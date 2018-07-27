How Lucky we are!: There comes a time when you just have to sit back and wonder... exactly HOW do all these marvellous events come together, to provide such extraordinary entertainment, enjoyment and amazing fundraising! This month, every weekend in Ninfield is packed with music, fun, laughter, Bbqs, Raffles, Tombolas and Auctions, and smiling residents, volunteers and visitors coming together to make good stuff happen. From the Carnival on the 14th, to the Working Men’s Club Charity Night last Saturday 21st, and to this weekend’s Music Festival; there are many common denominators...primarily the BBq!..which travels from gig to gig, in the back of the O’H’s trailer, with stalwart teams of burger flippers waiting to feed the hoards, and Julia slicing yet another bag of onions.. Then there’s the willing group of Gala Tent erectors.. with the certain knowledge that THIS time the colour coding on the poles WILL make sense, and it will go UP in ONE! And, invariably, there are Ladies sitting at out-of-the-way tables, sticking ticket numbers on prizes, tearing raffle ticket strips up, folding and putting in buckets, making lists and then matching winners to numbers! There’s always banter, it helps everything go with a swing; there’s always hard work, no success was ever made without some blood, sweat and colourful cursing! But to hear, again, that a huge amount of money was raised for a chosen Charity makes it all worthwhile, and as I said at the top...it makes you sit back and wonder! The Working Men’s Club Charity event, in aid of St Michael’s Hospice, again saw a huge turnout of people:- who sponsored Lisa to have her head shaved...SO brave, and raising over £1,500: and then bought Raffle tickets to win over 40 prizes raising another £1,000: or made huge bids at the Auction (by the way, well done the O.H for fabulous Auctioneering!) and raising again, over £2,000; and of course, everyone had BBq Burgers, and bopped to The Chandeliers! Huge thanks to Glyn, Julia, Maggie, Charlie, Marj, Maureen, Debs, Dan , Lee, The Committee, Sponsors and Donators of all the prizes, there were some CORKERS! And, huge thanks again to the people who made it happen, and who make us all feel Lucky to be living in Ninfield; The Village that Rocks!

Ninfield Music Festival Weekend: 1)-Tonight- 27th July- The Proms Concert with Eastbourne Concert Orchestra- in the fields behind Elm Cottage, Marlpits Lane- gates open at 6pm with the music starting from 7.30pm. Tickets on the door, subject to availability, £15 Adults, £7.50 children. There is parking in the adjacent fields, and there will be a wide range of foods, refreshments and bar on site. No personal BBqs, No glass, no dogs, only Assistance Dogs allowed. Do bring a picnic, and your favourite tipple, in plastic receptacles please!- and of course, Flags to wave for the obligatory Britannia, Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory- it’s a wonderful evening, echoing the format of the famous London’s Albert Hall ‘Last Night’- and then we all pray for the weather to continue to be kind for day 2...

2)- Saturday 28th July - which sees The Gig- in the aforementioned Elm Cottage fields, with Gates opening at 1pm- 11pm. Ticket prices as above, and again subject to availability - this is a very popular Festival! There will be 7 great bands appearing, including ‘Large’ and ‘Matilda’s Scoundrels’ - and the BBq, Bar, Refreshments, Tea Tent, Children’s entertainment area etc. will be firing on all cylinders! Thanks are sent to all sponsors for the Festival weekend, and to the Bonfire Society, Committee and volunteers, who will make this another event to remember, and, Please Let The Weather Stay Dry!!

Bexhill Carnival: - Saturday 28th July - The fabulous traditional Carnival Procession takes place from Sidley through to Polegrove, 1pm - 3.30pm.with a rolling road closure as usual, so- bearing in mind the various ongoing roadworks and diversions, make sure you’re in the right pace at the right time! There will be all the fun of the fair and fireworks from Friday evening onwards, and so much to enjoy over the two days...then..

MoFest!: Sunday 29th July - the FANTABULOUS Motorbike Festival comes to Bexhill again, with Devonshire Road becoming THE place to see the best range of two (sometimes 3!) wheelers! There will be exciting displays from stunt teams within the De La Warr carpark, and lots of stalls and stands to browse and buy from on the lawns behind the Pavilion. It’s great fun, quite awe-inspiring and a wonderful gathering of passionate, like-minded people/riders, and, weather permitting please, a great way to spend this Sunday!

Church Services: Sunday 29th July - Methodist Church - No service in Ninfield- Joint service at Sackville Road, Methodist Church, Bexhill - 10.30am.

Imminent Meetings! 1) Ninfield Action Group - Tuesday 31st July - 7.30pm Reading Room

2)Jo’s Jammas : Friday 3rd August - 7.30-9pm Methodist Hall,

3)Ninfield Flower Group: - Monday 6th August - 7.30pm Memorial Hall

4)Ninfield Carnival Assoc: - Wednesday 8th August - 8.30pm Working Men’s Club

Parish Churches: No service at St Mary’s Ninfield - St Oswald’s Hooe 11am - Joint Parish Eucharist.

Ninfield Memorial Hall: Will be hosting a wide range of events over the next few months- and, how lucky that this extraordinary, historic building is still catering for such a varied list of requirements! While planning permission has now been passed for it’s major upgrade of toilets, kitchen and communal area, funds now need to be raised by some many and varied, extra hiring’s. An Early Heads Up 1)- August 15th at 7pm, and 19th September 7.30pm- Free Rural Small Business Networking Events-providing a forum for local people to come together and explore both specific and general business issues. Free impartial advice, engagement with other local business people, self-employed and small business support, start up advice and guidance. 2)- Saturday 15th September- ‘Quiz Night -The Musical’- a new show, with professional cast and musicians, that wowed Brighton Fringe Festival in May this year. This is a great evening; an hilarious, original Musical, based around 3 rounds of a Pub Quiz, and with a light supper served in the interval - all for the very reasonable price of £8.50 per head! 3)- Musical Film Matinees- Friday 21st September at 2pm - ‘Singin in the Rain’- all the films in the Community Film Afternoons are Dementia friendly and Hearing-loss friendly; and a lovely way to spend an afternoon, with Tea, Cakes and lots of nattering with friends.

