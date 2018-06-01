Here comes Summer!: Fantastic weather for the Bank Holiday weekend, and in all honesty, you have to include that Extraordinary Thunderstorm on Saturday evening. It really was like being in the middle of a film set, with fabulous flashes, forks and filaments of different coloured lightening, and the constant rumble, roar and crash of dramatic thunder. Completely Theatrical in the extreme, and quite bewitching, watching the garden’s trees and landscapes light up, late in the night. And, even Maisie-Mae, the smallest team member, was more fascinated than frightened; with Bramble-Kat just irritated that Everyone could now see what she was trying to stalk and hunt! As I write, it’s Bank Holiday Monday morning, and, as I decided for the previous day-out at the beginning of the month, I will make this week’s column brief and to the point...so I can skive off for the afternoon and enjoy some down time with the O.H!! So...here we go, in date order!

Monday 4th June- Ninfield Flower Group: Ninfield Memorial Hall, 7.30pm, and the group will welcome Nina Tucknott with her demonstration entitled ‘Come Fly with Me’. All flowers will be raffled off at the end of the evening. Non-members are welcome at a small charge of £5, which includes refreshments. For more information on meetings, membership and shows, please email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com or ring Jennifer Collett on 892878.

Thursday 7th June- Ninfield Parish Council: Ninfield Methodist Church Hal from 7pm - Planning Meeting, then 7.15pm - Full Council Meeting. Following on from the entry last week, there will be a full agenda for all to participate and have their input. Discussion and debate is always lively and fair, with all decisions made in a clear and concise fashion; and, as always said, thanks to our wonderful Clerk to the Council, Jackie Scarff, for her measured and professional line . Residents interested in becoming Parish Councillors, having shown a first intention at the APM, will be invited to come and learn more about the job, and start taking some part in the committees, outside bodies, and groups that support the Council’s work. One of the agenda items is, unfortunately, Anti Social Behaviour within the village; and as I write, I have just received an email from Chairman Kaye that there have been more incidents over the Bank Holiday weekend, resulting in some dreadful damage to the benches and half-pipe facility on the recreation ground. This will have to be firmly reported now; the gentle, friendly discussions held with the youngsters concerned, and the plea for them to take responsibility has obviously fallen on deaf and defiant ears. So, the next stage is an official, police led investigation. It’s such a shame that the few let down the many, who have, over many years, proudly fundraised to get the extra skate-board ramps and pipes, along with the MUGA and Zip-Wire for their, and future generations to enjoy. More information as it comes to me, but please come to the meeting on the 7th and find out what is going on in the Village, first hand!.

Friday 8th June - H.O.Gs: The Lively Ladies of Hooe Open Group will meet in the Village Hall, Hooe, from 2.30pm and no doubt will enjoy another memorable afternoon, with a speaker, afternoon tea and a raffle. If you’d like to join them, please just turn up, you’ll be made very welcome!

Friday 8th June -- Jo’s Jammas: The next gathering of the new singing group will be from 7.30-9pm at the Methodist Hall, Ninfield, and everyone is welcome. This idea of people coming together to sing for the pure joy and fun of it, has really taken off, and the singers are having an absolute ball, discovering music and harmony in so many different genres and styles. The participants’ experience varies from Choirs to garden/shower singers, and the whole evening is filled with good songs and much laughter. Led by the lovely, and persuasive Jo Wood, at £5 per session, it’s great value, and great fun!

Saturday 9th June- Hooe Village Coffee Morning: From 10.30am, the second Saturday of the month sees the Village Hall welcoming residents for coffee and a chat, plus the chance to find out how all the latest fundraising efforts are going. Everyone is very welcome to drop in.

Wednesday 13th June- Ninfield Carnival Meeting: From 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club - all the latest updates from the ongoing plans for this year’s Carnival, to be held on the 13th and 14th of July. It’s amazing how time flies...it’s only 6 weeks to go, and, as always, there’s a lot to do, and very little time to fit it all in! If you’d like to get involved with this fabulous, family, fun-filled event, please come to the meeting on the 13th, or call me on the numbers at the end of the column.

Thursday 14th June- Mens Sheds!: There will be the first meeting of ‘Men’s Sheds’ in Sparke Pavilion on Thursday 14th June at 11am. Dave Crittell is taking on the happy challenge of introducing this brilliant concept to Ninfield, and asking all Men who might possibly feel a little cut off from the world, or a bit isolated in their area- after a unemployment, illness, retirement, bereavement...whatever the reason.. and inviting them to come together for a natter over a cuppa and biscuits- (He also informs me that there might be ‘Something Stronger’ in the offing.. sometime in the future... so take note!!.) Dave is very happy to tell all from his stories of how he was nearly famous in a pop-group-!- how he was also extremely good as a footballer -!- and he is very keen to expand on how the ‘Men’s Shed’ concept works. If you are interested in seeing how this could be of help to you, either just turn up at Sparke’s on the 14th at 11am, or, please call Dave on 892883- he’d love to have a chat!!!

Saturday 16th June - Catsfield Quire: Thanks to Mike Cooper for the following..To celebrate Sussex Day, ‘Sussex Harmony’, a West Gallery Quire, is returning to Catsfield to perform a selection of songs and pieces, interwoven with readings and snippets of history. The Concert is on the 16th June in Catsfield Village Hall, starting at 7.30pm. Admission is free, BUT there will be a retiring collection. Refreshments will be available, and participation in the singing of some of the pieces will be encouraged! More in next week’s column!

Ninfield Bowls Club: One result this week from Carole - Ninfield 87 V Hollington 61 a Rother League match- Well done Team!. The match on Wednesday against the White Rock team was cancelled due to the weather, and the match against Peasmarsh on Saturday was cancelled as they could not raise a team of 12 members...Boo! Keep going Ninfield, look forward to the next set of results!

Church Services: Sunday 3rd June - Methodist Church 10.30am Family Café Worship with Breakfast.

Wednesday 13th June - Messy Active Teens - 5-7pm Methodist Church Hall.

Parish Churches: Sunday 3rd June - St Mary’s, Ninfield 9.30am -Parish Eucharist : St Oswald’s, Hooe 11am Family Service.

Keep in Touch: Well, the new calendar month has already got some familiar diary entries, and of course, in a week’s time, it’s Sussex Day followed by Fathers Day (also the O.H’s Birthday, and NO Chris, it DOES mean TWO cards!!!) Please send me your details etc. for all entries by 6pm on Monday evening; call 01424 893699, or text 07970650321 or email samanthaguard@btinternet.com Thank you!