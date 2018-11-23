A month till Christmas!!: Crikey! Can it really be that close..?! Time has just shot past over the last few months; well, they do say that time flies when you’re having fun, and I guess that includes when you’re really busy too! It’s been a whirlwind of Weekend Wonders, and this weekend is no exception for Ninfield and Hooe (see Saturday listings!) There are also lots of lovely December Delights already in the diary, and I’ll list some at the end of the column as a reminder. The meetings lessen now until the New Year, and Groups and Societies take on some Festive Fun, so, first on the agenda..

Friday 23rd, Tonight!: Jo’s Jammas, will meet in the Methodist Hall 7.30-9pm, £5 for the session, and, as you now know how fantastic they sound, do go and join them, they’d be thrilled to see you! Under the direction of Jo Wood, this group of singers have found their voices, their confidence and a huge sense of fulfilment; and they have lots of fun with loads of laughs. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never sung before; if you love the idea of joining a group, trying out all different styles of music, and creating wonderful harmonies then this is the place for you! Refreshments are available throughout the evening, with some Festive tunes on offer too!

Saturday 24th November- Daytime: Home Made Fayre -10am--3pm, Memorial Hall, Ninfield. A welcome return of this brilliant event, that sees just how talented local residents are! A wealth of beautifully made, hand crafted items including Rose’s Teddy Bears, The Original Recycled Lamps, Glorious Glassware, Aprons and Brollies, Candles, Jewellery, Knitwear, Lotions, Decorations, and so much more- over 30 stalls will Wow you! While you browse and buy, for that special one-off Xmas present or stocking-filler, why not top up your energy levels at the Pop-Up Café, which will be serving Light Lunches (Soup or Ploughman’s) plus tea, coffee and cakes. It promises to be an ultra-special Fayre, see you there!

Evening in Hooe: A Glamorous evening with the music and singing from Handel’s The Messiah, from 6.30pm, in St Oswald’s Church. Grace Constable, and guests, present another wonderful evening’s entertainment, and tickets, at £15 to include interval refreshments, should have been booked in advance - but, in the hope that there are still some left..call Janet Pattisson on 845087 NOW!!

Monday 26th November: Ninfield Local History Group- will be opening the Archive Centre, Sparke Pavilion, at 10 am - 12 Noon, and on every Monday until Christmas. They will be showing the amazing WW1 Centenary Exhibition - ‘Local Connections’, which took pride of place in the Memorial Hall for the Remembrance Afternoon. The Certificate from Battle’s Over, plus the Tribute to the Millions- given to all participants in the Nation’s Tribute - Lighting the Beacon- will also be on display, alongside all the letters that Ninfield Primary School created for the Remembrance event. Very shortly, the Tommie Statue will be lifted from it’s position on the Rec. and transported up to one of the balconies at Sparkes...hopefully he will be seen overlooking the green, and he will then be replaced on terra firma each year for the period of reflection and Remembrance.

Friday 30th November: ‘Musical Film Matinee’- ‘White Christmas’ The latest in the Community Film Afternoons at the Memorial Hall. Doors Open at 1.30pm and the film starts at 2pm. Entry to see these wonderful Film Classics is free, but please call to book your place- so we know how much cake to provide!! There are already 30 booked, and if you’d like to spend a relaxing couple of hours with friends, having tea and cake and watching a lovely musical film, call Jackie or Rose on 892422, or email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com. There’s always a Raffle, and every film shown is hearing loss and dementia friendly; the whole afternoon is to be enjoyed by anyone, and everyone, who loves getting together to watch a seasonal Film Classic!

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday Dec 6th; Methodist Hall 7pm - A Must Do Meeting! Essential Planning and Development Updates! Do Not Miss!

Hooe Open Group: The lively Ladies of H.O.G met on the 9th of November, and were entertained for the afternoon by one of their own members, Jenny Croft. Jenny gave a fascinating talk on her professional career as a Clairvoyant, with stories from finding her calling when still a child, to the shop she runs in Sackville Road, White Wave Crafts, which offers customers de-stressing processes, using tried and tested techniques, and her quartz crystal healing bowl. Since finding that she also had the ability to heal; something Jenny says everyone can do, she has been working to help others, while also raising money for Barnados Children’s Homes. The Ladies were enthralled by the presentation, and joined in a demonstration of Jenny’s healing powers, with many finding a positive difference in their well-being. After the pre-requisite Tea and Raffle, the Ladies decided that, due to the darker days, their meetings will commence earlier at 1.30pm - 3.30pm. Friday 14th December sees the group at the Wheatsheaf Inn, Little Common for their Christmas Luncheon. If you’d like to join the lively Ladies of H.O.G, please call Edna Wallis on 01424 842591

December Delights!: Lights of Love: Sunday 2nd December, at St Mary’s, followed by the lighting of the Tree and refreshments at Ninfield Methodist Church -3pm. Each year Lights of Love offers the opportunity to make an act of remembrance for loved ones no longer with us by decorating a star, or heart, on the Lights of Love Tree. Even if your loved one didn’t receive treatment at St Michaels Hospice, all are welcome to place a decoration in memoriam. Please ask the Churches or the Hospice for details.

Christmas Carols: Tuesday 11th December, Ninfield Memorial Hall, 7 for 7.30pm. Enjoy Festive Music from the Hooe Silver Band, the angelic voices of Ninfield Primary School Choir, join in singing all your favourite Christmas Carols, Refreshments available, Mulled Wine and other drinks from the Pop Up Wine-bar. Entry £3 .

Christmas Evening Market: Wednesday 12th December 6-9pm, Memorial Hall- 25 plus stalls offering a wide selection of food, drink, crafts, decorations and all goodies and stuff for Xmas! 7pm - Hooe Hand Bell Ringers will entertain, Refreshments will again be available at the Hall’s Pop Up Café and Bar. Bring the Family for a fun- filled evening out, and get all those necessary Christmas items, all under one roof! Call Chris Hutchinson for more information 893388.

Church Services: Sunday 25th November- 10.30am- Methodist Church- Service of Worship and Communion with Revd John Hope.

Messy Church:- Wednesday 28th November 3.30-5.30pm Methodist Hall, ‘Listening & Learning’

Parish Churches: Sunday 25th November - St Mary’s Ninfield 9.30am - Parish Eucharist; St Oswald’s Hooe 11am- Parish Eucharist

