Star Wars Friday: Yes, it’s that old gag relevant to this Friday’s date. “May the 4th be with you...” Hilarious, and Happy Birthday to Tracey and all those who have had to endure the same old routine year on year!! Actually, as I write..it’s some extraordinarily late hour, after the Monday from Hell, when everything conspired against me from 6am onwards! From Cars with flat batteries, to being drenched all day in horrendous wind and rain storms, to Broadband collapsing completely, and so Not being able to write the column in my designated slot...!! Time is always of the essence, and neatly compartmentalised for all the activities/work/classes etc. that have to be done each day...so, if a slot is allocated for ‘Column Composition’...that’s it, no wriggle room just because BT Broadband changes the rules! So, below you will find all the up and coming dates for the diaries; the events and reports that are pertinent for the next 10 days or so...but maybe not as imaginatively written as usual!! Sorry and all that, lets hope normal service resumes next week; when it’s dryer! And, let’s keep everything crossed for a lovely Bank Holiday Weekend...Sunshine please, to herald the start of Marvellous May...remember last year? It reached 30 degrees...!

Ninfield Knitting Society: Lovely Jane Dommersen has taken the initiative and re-launched The Knitting Society; after reading an article in the Local History Group Newsletter, which listed groups and societies that had fallen away over years, and now no longer existed. On March 9th, Jane was joined by one lady from Ninfield and 6 from Bexhill, who met, admired delicate handicrafts achieved in the past, and then got down to the serious business of knitting, sewing, drinking tea... and putting the world to rights! - Oh! if only the governments of the day could take some hints and tips from groups like this all over the world, we’d all be in a MUCH better place!!!! If you are on your own, or have a free morning that you’d like to spend in the company of likeminded ladies, having coffee/tea, a chat...and handicrafts are not obligatory; Jigsaws are an optional extra!...please feel free to turn up on a Friday morning between 10am - 12 Noon, starting from 4th May. Sessions are initially £5 and for more information call Jane on 01424 892428, she would love to hear from you!

Ninfield Carnival Association: The next meeting is on Wednesday 9th May, 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club. I gave updates in this column last week, so there should be lots of reasons why you a) have the dates for the Summer event in your diary (13th/14th July!!) and b) why you’d love to come to the next meeting, have your input as to what you’d love to see at this year’s Carnival, how you can help make it the best yet, and just generally have a great evening, with a cheap drink, chatting and laughing with like-minded people...What’s not to love! And, of course..if you would like to help in anyway at the Afternoon Tea and Cabaret event...see item below...???!!!

Hooe Open Group: The next meeting of the Lively Ladies is on Friday 11th May, 2.30pm in the Village Hall, Hooe. Please just turn up, or call Edna Wallis on 01424 842591 for more information.

Jo’s Jammas: Now...this is the official name of the Singing Group that was launched in March, in the Methodist Hall, by Jo Wood, after interest was expressed at the New Ideas Coffee Morning! The initial gathering of some 14 people had a marvellous evening singing and laughing, and have now organised a fortnightly meeting, led of course by Jo, in the Methodist Hall again, starting on Friday 11th May, from 7.30-9pm. Sessions will cost £5 to include refreshments. The emphasis on this singing group is FUN and the JOY of singing- and any styles are up for the challenge, so Swing, African Chants, Gospel, Pop.. any suggestions will be taken on board and then explored!! Please just arrive and enjoy, you’ll be made very welcome, and also be amazed at how quickly you’ll be singing in harmony with people you may have never met before...Go on, give it a go!

Hooe Coffee Morning: Saturday 12th May, 10.30am, Hooe Village Hall, Coffee and Conversation on the second Saturday of every month.

Afternoon Tea and Cabaret: Saturday 12th May, Ninfield Memorial Hall, doors open at 1.30pm for a 2pm start. The Invitations are out, for all residents eligible - ie. Over 60!!- to come and have a fun afternoon, eating and drinking - yes, there will be Pimms Punch and other alcoholic beverages as well as the pre-requisite Tea and Coffee!! - and, of course, joining in with the wonderful Deja Revue theatre company from Brighton, who will be performing an hour long Revisichall Show, full of comedy, sketches, songs and chenas. This event is being put on, and hosted, by Ninfield Carnival Association, from funds raised in their 2017 events, and follows similar lines of Cabaret/Tea afternoons they have done for the Queen’s Jubilee and 90th Birthday - both of which saw over 100 Ladies and Gentlemen having a whale of a time, with the ‘Chatting and Catch up’ being the loudest and most memorable part of the day! If you would like to make a CAKE to add to the spread, it would be very gratefully received; please let us know, and bring up to the Hall on the 12th between 12 and 1pm. If you can help in any other way on the day, or with the occasional lift to the hall, get in touch or come to the next Carnival Meeting on Wednesday 9th May...see item above!! N.B If you haven’t yet received an invitation to the Tea, and would like one, or know someone who else who would be interested, please call me on the numbers at the end of the column, or pop into the Lower Street Stores, where the lists of names are being collated and spare invitations are available....don’t worry, you won’t need passport I.D!!

Christian Voices: Saturday 12th May at 3pm in the Methodist Church Hall; the Music and Drama Group return, celebrating their 10th Anniversary, with a new play entitled “Leap of Faith”. This lovely piece is written by Alan Young, the songs are composed by Dave Chamberlain and it is directed by Caroline Cox; and, it is based on the events leading up to Thomas the Disciple’s denial, and acceptance of the resurrection of Jesus. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served afterwards. Any donations given at the end of the performance will be given to the Poor Clare Nuns in Lynton- a cause very close to Alan’s heart. Do try and get there early; fans of these marvellous musical plays will be queueing for their seats!

Church Services: Methodist Church: Sunday 6th May 10.30am Family Café Worship, with breakfast

Parish Churches: Sunday 6th May St Mary’s Ninfield - 9.30am Parish Eucharist St Oswald’s Hooe - 11am Family Service.

Keep in Touch: As always, please call 01424 893699, or text 07970650321 email samanthaguard@btinternet.com or Tweet @guard_jane. Thanks!!