Still keeping it brisk and bright!: Well, the length and content of the column anyway - I have to say that the ‘Cold’ still lingers, the back now aches and a general feeling of ‘bleurgh’ remains..! Gone are the days of the ‘tonic’, or ‘pick me up’, so the fizzy vitamins are just doing their utmost to keep body and mind together! Methinks a ‘fillip’ is needed - now there’s a word from the days of Dickens! But in this over-packed, stressed 21st Century living, I guess a week of sleep would actually do the trick- AND a much needed trip to the Osteopath!! So, onwards...

Book Exchange: This morning!! Friday 7th September 10-12 midday in the Methodist Hall, with refreshments available - a great chance to exchange books and ideas with friends and neighbours! Call David Swales for more information, and the next dates for your diaries, on 892248, email d_jswales@hotmail.com

Hooe Coffee & Conversation: - Saturday 8th September, in Hooe Village Hall - the regular ‘Second Saturday’ slot, at 10.30am, for this chance to get together and catch up with what’s going on in the Village and how you can get involved. There are many fundraising activities on the go, with the New Hall project on the horizon- so do go and see if you can help in any way.

Ninfield Local History Group: Will resume the Resource Centre Monday opening hours of 10-12 noon in the Pavilion on Monday 10th September. There will be an exhibition on local women who were involved in the Suffrage movement 100 years ago. N.L.H.G welcomes visitors who want to find out more about family history, the History of Ninfield and the surrounding area, and also any resident who has unseen local photographs or documents to share. The N.L.H.G’s next meeting is on Thursday 20th September, in the Methodist Hall, 7.30pm and the presentation for the evening will be; Colonel Fred - Bravest Man in All England by Brigadier Huw Willing. Non members are always welcome, and there will be refreshments available.

Hooe Open Group: The Lively Ladies meet next on Friday 14th September, in Hooe Village Hall, 2.30pm. You are invited to just turn up, and you will be made very welcome!

Ninfield Village Market: Saturday 15th September 9.30am - 12 Noon. The Autumn starts with a chance to buy lots of lovely local produce, at local prices, with a wide range of goods and wares on offer! All your favourites will be there, with Meats, Eggs, Pies, Cakes, Vegetables, Plants, and, of course, all the non-comestibles including Cards, Bird Houses, Quilts, Toys! The Pop-up Café will be in situ for all necessary refreshments while you browse and buy and catch up with all the local gossip!

Musical Film Matinee -’Singing in the Rain’: Friday 21st September, Memorial Hall; doors open at 1.30pm with the film starting at 2pm. Entry is FREE but please book your seat by phoning Jackie or Rose on 892422 or email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com. Tea/Coffee and Cakes will be served, and there will be a Raffle! All films in the Community Film Afternoons are Hearing Loss and Dementia friendly.

Michaelmas Fayre: Sunday 23rd September 12-4pm, based around the Red Lion Pub in Hooe, and organised jointly by Ninfield Bonfire Society and Hooe Fundraising Group. As well as games, competitions, produce and craft stalls, there will be a fun dog show, horse and carriage rides and bell ringing. Hopefully the Birds of Prey will be present, the Fluffy Rabbits and Ferrets too, but NOT all in the same enclosure!! Train rides, live music and Morris Dancers, with tea and cake in the Hall, a BBq and of course the fabulous Red Lion Pub Grub! If you’d like an outside stall, or more information, call Carol on 07858 555343 or Sarah on 07809 684488. Posters are up around the Villages, so put the date on your Calendar!

Michaelmas Evening: In The Red Lion from 4.30-7pm; Live Music with ‘Fire and Ice’, in the bar, a great way to relax after a fantastic day, chill out and have a good dance to some different songs from the 70’s up to the present day.!

Ninfield Bowls Club: Report from Carole - it’s nearly the end of the season - Booo! Friday 31st August Match was played at Hailsham and the weather was perfect - score Ninfield 82 Hailsham 71. Sunday saw the Scriven Competition at home - where 8 teams of 3 people played from 10.30am until lunchtime - when a Ploughman’s Lunch was served- then more matches throughout the afternoon, after which the winning team and runners up were presented with silver goblets. Winners were Jack Dalton/Rose Groves (V.Capt) and Sheila Symes. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the balmy conditions and had a great day; it’s Finals Day this next Sunday 9th September, keep fingers crossed for the good weather to continue!

Early Heads Up!: A request from Betty from the Ninfield Flower Group that you put all their forthcoming dates in your diaries!!

Monday 1st October: - Stephen McDonnell will be giving a demonstration entitled “A Backward Glance’ - Memorial Hall 7.30pm, non-members £5 to include refreshments. All flowers used for the displays and demonstrations are raffled off at the end of the evening.

Saturday 13th October - the Ninfield Flower Group Jumble Sale, in the Memorial Hall - doors open at 2pm entrance fee 50p! If you’re unable to attend but would like to donate, please call Jennifer Collett on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com

The Gala Night: Saturday 27th October - Memorial Hall - A Theatrical Extravaganza! Doors open at 7.15pm- carriages at midnight! A welcome return for this hilarious evening of Black Tie/Formal/Smart attire mixed with a Fish and Chip Supper, Cabaret, Awards Ceremony, Charity Presentations and Disco! There will also be a Bar and Grand Raffle, with all profits going to the big refurbishment of the Kitchen and Toilets. Tickets are on sale in the Lower Street Stores, and from me, Sami on 893699, 07970650321 samanthaguard@btinternet.com.at only £13.50 per head - or 2 for £25 - this is such great value for money! Book now, and give your food order, so you don’t miss out!

Remembrance Event: Sunday 11th November- this year, 2018, is, of course, marking the 100 year anniversary of the end of WW1; and there will be a whole day of events planned in Ninfield. St Mary’s Church will have the morning service as usual, and then from 2pm onwards, there will be a procession from the WW1 grave in the Churchyard, up to the Memorial Hall - where ceremony, displays and performances will mark the centenary. Afternoon Tea will also be served, and it’s hoped that residents will join the procession, or come straight to the Hall to enjoy the whole event, which is, of course, FREE. In the evening, from 6.30pm, Ninfield joins in with a National celebration called the Battle’s Over, and the Beacon on the Recreation Ground will be lit, with set Readings and a Bugle playing, to mark the end of the day. There are more plans in the making, and it’s hoped that many of the societies and groups will join in and help create an unforgettable Centenary Remembrance Day! Please call me on the numbers below for more information, or if you’d like to help!

Church Services: Sunday September 9th - Methodist Church 10.30am - Service of Worship and Praise.

Parish Churches: Sunday 9th September - St Mary’s Ninfield - 9.30am Joint Parish Eucharist: No Service at St Oswald’s.

Keep in Touch - Get those stories, anecdotes, messages, diary entries, to me by 6pm on a Monday evening by the usual means..!! Call 893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com. Thank You!