Water, Water everywhere..!: Ok, done with the rain now! I know it’s only the beginning of April., and the traditional Showers are due for another 3 weeks or so.. But, It’s like a quagmire everywhere!!! Soggy moggy ‘Bramble-Kat’ is fed up with picking her way down a muddy garden in the rain! But, she does love the ‘cuddle in a towel’ when she comes back in...aaaah! Here’s to some sunshine soon; PLEASE!!

Saturday 7th April: The Memorial Hall Quiz Night: - Doors open at 7pm for the quiz to start promptly at 7.30pm. Don’t worry if you haven’t booked in with a table of 6 players - you can call Jennifer Collett on 892878 as soon as you can - like NOW!!!!; But, you can make teams up on the night, so please just turn up- with nibbles, drinks and glasses, and £6 in your pocket! You’ll get a lovely Ploughman’s supper in the interval, the chance to win some fabulous raffle prizes, and have a great evening, with lots of laughs along the way, while scratching your head at some of the questions! All profits from the night go towards the ongoing refurbishment of the Memorial Hall.

Ninfield Carnival Association: Wednesday 11th April at 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club; the next meeting of the N.C.A will be another lively evening of banter and decision making, with the first item on the agenda being the Over 60’s Afternoon Tea and Cabaret, in the Memorial Hall, scheduled for Saturday 12th May, 2pm. If anyone reading this column would like to make a cake for the event, it would be most gratefully received, and the more the merrier! Personal Invitations will be winging their way to the eligible residents in the next fortnight, with slips to fill in and return to the Lower Street Stores to book places; also if a lift is needed to the Hall, tick the appropriate box, and that will be sorted too- if you’re in the shop and want to register your interest in the interim, please put your name down! ‘Deja Revue’, the professional theatre company who will be performing on the day, are busy rehearsing in Brighton;and the young Cub Scouts will be helping serve the Afternoon Tea and drinks, as they did so brilliantly two years ago. Doors open at 1.30pm on the 12th May, and there will be Pimms Punch, Sherry, Wines or soft drinks as well as Tea or Coffee to accompany the spread of savouries, sandwiches and cakes... it’s a fabulous afternoon, with the buzzing sound of nattering and catching up being the order of the day! Also on the agenda for the meeting will be the updates and new thoughts on the forthcoming Carnival, the Summer Event on 13th/14th July. The recreation ground will have a slight truncation school-side, as the building works should be well under way by then, so the plan and layout of the event will have to be restructured. The smaller marquee will not have the Village Market within this year, as their dates are different, but an Art and Craft Fair idea is being mooted for a change, so if you have thoughts on this, or any other possibilities for the Carnival, please turn up on the 11th or email/call me at the contacts at the end of the column. More over the next few weeks, after the meeting; Carnival is only 3 and a bit months away, and there’s always so much to do! It will be my last Carnival as Chairman, and also our Treasurer and Secretary will be stepping down, so we want it to be an absolute stunner of a weekend and would love to have loads of volunteers/helpers/cake makers/ supporters to make it the Best Yet, and to Go Out With A BANG!!!!

Super Saturday 14th April: 1) - Ninfield Village Market- Memorial Hall 9.30am - 12 Noon, The next fabulous Market where you can browse and buy, and stock up with some wonderful local produce and goodies. The Pie Pantry, Keeley’s Cakes, Mrs Barkers Preserves, Chilley Farm Meats, Rob’s Eggs, Fuggle’s Apple Juice...all the favourites will be there, as will the Pop Up Café, which gives a great opportunity for a break and a cake, and a chat with friends! The following Market will be the 19th May, so you could pre-order any items you need, for picking up next time. Call Chris Hutchinson on 893388 for more information, or to book a stall.

2) - Hooe Coffee Morning- Hooe Village Hall, fundraising Coffee Morning from 10.30am with hot drinks, Bacon Butties, Cakes, Bric-a-Brac stall, Raffle and conversation! These events happen on the second Saturday of each month and are raising money for the new Hall.

3) - St Oswald’s - Church and Garden Clean and Clear! 10am onwards, volunteers are needed for a real spruce up of both the building and the grounds. Refreshments will be provided, but please bring any tools or cleaning equipment with you!

Sponsored Pony & Carriage Drive: Sunday 15th April - starting at 10am from Parish Farm, Hooe, Dick Carey and his team of Ponies and helpers are attempting to drive round Bexhill and surrounding area, visiting Churches, until mid afternoon. The rough guide, with estimated timings, is as follows- 10am -Parish Farm, 10.30am, St Mark’s, The Methodist Church, St Martha’s -Little Common, 11.15 St Augustine’s Cooden Drive, 11.30 Bexhill- Methodist-Sackville Rd/St Barnabas- Sea Rd/St Mary Magdalene- Sea Rd/ Beulah Baptist- Buckhurst Rd, 12.15 St Peter’s - Old Town, 12.40 Sidley- Baptist, 13.00 All Saints - Sidley, 13.15 Our lady of the Rosary- Sidley, 14.00 St Lawrence -Catsfield, 14.30 St Mary’s- Ninfield, 15.00 St Oswald’s - Hooe. If you would like to sponsor the event please contact Jack Rist on 892576 or Simon Pattisson on 845087. Or, you can sign up on one of the forms in the Lower Street Stores.

Ninfield Horticultural Society: Many Thanks to Rose for the following! -” We have two events this month. On Monday 16th April, in the Memorial Hall, our final evening speaker is Stuart Sutton. He will be introducing us to the world of the Wildlife Ranger for the Forestry Commission. Please join us at 7.30pm for a fascinating evening. On Saturday 21st April it is the Annual Plant Sale and Coffee Morning, also in the Memorial Hall. We will be selling from 9 - 11am, and regular visitors know to come early for the best selection of plants. We have something for every garden! Enjoy the refreshments while you view the plants!” Please call Rose on 892422, or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com for all information on events, meetings and shows

Church Services: Sunday 8th April- Methodist Church- 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with John Troughton

Messy Active Teens: - Wednesday 11th April - Methodist Church Hall 5-7pm

Parish Churches: Sunday 8th April -No Service at St Mary’s, Ninfield - 11am Joint Parish Eucharist at St Oswald’s Hooe.

Keep in Touch: Please get any information on events, meetings, shows etc to me by 6pm on a Monday evening, it’s great to hear funny anecdotes, receive messages and emails, and know that the resource is here to get things noted and publicised. Call 893699, or text 07970503221, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com or Tweet @guard_jane - Spring is Here! and Summer’s on it’s way!