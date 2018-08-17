Safe return from ‘Wasp Central’!: That’s the only real downside, while pressing apples for two days; sharing life with a massed army of wasps! And, not only your common and garden, local wasp; oh no, we had wasps from all around the world! Including a rather large, bright yellow and red Asian wasp - an extraordinary creature, nearly two inches long, that came with a few of his close friends, drank some of the residue from the juice buckets, then took formation and flew, Arrow like, into the fields beyond. Although the Rural Pastimes fayre was a little down in numbers - probably an iffy weather forecast put some people off - enough regulars, and visitors, came up to the tent to find the O.H and I, plus our Canine Crew, and, the ‘Wasp Army’. As people purchased their glasses of delicious juice, they would stay a little way away, smiling a tad nervously, and with a light laugh in their voice say..’ Aha, how many times have you been stung then...!!’ Well, all were surprised to hear the reply ‘Actually, none at all!’ And that remained the fact to the very end- we were both completely Sting-Free- quite amazing! It was lovely to chat with friends, old and new, and also to meet a charming lady who approached the Tent with the question -’Do you do the column in the Observer?’. When I had answered in the affirmative, the lady said she was pleased to put a face to the name, and that she thought Ninfield seemed to be an exciting place to live...Well, OF COURSE it is, isn’t it!!! - here’s a quick update on the next few weeks dairy entries:

Friday 17th & 31st August -Jo’s Jammas: Methodist Hall, 7.30-9pm do go and join the group that is singing for fun! There are lots of different styles to harmonise with, and also the opportunity to learn some songs from the WW1 era, in readiness for the celebrations on November 11th. Each session with the ‘Jammas’ costs £5, which is great value for so much laughter and lifting of spirits!

Saturday 18th August - Ninfield Horticultural Summer Show: Ninfield Memorial Hall, and doors are open to the public from 2.30pm. There are classes for a wide range of plants, flowers, crafts, preserves, photographs, vegetables; plus children’s classes; it all makes for a real highlight in Ninfield’s Calendar! There will be tea and homemade cakes for refreshments while you look around, and lots of people to catch up with while you’re there! It’s a great afternoon, Call Rose, the Show organiser, on 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com for more information on all events, and, how to become a member of Ninfield Horticultural Society.

Men’s Sheds: Thursday 23rd August in Sparke Pavilion 10.30am - the next gathering of Chaps that would like to connect up for a chat and a cuppa, and to put the world to rights! Call Dave Crittell on 01424 892883 for more information.

Hooe Open Group: The lively ladies of H.O.G have no official meeting in August; they all go off for a day trip instead! So, this month they went to the wonderful retreat, Ashburnham Place, and thoroughly enjoyed a sumptuous Cream Tea in the Orangery! The only drawback during the afternoon was the weather, it absolutely teemed with rain, which made for a late leave at the end of the day, but all in all the Ladies were delighted to learn more of the history of the place, relax in the wonderful surroundings, and enjoy each other’s company. Call Edna Wallis on 01424 842591 if you’d like to join this fabulous group! Next meeting on the second Friday of September, in Hooe Village hall, 2.30pm.

Ninfield Bowls Club: Report from Carole! Wednesday August 8th Ninfield V St John’s Mead at Eastbourne, fantastic weather and a lovely view across the sea, St Johns Mead won by two points, 78-76, on 5 rinks. Saturday 11th August Ninfield V Westfield - a Rother League Match and Ninfield won 73-54, 8 league points! The match against Pett on Sunday 12th was cancelled as Pett couldn’t raise enough members to play.

Church Services: Sunday 19th August- Methodist Church 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Mrs. Topsy Brice

Parish Churches; Sunday 19th August St Mary’s Ninfield- 9.30am - Family Eucharist; St Oswald’s Hooe - 11am - Parish Eucharist.

Heads Up! Hooe Photographic -Closing date for entries Friday 31st August.

Ninfield Flower Group: Monday 3rd September, 7.30pm, Memorial Hall - Demonstrator- Helen Hare “East to West”.

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday 6th September, Methodist Hall, 7.15pm sharp! A Must-Do meeting! Lots of updates on Wealden Local Plan and Manchester Road application for 80 houses

Book Exchange: Friday 7th September 10-12 midday Methodist Hall, call David Swales on 892248 for more info, or email dj_swales@hotmail.com.

Upcoming Events : Musical Film Matinee; “Singing in the Rain”- is this month’s showing in the Community Film Afternoons at the Memorial Hall - Friday 21st September, doors open at 1.30pm film starts at 2pm. Entrance is FREE but please ring Jackie or Rose on 01424 892422 or email Jackie.langley1@btinternet.com to book a seat! All films are Hearing Loss and Dementia friendly.

Michaelmas Fayre: Sunday 23rd September: - based round The Red Lion Pub in Hooe and organised as a joint venture between Ninfield Bonfire Society and the Hooe Fundraising Group. Lots of stalls, games, rides, crafts, Afternoon Tea, and of course, The Red LIon Pub Food!...And, that fab band in the evening..!!! Call Carol on 07858555343 or Sarah on 07809684488 for more information!

Keep in Touch: Call 893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com