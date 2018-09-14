Autumn is now kicking in!: But the diary is getting fuller, and the events in Ninfield and Hooe, leading up to Christmas, seem to span every weekend! Oh crikey, I mentioned the ‘X’ word...well, it’s only a few months away, some 12 weeks or so, and they will, as you well know, just FLY by! Anyway, here is the list of imminent and forthcoming meetings, then next week there’ll be the list of diary entries/events for the near future...here we go then,

Ninfield Village Market: THIS Saturday 15th September, Memorial Hall from 9.30am - 12 midday - this month’s regular market with all your favourite stalls and stands selling local produce at very reasonable local prices. Meat, Veg, Plants, Pies, Eggs Cakes and the non-comestibles including cards, bird houses, wood and knitting...the choices are endless! The Pop Up Café will also be in situ for you to catch up with friends and neighbours over a cuppa.

Business Networking: Wednesday 19th September- Memorial Hall 7.30-9pm. Connecting local Businesses- a new initiative aimed at putting ALL local businesses in contact, including self-employed and home-working. It’s aim is to enable the exchange of ideas; meeting potential clients and suppliers; discussing issues that affect business locally; giving information on Government funded business advice- all in a relaxed environment over light refreshments. Attendance is free, and open to all types and size of business and enterprise. Please ring 01273 407326 or email businessnetworks@ruralsussex.org for more information, and if you are interested in attending.

Men’s Sheds: The next meeting of the Chaps will be on Thursday 20th September at 11.30am in Sparke Pavilion; do go along and put the world to rights over a strong cup of something hot!

Ninfield Local History Group: Thursday 20th September - 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall. The presentation for this month is Colonel Fred: Bravest Man in All England, by Brigadier Huw Willing. Light refreshments will be available, everyone is welcome.

Musical Film Matinee: Friday 21st September - ‘Singing in the Rain’- in the Memorial Hall, doors open at 1.30pm for the film to start at 2pm. Entry is FREE but please call Jackie or Rose on 892422 to book your seat. Tea/Coffee and Cakes will be available, and there will be a Raffle! All Films in the Community Film Afternoons are Hearing Loss and Dementia Friendly.

Michaelmas Fayre: Sunday 23rd September, based round the Red Lion Pub, Hooe, from 12- 4pm. organised jointly by the Ninfield Bonfire Society and the Hooe Fundraising Group. As well as games, competitions, produce and craft stalls, there will be a fun dog show, horse and carriage rides, train rides, Birds of Prey, ferrets and bunnies, The Morris Dancers, Live Music, Bell Ringing and fabulous food from the Hall Tea and Cakes stand, the BBq or the Red Lion Pub menu. Then, at the end of the day...

Michaelmas Evening: Unwind, have a dance and chillout with ‘Fire and Ice’, live music duo, with songs from the 70’s to the present day- some with an interesting twist!! 4.30-7pm!

Jo’s Jammas: The singing group will be getting together on 28th September, 7.30-9pm in the Methodist Hall. The group is open to everyone who just wants to have fun learning to sing with other people- no experience is necessary, Shower or Garden singers very welcome! The styles of music chosen are wide and will suit all tastes, and harmonising together brings smiles to everyone’s faces! Do go along to join Jo and the group and discover ‘The Rhythm of Life’ and get warm for ‘The Long Cold Winter’... Name that tune!

Community Speedwatch: A new Community Speedwatch project is being set up in Ninfield. Vehicles exceeding the speed limit will be referred to the Police with the aim of educating drivers about the dangers of speeding in residential areas. Repeat offences are collated by the Police, even across County borders, and enforcement/prosecutions will follow. If you are concerned about speeding traffic in our Village, and have some spare time, please call John Cheshire on 01424 892248, or email johnkcheshire@btinternet.com, for more information and details.

Ninfield and District Art Society: Saturday/Sunday 29th & 30th September. 10am- 5pm. This amazing, talented local Art Society; who wowed everyone on Carnival Day with their beautiful Art displays and demonstrations, are now extending an invitation to everyone to come and view their latest works at a two day Exhibition in the Memorial Hall. The show is being officially opened on the Saturday at 11am by Any Hamblin, a renowned fine artist, who lives locally, and, as well as a unique sale of works, there will be demonstrations throughout the two days by local artist,Trevor Spinks. There will be refreshments, including homemade cakes, with tea and coffee for the chance to catch up and chat with the artists, and of course a Raffle! All profits from this and the refreshments will go to the Memorial hall refurbishments Fund. Entry is FREE and everyone is very welcome - you never know, you might just find that ‘original something’ that is perfect for Christmas!

Ninfield Bowls Club: From Carole! Wednesday a game in Alexander Park was a loss but highly amusing with Seagulls, Pigeons and Squirrels all trying to supper the match! Sunday was finals day starting at 10.30am;- Novice, winner Paul Arthur, RU Jack Dalton. Men’s Singles, Winner Geoff Groves, RU Roger Bryant. President’s Shield winner Roger Bryant, RU Sue Haffenden. 100 Up, winner Val Smith, RU Roger Bryant. Drawn Pairs winners Brenda Haffenden and Geoff Groves, RUs Audrey Beale and Vic Lawrence. Captain Vic Lawrence presented all the trophies, and everyone had a lovely Afternoon Tea. Ladies Singles Final will be in a week or so. Saturday September 29th 10.30am sees the Club hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning in the Pavilion and everyone is welcome!

Church Services: Sunday 16th September 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise.

Parish Churches: Ninfield St Mary’s, 9.30am - Family Eucharist; Hooe St Oswald’s. 11am Parish Eucharist

Keep in Touch: Please send any entries to me by 6pm on Monday evenings 01424 893699, 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinetrnet.com Thank You!.

N.B!! 1) Gala Night: Tickets are on sale with me or at the Village Stores - £13.50 per head or 2 for £25, to include Fish and Chips Supper, Cabaret with Deja Revue, Awards, Charity Presentations, Disco, Raffle and Bar - Saturday 27th October, Memorial Hall, 7 for 7.30pm carriages at Midnight.

2): Halloween Parade - Just confirmed that there will be an event on Saturday 3rd November for the Children and Adults, to include the Parade and Trick or Treating round the Village, a Spooky Walk, to the Tin Hut, food and Disco in the Cave, between 4.15 and 6.30pm, then the Adults Party in the evening rom 7.pm.

3) Remembrance Day: Sunday 11th November - Procession from 2pm - Memorial hall from 2.30pm - 4.30pm beacon Lighting and Battle’s Over ceremony from 6.30pm.

4) Homemade Fayre: Saturday 24th November- Memorial Hall, 9.30am - 3.30pm