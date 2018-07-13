The Big Weekend!: in so many ways...Not only for all the major sporting events that are coming to fruition over the next few days (and hasn’t the football been FANTASTIC!!), but, more importantly of course for Ninfield, as the Carnival hits the Village this evening (Friday 13th) on the Recreation Ground, in the main Marquee. Doors open at 7pm, and the first thing to happen is for the Carnival Queen and Court to be Crowned at 7.15pm. Then, all youngsters can enjoy entertainment from Uncle Bumble 7.30-8.30pm; followed at 9pm by the Disco Party Night, with DJ.Dan and Internation.Music.Sound.- a sensational disco for all residents to enjoy! Many Thanks are due to the Observer, for last week’s additional piece in the News section, which, added to this column over the last few weeks has made sure that all details of the Carnival have been ‘out there’ for everyone to put in their diaries. So, I’ll get on with the rest of the entries for this week’s column...and then, space permitting, give a last timed list of proceedings, for a final push on the advertising front!!! You can’t say I’m not a trier!!

Ninfield Local History Group: The members of NLHG look forward to seeing everyone at Ninfield Carnival on Saturday. They have an exhibition on Women’s Suffrage to mark the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act 1918, and, they are also launching their new book - a joint project with Ninfield Parish Council - which is the fully illustrated edition of ‘Ninfield in the Nineties’ by Alfred Ridel. The members will be happy to chat at their stand in the main Marquee. N.B: Their next meeting at the Methodist Hall, is on Thursday 19th July, 7.30pm, and their speaker will be Helen Poole, giving a talk on Lewes Priory. Membership to NLHG is only £10 per year, which sees reduced price entry to the meetings - £1, while non-members pay £4 - all of which includes refreshments and good company! And! Don’t forget their Archive Room, upstairs at Sparke Pavilion, which is open to the public every Monday morning from 10am - 12 midday - you can look through old photos, documents and local history- or even try researching your own family tree!

Ninfield Parish Council: Will be having their Hub at the Carnival, situated, as usual, just in front of the main Marquee. There will be a lot of information on current events within the Village, The new Classrooms at the School, plus Local Plan/ Planning updates; Speeding issues, New Projects, new Councillors, and also, our District Councillor, Pam Doodes will be on hand to answer any questions. She will be joined by Sussex Police Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, after they have both finished their respective Judging duties, and both will be happy to meet and chat with people in the Hub alongside NPC Chairman Kaye Crittell. Also within the stand will be the first publicity for this year’s Village Awards; forms for nominations will be available, and these will then go up to the Village Stores until the closing date of Friday 19th October 2018.

Ninfield Surgery: Are also getting involved in this year’s Carnival Fete. They will be on the Rec. with their stand promoting good health and well-being - (I did say that I wouldn’t put them too near the Bar or BBq!) - and again, Surgery representatives will be happy to supply up to date information on all current issues; and see how they can help people in the Village with any problems or concerns.

Ninfield Bonfire Society: The Guys are taking over the Village!! There has been a competition running up to Carnival day, where residents have been creating a homemade Guy, putting it up in the front garden, and hoping to win first prize! The Guys will be collected up this Friday evening, placed on the Bonfire Society’s float, and paraded around the Village in the Procession, with their Drummers alongside, before the winners are announced, on the Recreation Ground, between 1-1.30pm. The Society will be having a stand within the Fete, promoting the upcoming Music Festival, advertising their membership, and garnering interest for the Fireworks Night to be held on Saturday October 20th. N.B: The next meeting of N.B.S is on Wednesday 18th July in the Working Men’s Club at 8pm and new members are always very welcome!

Jo’s Jammas: Will be recovering after their performance in the Carnival Arena on Saturday 14th! - do come and support them at 1.50pm as they ‘take the stage’ for the first time! They will then have their next gathering in the Methodist Hall, on Friday 20th July, 7.30-9pm, at £5 for the session, and will welcome any new members who would like to join them, to Sing for the pure joy of Singing! This group was formed after the ‘Coffee and a Danish’ New Ideas Coffee Morning, and has become a firm favourite with the members already, so whether you’re an experienced Choir singer, or just love ‘belting it out in the Shower’! Go and have some fun with Jo’s Jammas, they’d love to see you!

Ninfield Bowls Club: Thanks to Carole for the following update and results! A Fabulous week of Weather and although the match against Peasmarsh was cancelled due to the England Game last week..!!..the Ladies went over on Friday 6th for their Ladies Invitation match. 20 very hot ends of bowls, and a fantastic Lunch, made the day extremely enjoyable even though they missed out on the trophy this year. Monday’s match ended Ninfield 58 V Hastings 64. Wednesday 4th was a Rother League Match Ninfield 63 V Winchelsea 65 - 4 league points. Sunday 8th saw a trip to Guestling - Ninfield 59-Guestling 66, a lovely day with great Afternoon Tea!

Church Services: Sunday 15th July - Methodist Church 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Revd. Tricia Williams.

Messy Active Teens: - Methodist Hall Wednesday 18th July 5-7pm.- BBq at Church Woods.

Parish Churches: Ninfield, St Mary’s 9.30am Family Eucharist - Hooe, St Oswald’s 11am Parish Eucharist.

CARNIVAL LISTINGS: This is it! Saturday 14th July - 12 Noon Procession leaves Lower Street. Rec. Main Arena at 12.15pm Canine Partners Display with Dogs and Owners. 12.45 Theatre Workshop Performance. 1pm Procession onto the Rec. 1.15pm Prizegiving. Main Arena- 1.30 Tornado Twirlstars. 1.50 Jo’s Jammas, 2pm Fun Dog Show, 3pm Meet the Coakham Bloodhounds, 4pm The Tractor Pull. Raffle draw 4pm. Bar, Bbq, Tea Tent Live Music all day and continues until Evening Entertainment starts. Doors open from 7.30pm. 8.30pm - Late! -’The Chandeliers’. Sunday Morning 11am The Full English Breakfast for all who want to help with the breakdown!

And Finally:- How many times did I mention THE CARNIVAL..??!! Call 893699, text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com - Answer? - LOADS!!! See you there!