Time to Skive!!: As I write, it’s about 95 degrees (in old money) in the conservatory, and, having just come back from doing two hours hard work, on this glorious Bank Holiday Monday...well, I’m sorry, but I’ve decided now to skive off for a few hours, until rehearsals this evening, with the Deja Revue team, in Brighton! So this might be a shorter column...just the diary entries for the upcoming 10 days or so, and a couple of reports that have been submitted! So here we go..!

Friday 11th May - Jo’s Jammas: - 7.30-9pm in the Methodist Church Hall- This is the first of the now regular, fortnightly, gathering of all those who just want to Sing, and have fun dong it! Refreshments are included in the £5 per session fee, and everyone is welcome to join the group, no experience necessary, just enthusiasm for any, and all, styles of music. Song-mistress Jo Wood is the lady in charge, and she knows how to get you all harmonising, so go on, give it a whirl!

Saturday 12th May - Afternoon Tea & Cabaret: Ninfield Memorial Hall - Doors open 1.30pm, Tea from 2pm, show 2.45pm-3-45pm, more Tea and natter till 5pm! Ninfield Carnival Association are hosting the event, and, from invitation slips already returned, there will be over 100 people sitting down to enjoy food, fun, fizz and a Revusichall Show, with comedy sketches, songs and chenas, performed by Deja Revue. If you haven’t registered your name on the lists in the Village Stores, and you would like to come along, please just turn up, there will be a place for you! And, if ANYONE would like to donate a cake towards the event, please bring up to the Hall anytime from 12 midday! I must admit...although suffering from the obvious nerves at performing for so many local faces, I’m really looking forward to this lovely afternoon, and Jenny, Roger, David and Jerome -the rest of the Deja Revue Company, are equally excited to be back in their adopted Village!! See you all later!

Saturday 12th May - A Leap of Faith: Christian Voices’ new play, that is being presented in the Methodist Church Hall at 3pm, with tasty refreshments afterwards. Admission is free but donations will be gratefully received, and given to the Poor Clare Nuns. The Play, a Leap of Faith is written by Alan Young, with songs by Dave Chamberlain, and directed by Caroline Cox, and it highlights the events leading up to Thomas’ denial and acceptance of Jesus; Many congratulations as it’s performance celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Music and Drama group.

Tuesday 15th May - Ninfield Working Men’s Club: Coffee Morning and Table Sale, from 10am - 12 Noon, to raise money for St Michael’s Hospice. Any bric-a-brac items that you’d like to donate, please bring up to the Tin Hut, or ring Marjorie on 893129, or Maureen on 892182.

Tuesday 15th May: Film Matinee- Ninfield Memorial Hall: - Doors open at 1.30pm, Film- ‘Calamity Jane’ - starts at 2pm. Admission is free, but please ring to book a seat. Refreshments and a Raffle. Hearing Loop available, and hopefully the film will be subtitled. Please call 01424401402 , or email caroline.aherne@homeinstead.co.uk to book your place. This is part of the WDAA initiatives, and Rural Community Outreach programmes.

Wednesday 16th May- Annual Parish Meeting: Ninfield Memorial Hall from 7.15pm, there will be a short AGM first and then the Societies and Groups from the Village will give short presentations on how their year has been and what is going on in the upcoming months. Ninfield Parish Council Chairman, Kaye Crittell, has already circulated her report to every household, and on the night there will also be updates from District Councillor, Pam Doodes, and County Council representative, Bill Bentley. There will be extensive and delicious refreshments, as always, with wine, sandwiches and cakes... and it’s a great way to spend an hour or so catching up with what is going on in your village.

Thursday 17th May - Ninfield Local History Group: 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall, the members will welcome Daryl Holter, who used to be the PCSO for Ninfield, and he will be making a presentation on Heritage Crime. This is a fascinating subject, and everyone is welcome to come and find out more from Daryl.

Saturday 19th May - Ninfield Village Market: From 9.30am - 12 midday .. although it might finish slightly earlier so everyone can dash to where they want to watch the Royal Wedding!! - There will be over 20 stalls in the Hall, loaded with lovely local produce and goodies, all your favourites and some more new ones. The Pop Up Café will be in situ for refreshments while you buy..so why not get there early, get the best choices and organise a fabulous fresh foods party to celebrate the Royal day! - the Bunting will still be up in the Hall following the Afternoon Tea, so all will be festive and fun! Call Chris Hutchinson for more details or to book a stall.- 893388.

Monday 21st May- Hooe Annual Parish Meeting: From 7.30pm- in the Village Hall, Hooe - the AGM and APM will follow, where everyone can find out what has been happening in Hooe over the last 12 months. Reports from District and County Councillors will be available, and all updates on local issues, groups and societies.

Ninfield Bowls Club: The first results of the season are as follows- Saturday 28th April - Ninfield V Northiam at home- Rother League Match - Ninfield 67 Northiam 60. Sunday 6th May - Ninfield V Motcombe Gardens, Eastbourne - Ninfield 89 MtGdns 61. Good weather for the first matches in Ninfield, but the match on Sunday 29th April was cancelled in Battle due to the state of the greens, and imminent weather conditions. This has had to be rebooked.. Thanks Carole for your details so far, good luck with this year’s season!

Church Services: Methodist Church - Sunday 13th May 10.30am- Service of Worship & Communion with Revd. Clive Redknap

Messy Active Teens - Wednesday 16th May - 5-7pm - Methodist Church Hall

Pop UP Café - Friday 18th May - 2.30- 4.30pm - Methodist Church Hall

Parish Churches: Sunday 13th May - St Mary’s Ninfield 9.30aam - Joint Eucharist - No Service at Hooe.

Keep in Touch: - Call 01424893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com Tweet @guard_jane - Hussah!! and now for some sunshine... Do you know, after all, this week’s column isn’t that much shorter than normal...there’s always a lot to try and get in.! More next week! Thanks!