THANK YOU!!: A BIG thank you actually....to everyone who contributed to this year’s Carnival, making it a fabulous event! There’s no getting away from the fact that it’s really hard work getting everything together; not just the ‘rollercoaster’ of ‘stuff’ gathering momentum over the last few weeks, but the actual physical setting up of the many, and cumbersome, stands, stalls, gazebos, marquees, arenas over Friday and Saturday morning, then the taking down on Sunday...which was eventually finished at 1.30pm! I think Robin and I had barely 6 hours sleep over the 48 hours; pure adrenalin just keeps you going, with the necessary, muscle-soaking hot bath helping the winding down at the end; but the main thing, to quote T.V’s Young Mr. Grace is -.’It all went very well’! And the weather..! Well! For the first time in many a long year, there were no worrying glances at the daily forecasts, no ‘contingency plans’ for showers or rain, just a last minute dash to the Working Men’s Club to borrow their big Parasols, and extra dog water bowls purloined for dotting around the Rec.! All was quite idyllic, and even though there was a lull from 3pm as the Football playoffs and Tennis Final took the sport lovers away, the only slightly negative- but hilarious- comment was.. ‘it’s just a bit too hot isn’t it!!’. Anyway- please have a look at my full report elsewhere in the Observer; with all the competition results, and photographs of the wonderful procession! Thank you again, one and all!

Ninfield Village Market: This Saturday 21st July from 9.30am- 12 midday, in the Memorial Hall- The monthly markets are proving to be a real Village hit! So many lovely stalls providing local produce at very reasonable prices, it’s getting bigger and better, and with the Pop Up Café in situ, it’s the ideal opportunity to spend an hour or so, browsing, buying, chatting and catching up with all the local gossip!

Ninfield Working Men’s Club Charity Event: This Saturday, 21st July, from 4.30pm; Bar, BBq, Raffle and Auction.. there are some awesome prizes to win, and all proceeds from the event are going to St Michaels’ Hospice. Lots of fun is promised, and also, there will be another chance to hear the very popular and prolific band, ‘The Chandeliers’! They wowed the crowd in the Carnival Marquee last Saturday, and no doubt there will be a huge following again this weekend! Please come up and support the Club in their brilliant fundraising efforts!

Create and Craft: After a couple of meetings, the many and varied handicraft members decided to re-launch the Ninfield Knitting Society under the new name of ‘Create and Craft’ The gatherings are still on a Friday morning, the participants growing in numbers, and they would love to see yet more people in the Memorial Hall Committee room from 10.30-12.30 every Friday morning. Coffee and a Chat are a given, so bring your knitting, sewing or ‘crafty’ skills; or just turn up to while away a pleasant couple of hours...Call Jane on 892848 for more information.

Ninfield Music Festival: Friday 27th and Saturday 28th July, Elm Cottage Fields, Marlpits Lane. Some have said this is Ninfield’s best kept secret- but actually, Ninfield rather shouts this event from the roof tops, because everyone is so proud of this fantastic 2 day Music Festival. Starting with The Proms Concert on Friday 27th evening, gates open at 6pm, led by the Eastbourne Concert Orchestra, the music starts at 7.30pm and follows the famous Albert Hall ‘Last Night’ format. With Musicals, Sea Shanties and a possible Planet or two, the rousing last section will have the crowds singing Brittania and Jerusalem and waving their flags! Bringing Picnics and Prosecco is de rigeur, but there will also be food to buy and a bar on site. No bottles or Glass permitted. Tickets are £12 Adult and £6 Children in advance or £15, £7.50 on the door if available. The Gig on Saturday 28th has the gates re-opening at 1pm and music through to 11pm. There are 7 Bands playing, including ‘Large’ and ‘Matilda’s Scoundrels’, and again, refreshments, food , Bar, Bbq, Tea Tent will all be on offer, or you can take your picnics etc. No Personal BBqs, No dogs except Assistance Dogs. Tickets as above. This is a brilliant event and deserves the BEST weather yet...NO RAIN PLEASE! After last year’s deluge we are all praying for this marvellous Sunny Summer to continue for the fabulous festival of music - Good Luck Ninfield Bonfire Society!

Ninfield Flower Group: - Monday 6th August, 7.30pm Memorial Hall, NFG welcomes Sian Tribe with her demonstration ‘The Container Dictates’ - all flowers are raffled off at the end of the meeting, and everyone is welcome! Call Jennifer Collett on 892878 for more information.

Hooe Open Group: A report from Edna to say that the Lively Ladies of H.O.G met at the Village Hall, Hooe on the 13th and were delighted to be entertained by Denis Langley, with his programme of snippets of musical shows from both stage and screen. The music was pitched to satisfy the average age of the Club membership, awakening memories of the youthful experiences of yesteryear! August sees no meeting in Hooe, but the ladies take an afternoon out, with their guests - this time to Ashburham Place, for Cream Tea in the Orangery. If you’d like to join this fun-filled group, please call Edna on 01424842591 or just turn up to the Village Hall Hooe, on the second Friday in September!!

Ninfield Bowls Club: 2 Results from Carole- Saturday 14th Ninfield 59 V Staplecross 81 - Sunday 15th - Ninfield 64 V Hawkhurst 72 - both Rother League matches and 4 points gained for Ninfield at each one.

Church Services: Sunday 22nd July 10.30am - Ninfield Methodist Church - Service of Worship and Communion with Revd. Malcom Peach

Parish Churches: Sunday 22nd July Ninfield - St Mary’s 9.30am - Parish Eucharist, Hooe- St Oswald’s Parish Eucharist.

Village Notes!: Just to say that there have been some helpful young people on the Recreation Ground recently, picking up litter and generally looking out for the equipment and facilities- which is much appreciated after the spell earlier in the year of wilful damage and destruction. It is great, in each generation, when a couple of young teenagers start to take ownership and responsibility, and this seems to be happening again; So, another big Thank you - and please Keep it Up!

Ninfield School: The proposed building of the new classrooms, and all the site work which will precede it, is due to start from Monday 23rd July, and the recreation ground will take on a ‘construction-site’ appearance. There will be notices up on boards, flyers and website access to the phone numbers or email addresses of the Site Manager, Parish Clerk and Highways, so if you have a concern please look for the contacts. And, please do be aware of more, and heavier traffic within the Village and down Church Lane - it’s a nuisance, but it is for a VERY good reason.!

Keep in Touch: Call 893699, or text 07970650321 email samanthaguard@btinternet.com Thank You!