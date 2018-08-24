Another Bank Holiday Weekend!: And, may I say, not a moment too soon!! Although it is slightly earlier, date wise, than usual; as the O.H said this morning.. ‘it’s not the 31st next Monday is it?’ Er no, but let’s take the holiday weekend anyway! Pray for some good weather, and decide which of the many local events to go and support - there has been such a wealth of ‘stuff’ to see and do of late: I have put a piece together for some-otherwhere in the Observer, to mark the recent events in Ninfield: and, yet again there are more fayres and festivals, fetes and funfairs to choose from - or to try and fit in all at once! Whatever you do, make sure you spend some time RELAXING!! Preferably with a glass of something glorious within easy reach! Enjoy!

Horticultural Success!: Last Saturday, 18th August, saw the Memorial Hall packed with visitors, residents, exhibitors, judges and society members - all thoroughly enjoying the marvellous display of produce, flowers, plants, photographs, cakes and breads put forth into competition at the Ninfield Horticultural Society Annual Summer Show. Show organiser, Rose Franks was wondering how the weather of the last few months would affect the different class entries, but the specimens of Dahlia, Gladioli, root vegetables and tomatoes were fabulous to see, and the famous ‘Cake Recipe’- this year an Apple Cake - brought half the table-length of the hall in stunning, round, sugared, perfect examples...Oh, and one NOT round, NOT perfect but extremely tasty gluten-free version - well, I tried!! Do see the report and photographs some-otherwhere within the Observer. It really was a great day; well done Rose and the Committee!

Jo’s Jammas: Friday 31st August - Methodist Hall, 7.30pm - 9pm, £5 for the session. Do go and join the new group of singers that are having such fun, creating and enjoying music in all genres, with stunning harmonious success!.

Festival of the Sea: Saturday 1st / Sunday 2nd September, along Bexhill Sea front, and on the De La War grounds - there will be a wonderful mix of food stands, fishing accessories, demonstrations, clothes and wines- plus the Mermaids will be gathering again for their dip in the sea!

Ninfield Local History Group: Will re-open the Archive /Resource Centre in Sparke Pavilion on Monday 3rd September, 10- 12pm. Members will be very happy to help search items of historical interest and there will be photos and documents to view.

Ninfield Flower Group: Monday 3rd September, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, demonstrator- Helen Hare with ‘East to West’ . All flowers used within the demonstration will be raffled off at the end of the evening. Call Jennifer Collett on 8928787 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com for more information.

Ninfield Action Group: Wednesday 5th September, Reading Room at 7.30pm - A meeting specifically for residents to hear, and discuss details on the Manchester Road Application for the proposed 80 houses. Do go and contribute, see if you can help with reading through documents, and then....

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday 6th September, 7.15pm sharp at the Methodist Hall, an important meeting after the Summer non-break, where up to date and vital information will be given on the Wealden Local Plan and the forthcoming application for an estate of 80 houses to be built in a field behind Manchester Road. Do go and get all details first hand, and have your say. Local District Councillor, Pam Doodes will be on hand to answer questions, as will County representative Bill Bentley.

Book Exchange: Friday 7th September Methodist Hall 10-12 midday. Call David Swales on 892248 or email d_jswales@hotmail.com for more information.

Ninfield Bowls Club: Report from Carole! Now the weather has turned for the worse as far as the Bowls are concerned! But, they all carried on regardless! 13th August - St Leonards 45 V Ninfield 56, played at the Bo Peep. 15th August - Sidley Martletts 67 V Ninfield 55. Saturday 18th at home to Ringmer - Ninfield 69 V Ringmer 50. Please pray for good weather again for the last games of the season!

Church Services: Sunday 26th August Methodist Church - 10.30am Service of Worship and Communion with Rev. Tricia Williams

Parish Churches: Ninfield St Mary’s 9.30am Parish Eucharist - Hooe St Oswald’s 11am Parish Eucharist.

Good News/ Bad News!: Ok, which do you want first...?! Let’s do the bad news first...and, I’m really gutted to say that the Production Company for Quiz Night the Musical have called me last week to cancel the forthcoming production to be held at the Memorial Hall on Saturday 15th September - and the subsequent tour. There are reasons that they were not allowed to go into, which is very frustrating, but I couldn’t push it. But, they do hope that all will be resolved in the near future and that all bookings can be rescheduled for next year. So, as they say...watch this space!...Now, back to the good news..!

Musical Film Matinee: Friday 21st September in the Memorial Hall, this month’s lovely film is the brilliant ‘Singing in the Rain’. Doors open at 1.30pm with the film starting at 2pm. Entrance is FREE but please call 892422 to book your seat, or email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com. There will be Tea/ Coffee, Cakes and refreshments available and a fun Raffle. All films shown in the Community Film Afternoons are Hearing Loss and Dementia friendly.

Michaelmas Fayre: Sunday 23rd September, from 12-4pm based at the Red Lion Hooe. Family Fun day, Free entry, Parking £1. Games and Competitions, Fun Dog Show, Tug of War, Crafts, Bbq, Pub Food, Bell Ringing, Carriage Rides, Birds of Prey, Ferrets, Bunnies, Coconut Shy, Win a Cake, a Bottle or half a bucket of Money! Family Day out! And then...

Michaelmas Evening: ... 4.30- 7pm Red Lion Hooe - ‘Fire & Ice’ will be playing in the bar...finish the day with some great live music, with songs you’ll know and love.. some with an interesting twist?! And all from the 70’s to present day!.

Keep in Touch: As the ‘New Season’ starts in a week or so, then the next set of diary entries will start to come in! So, a shorter column for these two weeks, but it’ll soon be Go, Go, Go!! Call 893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com - and...Don’t forget GALA NIGHT!! Saturday 27th October, 7.30pm Memorial Hall. Book for your Fish and Chip Supper, Entertainment, Cabaret, Awards, Disco for £13.50 per head, or 2 tickets for £25. Make your nominations at the Village Stores in Lower Street - Miss it- Miss out!! Thank you!!