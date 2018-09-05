Nice and Quick!: It’s Bank Holiday Monday..so a day of rest, and nursing a rotten cold! Boo! I guess that’s what happens when you’re a bit run down.. So, Lemsip at hand (I know, other brands are available!) - closely followed by a glass of wine..! and here we go!

Jo’s Jammas: Tonight (31st August) in the Methodist Hall at 7.30-9pm, £5 for the session, lots of fun and laughter, and some great tunes, harmonising and choral magic.

Festival of the Sea: Saturday & Sunday 1st and 2nd September- along the seafront and on the lawns by the De La Warr, Bexhill -on-Sea; a wonderful event with food stands, music, wines cooking demonstrations, clothes etc etc - and if you look carefully, you might find the Mermaids frolicking in the sea!

Ninfield Flower Group: Monday 3rd September, Ninfield Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - the guest demonstrator for the evening is Helen Hare with ‘East to West’ - all flowers used will be raffled off at the end of the evening. Non-members welcome at a small charge of £5, to include refreshments, and for any more information, call Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfiieldflowers@gmail.com

Ninfield Action Group: Wednesday 5th September, at 7.30pm in the Reading Room, a chance for all residents to meet, gather information and find out how the proposed Planning Application for an 80 house build for Manchester Road is progressing....then..

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday September 6th - 7.15pm sharp- a ‘Must Do’ meeting, the first back after the Summer NON-Break! All updates on the School’s new classrooms and play area, plus the WDC Local Plan and the Manchester Road application - which will be submitted to WDC Planning committee in the very near future. District Councillor Pam Doodes will be on hand to answer important questions, as will County Representative, Bill Bentley. It’s an ideal opportunity to find out First Hand what exactly is going on in the Village; and if you’d like to contribute, that would be fantastic!

Book Exchange: Friday 7th September, 10-12 midday. A new venture which is being co-ordinated by David Swales, and was originally requested at the Coffee and a Danish morning last year. Call David on 892248 or email d_jswales@hotmail.com for more information.

Ninfield Local History Group: Will resume Monday opening hours of 10-12 at the Pavilion on Monday 10th September. there will be an exhibition on local women involved in the Suffrage movement 100 years ago. N.L.H.G welcomes visitors who want to find out more about family history, the history of Ninfield and surrounding area, and also people who have information or photographs to share.

Ninfield Bowls Club: Results from Carole! - Wednesday 22nd August Ninfield 49 V Alexandra Park 76, Saturday 25th August Ninfield 84 V Hellingly 70. There were only a few spots of rain to contend with over both games...but hopefully the weather will be kind for the last few matches of the season!

Church Services: Sunday 2nd September - Methodist Church 10.30am - Café Worship

Parish Churches: Sunday 2nd September - St Mary’s Ninfield 9.30am parish Eucharist ; St Oswald’s Hooe 11am Family Service.

Musical Film Matinee: ‘Singing in the Rain’ - comes to the Memorial Hall on Friday 21st September. Doors open at 1.30pm- film starts at 2pm. Refreshments are available, and entry is FREE but please call to book your seat! 892422 to speak to Jackie or Rose, or email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com. All films in these Community Film Afternoons, are Hearing Loss and Dementia friendly.

Michaelmas Fayre: Sunday 23rd September, based round the Red Lion Pub from 12-4pm. Lots of fun, games, rides, competitions, Fun Dog Show , and great food from the Red Lion Kitchen! A great family day out organised jointly by the Ninfield Bonfire Society and The Hooe Fundraising committee.

Michaelmas Evening: - 4.30-7pm - ‘Fire and Ice’ will be playing in the Bar at the Red Lion, great Live Music covering songs from the 70’s to the present day; some with an interesting twist..!

The Gala Night: Saturday 27th October Memorial Hall from 7.30pm; Ninfield’s posh extravaganza returns by popular demand, Fish and Chips, Deja Reve, Village Awards, Charity Presentations, Disco- all for £13.50 per head! Bar and Raffle, and all profits to the Memorial Hall New Kitchen and Toilets. Call the numbers coming up for tickets - BOOK NOW!!

Keep in Touch: Call 893699, or text 07970650321 email samanthaguard@btinternet.com Thank You! Atchoo!!