Galloping Brain!: Is it me..? Or did that last Bank Holiday completely throw all days, dates and times right out of sync.! I’m a week ahead of myself in some ways, while, at the same time, not quite with it at all on a day to day basis! I ended last week’s column with...’next weekend it’s Sussex Day followed by Father’s Day...’ Well, I apologise profusely because, in true Groundhog fashion, actually....Next weekend is Sussex Day followed by Father’s Day...!! How to wish your life away eh?! Anyway, here’s hoping the weather continues to be kind; there is a similarity to last year when May and June were absolutely blazing, but they were followed by the dreariest July and August imaginable, so let’s pray for that bit to change as we hurtle towards Carnival and all the other Garden Parties planned for the big Summer months.. Sun-Dancing Lessons Available Here!

TONIGHT,-Friday 8th June- Jo’s Jammas: The Methodist Hall, Church Lane from 7.30pm -9pm, and a chance to join up with the group who have firmly placed this fortnightly, fun-filled evening in their diaries. For only £5 per session, the evening abounds with laughter, and good music and harmony, made with the pure joy of singing and directed by the lovely, and gently persuasive, Jo Wood. Refreshments are also available, and everyone is invited to take the opportunity to go along and have a fantastic evening, discovering your ‘inner Aretha’ or channelling your ‘subconscious Stevie’..in all sorts of wonderful musical styles and genres. I can’t tell you how good it’ll make you feel...honest!!!!!

Saturday 9th June-Coffee Morning: The second Saturday of the month sees Hooe Village Hall open at 10.30am, and expecting residents to pop in for Coffee and a natter, to catch up on all the ongoing events and issues in the locale.

Wednesday 13th June-Ninfield Carnival Association: 8.30pm in the Working Men’s Club, and a chance for people to come and get involved in the last minute planning for this year’s event on the 13th and 14th July. As always, volunteers are absolutely vital to help keep all the elements running...Bar rota, Tea Tent rota, BBQ rota...Marquees up and down, Marking out the arena and games areas...And also, a plea here and now for CAKES!!! If anyone would like to make/donate cakes for July 14th, it would be very much appreciated! Posters will be up two weeks before the Carnival weekend, and hopefully there will be a flyer drop with further information very shortly. If you’d like to get involved with this fun-filled, family, free event - that raises funds for local projects and this year’s chosen charity, Canine Partners- please either come to the meeting on the 13th, or call/email me on the contacts at the end of this column. Thank You!!

Thursday 14th June- Men’s Sheds: Sparke Pavilion 11am - Another plug for the “Men’s Sheds” first gathering in Sparke Pavilion.! Dave Crittell will be thrilled to see any chaps who feel like a bit of company and a chat over a cuppa -(for now! Best wait till it’s got going before the ‘stronger stuff’ comes out...!!); he’s got his best stories to entertain, and he is willing and happy to explain the concept of Men’s Sheds, and how it can be of benefit to those guys who have found themselves a little cut off from the world, or are feeling a bit out on a limb after a life changing event. Dave is hoping this brilliant, global idea will take off for Ninfield and the surrounding area, so if you’d like a little more information before turning up on the 14th at 11am..well, give him a call on 01424 892883...he’d love to have a chat!

Saturday 16th June - Ninfield Village Market: Memorial Hall from 9.30am - 12 midday- This fabulous regular market is proving to be a hit not only with the people buying, but with the stall holders as well! Everyone who comes says that the atmosphere is friendly, chatty and relaxed which has to be a good thing! There will be the usual favourites in place on the 16th - Pie Pantry, Keeley’s Cakes, Mrs Barkers Preserves, Eggs, Fruit and Veg, Fuggles Apple Juice, Asselton Cakes, Chilley Farm Meats, Cheese and Bread and Local Honey. As always, these stalls are intermingled with non-comestibles; Card, Quilts, Bags, Wood, Books, Jewellery.. and, The Pop Up Café will be in situ for some refreshments while you buy! It’s a great idea to order for the next month pick-up, so why not put the 21st July in the diary now...in the Memorial Hall. Call Chris Hutchinson for more info or to book a stall on 893388.

Saturday 16th June- Catsfield Quire: Further information on this interesting event to be held in the Village Hall, Catsfield at 7.30pm. To celebrate Sussex Day, ‘Sussex Harmony’, a West Gallery Quire, are returning to Catsfield to perform a selection of songs and pieces, interwoven with readings and snippets of history. There will be a chance to join in with some of the songs and music...indeed, if you have an instrument to play, take it with you and be prepared!...this was how the Quire was originally formed hundreds of years ago. Admission is free for the evening, BUT there will be a collection on retiring. Refreshments will also be available.

Ninfield Bowls Club: The latest results from Carole... On Wednesday 30th May, the team played in Winchelsea, and the score was 76 Ninfield 53 Winchelsea- this was a Rother League Match and the team gained 6 valuable points! On Saturday 2nd June the team were at home in Ninfield, and playing Rye, but unfortunately lost by 3 points 57-60- but as it was a ‘friendly match’, all was ok! The Bowls Club are thoroughly enjoying the matches at the moment...especially because it’s such wonderful weather; long may it continue!!

Early Heads Up!: From Jack Rist in Hooe- a first mention of St Oswald’s Garden Party on Saturday 30th June! In the grounds of the Church, from 12 noon to 4.30pm there will be a BBq, Teas, Cakes, Plants, Side-shows, Nearly New Stall, Raffle, Tombola, Toys and Jigsaws. Plus! The Hooe Silver Band will be playing from 2pm. There will be parking available in the field. Please call Simon on 845087 or Jack on 892576 for more information.

Church Services: Sunday 10th June - Methodist Church 10.30am United Church Anniversary Celebration with Rev. Ian Pruden and Rev Paul Frostick

Parish Churches - Sunday 10th June- St Mary’s Ninfield Joint Service with Methodist Church 10.30am - St Oswald’s Hooe 11am Parish Eucharist.

Keep in Touch: So...with reference to the first part of the column...if you’d like to get your diary entries in to me, with the days and dates highlighted in bold -(trying the gag again!!) - just to stop me galloping ahead and wishing my, and everybody else’s, life away..!! and in by 6pm please on a Monday evening - that would be fantastic and will keep the ever increasing list of events regularly publicised and high in the collective unconsciousness!! Call 01424 893699, or text 07970650321 email samanthaguard@btinternet.com or tweet guard_jane Thank you!!