Brain Strain!: Yes! I’m still recovering from the Quiz of the Year!!! It was a great evening at the Memorial Hall last Saturday, with a lovely atmosphere, fab food, glasses of wine, friends to play alongside, and to wind up at other tables..! A fantastic Raffle which, along with the entrance fees, made a total of over £550 towards the Hall refurbishments, and a brilliant Quizmistress, Jan Wood, aided and abetted by Martin and Liz, who all made sure the questions were delivered with clarity and scored correctly..! All just wonderful...except for our team’s final result...which was NOT brilliant...not bottom, but bloomin’ nearly!! It’s the taking part that counts! Thanks Jan, it was good fun!

A Super Saturday! April 14th- 1) Ninfield Village Market, this Saturday, in the Memorial Hall, from 9.30am - 12 Noon. All your favourites will be in situ, including The Pie Pantry, Chilley Farm Meats, Keeley’s Cakes, Fuggle’s Apple Juice, Mrs Barkers Preserves, Robin’s Eggs, Rivermead Vegetables and Plants...plus lots of non-comestibles: all lovely local stuff for you to browse and buy, and stock up with; until next month! It’s become the place for a good catch up too, with the Pop Up Café supplying a wide range of refreshments and cakes to sustain you as you natter! The date of May’s Market is Saturday 19th, so put it in your diary, and if you fancy having a stall on the day, call Chris Hutchinson on 01424 893388.

2)- Hooe Coffee Morning- Village Hall from 10.30am, there will be refreshments to include Bacon Butties and Cakes, plus a Bric-a-Brac Stall, Raffle and lots of conversation! These fundraising events will happen on the second Saturday of every month, and all profits go to the New Hall Project.

3)- St Oswald’s- The Church and Garden Clean and Clear! From 10am onwards, volunteers are needed to effect a real spruce up of both the buildings and grounds of St Oswald’s, Hooe. Refreshments will be provided, but please bring any tools and equipment with you!

Sponsored Pony and Carriage Ride: Sunday 15th April - starting at 10am from Parish Farm, Hooe; Dick Carey, his Ponies and team of helpers are attempting to do a carriage drive, visiting Churches in the Bexhill and surrounding area- with the whole event finishing back at St Oswald’s, Hooe, at roughly 3pm. The rough guide, with estimated timings, is as follows...10.30am St Marks, The Methodist Church, St Martha’s, Little Common; 11.15 St Augustine’s’ Cooden Drive; 11.30 Bexhill- Methodist Sackville Rd, St Barnabas & St Mary Magdalene Sea Rd; Beulah Baptist Buckhurst Rd; 12.15 St Peter’s Old Town; 12.40 Sidley Baptist; 13.00 All saints Sidley; 13.15 Our Lady of the Rosary Sidley; 14.00 St Lawrence Catsfield; 14.30 St Mary’s Ninfield; 15.00 St Oswald’s Hooe. If you would like to sponsor the event, please look for the forms in the Lower Street Stores - or, Call Jack Rist on 892576 or Simon Pattisson on 845087 for more details and information.

Ninfield Bowls Club Open Day: Sunday 15th April from 2.30pm, the local Bowls Club, on the side of the Kings Arms Car park, will be having their pre-season Open Day, when everyone is invited to go to the Pavilion and see what has been happening over the winter months. There has been a new kitchen fitted, and a re-vamp in the main body of the club, so the new season is raring to go! There will be the chance for any keen newbies to try their hand at Bowls, on the beautifully kept greens, and all ages are welcome....please just wear flat bottomed shoes or trainers! More from Carole as the weeks progress, but do go along and say hello to one of the best kept secrets in Ninfield!

Ninfield Horticultural Society: 1)- Monday 16th April, from 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, the first of two events this month sees the members welcoming the final evening speaker - Stuart Sutton. He will be introducing everyone to the fascinating world of the Wildlife Ranger for the Forestry Commission. Please do go and enjoy this interesting evening.

Ninfield Bonfire Society: Will be holding it’s AGM on Wednesday 18th April , 8pm in the Working Men’s Club, and everyone is invited to join them. Plans for the Prom and Gig are progressing well, with lots of Bands wanting to come and play, and updates will be provided on the night. Eastbourne Concert Orchestra has increased it’s String Section, so will be even bigger and better than last year on the Prom Night, and having listened to the feedback from last year’s event, the Bonfire Society will be improving the sound systems, and moving things about so everything will sound really good this year. Tickets have already gone on sale in the Lower Street Stores, adults £12 Children £6. The monies raised from this, and other Bonfire events, go towards the brilliant Bonfire and Firework Night, due to be held on Saturday 20th October; if you would like to get involved with this fabulous, friendly group, please go along to the meeting or look at the website www.ninfieldbonfire.co.uk- and pay the small Sub to join them.

Ninfield Local History Group: The next meeting of the N.L.H.G is the AGM to be held on Thursday 19th April in the Methodist Hall, starting at 7.30pm. After this short official bit, there will be a presentation by Carol Holland, who will be speaking about the History of Marriage since Henry VIII. Also, the History group are still welcoming Visitors to their Archive room, upstairs at Sparke Pavilion, every Monday morning from 10am -12 Noon. There are always lots of interesting things to view, and also the chance to use the I.T to research your own family tree; everyone is very welcome to go and immerse themselves in some local, or personal, history!

Ninfield Horticultural Society: 2)- Saturday 21st April - The second Horti event of the month, sees the Annual Plant Sale and Coffee Morning at the Memorial Hall. Doors open for Sales from 9am -11am, and it’s well known that the earlier the arrival time the better, for the best choice of plants! Regular visitors also know that there is always an excellent range of locally grown plants available at good prices; and you can enjoy coffee and cake while you choose your purchases! If anyone has plants to donate for sale, they will be very welcome from 8.30am. Please call Rose on 892422 or email rose.frank1@btinternet.com for more information.

Hooe Spring Clean: - Saturday 21st April, it’s the rescheduled event from February, that had to be moved due to Snow!! Please meet in the Red Lion Car Park at 10am where teams will be put together. Equipment will be provided, but please bring gloves and Hi Viz if you have them. Everyone will meet back at the Pub Car Park afterwards...and I’m sure some will want a deserved libation after such hard work!!

Church Services: Methodist Church - Sunday 15th April 10.30am - Service of Worship and Praise with Revd. Tricia Williams.

Parish Churches: St Mary’s Ninfield - 9.30am - Eucharist followed by the Annual Parochial Church Meeting. - St Oswald’s Hooe- 11am Family Service.

Keep in Touch: As Always!! Call 893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com, Tweet @guard_jane -Thank you!!