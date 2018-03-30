The Best of Easter Wishes: It’s the convention to say ‘Happy Easter’, and to delight in bunnies, chicks and chocolate eggs; with traditional Fish on Good Friday, and the odd Hot Cross bun on the menu. Inevitable commercialisation of the season provides a wide range of enjoyable stuff for all - fetes, egg-hunts, lots of goodies /cards/ fluffy toys; and, although the actual events of Good Friday were less than joyful, the resurrection on Easter Day was more than Extraordinary, and continues to give joy and hope to those who follow this faith. But, whatever your persuasion, whatever your beliefs, please make the most of this Easter Weekend; relax, reflect, recharge and be Joyful... Spring is now on it’s way!

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday 5th April- Ninfield Methodist Hall - Planning Meeting 7pm, Full Council Meeting 7.15pm. This will be a great opportunity for people to come and find out all the up to date information on local issues, including the now reinstated works on the School. As published in this column, and in a separate article within the Observer last week, the two new classrooms to replace the dilapidated temporary huts, plus a MUGA/play area, will be built as per all the original specifications, with expediency, and starting imminently. Parents have been very supportive and active over the last month, and are now very pleased with the outcome; if residents would like to have more knowledge as to how all the details have been finalised, then do go to the meeting on the 5th. There will be a packed agenda in addition, with other interesting topics to discuss and decide on, and the forthcoming Annual Parish Meeting in May is also on the list. And...as usual, there will be a call for more people to step forward to become Parish Councillors. Chairman Kaye, and Vice-C I, will probably do one more year.. I think that’ll make it 15 or 16 each, in total...which will see the school project come to fruition, plus finalising a couple of ideas that are on the current list of actions. New thoughts, new ideas, new visions, new energies are now needed for the future, and the sooner happy volunteers come forward to join, the easier the workload becomes!! Do check the notice boards and social media sites for more information, or contact the Clerk to the Council, Jackie Scarff, by email at ninfieldpc@btinternet.com, or just turn up at the Methodist Hall on Thursday 5th, it would be great to see you!!

Ninfield Memorial Hall Quiz Night: Saturday 7th April, doors open at 7pm, for the Quiz to start promptly at 7.30pm. teams of 6 are required; but if your numbers are less than that, or you fancy popping up on your own DON’T WORRY!! There are always teams made up on the night, and it’s a fabulous chance to have a laugh with new friends! It will cost £6 per head, and this includes a lovely Ploughman’s Supper, supplied by the Committee, but please bring your own nibbles, drinks and glasses. Don’t forget your sense of humour; it really is hilarious when quizmasters Jan and Martin Wood read out the occasional ‘very hard question’, and there results a general moan of despair from all concentrating quizzers assembled..!!..but honestly, there is always a really good atmosphere on these popular quiz Nights! Raffle tickets will be on sale, for fantastic prizes, and all profits from the evening will go towards the next phase of the Hall refurbishment.. see you there!

Event Early Heads Up 1) - Wednesday 11th April 8.30pm - Ninfield Carnival Association meeting at the Working Men’s Club - more information will be available on the forthcoming Over 60’s Afternoon Tea and Cabaret on Saturday 12th May - with the plea now going out for donations of Cakes for the event! Invitations will soon be dropping through letterboxes, and if you want to register your interest for a place at this popular afternoon event, please pop into the Lower Street Stores and your name can be put on the list! Carnival ideas and arrangements will also be discussed at the meeting on the 11th, so please go along to the Tin Hut and enjoy a cheap drink, a nice fire and some friendly banter!!

2) Saturday 14th April - Ninfield Village Market- 9.30am - 12 noon, Ninfield Memorial Hall- The Pie Pantry, Keeley’s Cakes, Mrs Barker’s Preserves, Robin’s Eggs, Fuggles Apple juice, Chilley Farm Meats, as well as...Cards, Quilts, Bags, Wood, Glass and Aprons...etc So much to choose from, browse and buy at your leisure, pop into the Pop Up café and catch up with friends for a natter, and order your next bag of goodies for picking up at the Market on 19th May. Call Chris Hutchinson for more details - 893388.

3) Hooe Clean Ups! i) St Oswald’s Saturday 14th April- 10am onwards - volunteers needed for a real spruce up of the Church and Gardens - refreshments will be provided, but please bring tools and cleaning equipment if possible! ii) Saturday 21st April- the Rescheduled Great Spring Clean - meet at the Red Lion Car park 10am, teams will be allocated and equipment provided, and back to the Pub at the end of the session!

4) Coffee Morning - Saturday 14th April - Hooe Village Hall Fundraising Coffee Morning at the Village Hall from 10.30am - Coffee, bacon butties and conversation, Cakes Raffle and Bric-a-Brac. These events happen on the second Saturday of the month, so 14th April, 12th May, 9th June etc... it’s a great way to meet up with neighbours!

5) Sponsored Pony Carriage Drive: Sunday 15th April - to raise funds for St Oswald’s Church and the repairs thereto- Dick Carey and his team of ponies and helpers are intending to drive ponies and carriages around, and visit Churches in the Bexhill and Battle Area; starting at 10am from Parish Farm Hooe, and finishing locally with St Mary’s Ninfield 2.30pm and St Oswald’s 3pm. If you would like to sponsor the event, please go to the Lower Street Stores and find the relevant forms. More details of the intended route, and churches to visit, nearer the time!

Church Services: Good Friday 30th March- 11am Stations of the Cross - Hooe St Oswald’s-. 2pm -The Final Hour- St Mary’s Ninfield.

Easter Sunday 1st April - Methodist Church- 10.30am- ‘All Age’ Praise with Revd. Derek Brice, and Easter Breakfast & Egg Hunt from 9.30am

Parish Church- St Mary’s Ninfield 9.30am Parish Eucharist- St Oswald’s Hooe 11am Parish Eucharist

Keep in Touch: Please send any bits and bobs for the column to me by 6pm on a Monday evening, by any or all of these means!!.. call 893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com Tweet @guard_jane Thank you!