Waiting for the Cold Snap!: It’s official...it’s been forecast.. so, it must be true.. maybe this year they’ll get it right?! Certain Weather Boffs have guaranteed that there will be an icy blast hitting us over the next few weeks and then the cold hand of snow and ice will be with us for at least a month! Much like the winter of 2010, and with slight similarities to 1963/4; but, they have said this before...like last year, and the year before that! All we can do is watch and wait, get ourselves prepared, stock up on essential supplies where necessary, and batten down the hatches when the time comes...Oh, no sorry...,silly me...that’s Brexit!...it’s Brexit that’ll make us do all that... Snow? Ha! No problem..!

Friday 30th November - TODAY!!: The Community Film Afternoon in the Memorial Hall- Doors open at 1.30pm with the film starting at 2pm, and this one is the seasonally, highly appropriate, fabulous Musical - ‘White Christmas’. Entry is FREE, Afternoon Tea and Cakes will be available, and there will be a Raffle. All films shown are hearing loss and dementia friendly, and everyone is welcome to come, bring friends and catch up for a lovely, relaxed afternoon.

Lights of Love- Sunday 2nd December: The Lighting of the Tree and refreshments will be at the Methodist Church - 4pm. Each year Lights of Love gives the opportunity to make an act of remembrance for loved ones no longer with us by decorating a star, or heart, on the Lights of Love Tree. Everyone is welcome to place their decoration in memoriam, please ask the Methodist Churches or St Michaels’ Hospice for details.

Ninfield Local History Group: The Archive and Resource Centre will be open at Sparke Pavilion-10-12 noon, this Monday 3rd, then 10th and 17th December - and this will be the last one for the year; everyone is welcome to join members for coffee and mince pies and see some new items added to the collections. The Centre will re-open on Monday 7th January 2019. The 2019 Calendar, which includes old photos of Ninfield Groups and Sports teams, will be on sale at the Ninfield Christmas Market (see below) as will copies of their revised publication of ‘Ninfield in the Nineties’. The latest N.L.H.G newsletter can be read on the website, http://ninfieldhistorygroup.org/

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday 6th December 7.15pm at the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. This will be the last public meeting for the year, and the Parish Council doesn’t officially meet in January- but, as always, there will be extra planning and precept meetings put in over the ‘break’. The meeting on the 6th really is a Must Do!- this will be the ideal time to come and find out FIRST HAND what the latest updates are on the Local Plan, and the proposed developments therein which are earmarked for Ninfield. It’s going to be a trying time for the Councillors over the next weeks and months; while the Local Plan is out under representation, and before it gets signed off by the Inspectorate, there is every likelihood that developers will do their utmost to get applications in for fields that are outside the new Boundary line, and the members of the Parish Council will have to be ready for any onslaught, with all objections written and researched. If you care about the Village you live in, and would like to support the few who are trying to keep the tide at bay, please come to the meeting on the 6th December, or contact the clerk to the Council, Jackie Scarff at ninfieldpc@btinternet.com. Ninfield Needs You!

Friday 7th December: Crafting in the Memorial Hall - 10.30-12.30; The Book Exchange at the Methodist Hall, browse/exchange books for 50p and enjoy coffee, biscuits and a natter with friends contact. David Swales at dj_swales@hotmail.com; Jo’s Jammas - 7.30-9pm Methodist Hall -£5 per session, come and join the singing group and learn some wonderful Christmas songs; Memorial Hall 7.30pm- Flower Group Xmas demonstration with David Thomson - ‘My Kind of Christmas’- tickets £10 to include refreshments and are available from Christine on 07735 321568. All flowers used will be raffled at the end of the evening, as well as the usual raffle.

Hooe Xmas Market: Saturday 8th December, Hooe Village Hall - 10.30am - 3pm, Teas and Coffees, Soup and Bread, Mince Pies and Mulled Wine. There will be a variety of stalls with Christmas gift ideas, and a raffle.

Ninfield Horticultural Society Christmas Evening: Monday 10th December, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall. All Members are welcome! There will be seasonal food and games - the committee will provide drinks, but all donations of nibbles etc would be much appreciated on the evening. Call Rose on 892422 for more information.

Christmas Carols at Ninfield Memorial Hall: Tuesday 11th December, 7 for 7.30pm -Enjoy Festive Music with Hooe Silver Band, the angelic voices of Ninfield Primary School Singers, all your favourite Carols and Christmas songs to join in, fabulous festive food and drink from the Hall’s Pop-Up Bar, Mulled Wine, Mince Pies, Entry £3 with donations going to the School and the Hall Refurb funds.

Ninfield Village Evening Christmas Market: Wednesday 12th December, 6 -9pm, Memorial Hall. Over 30 stalls offering everything you might wish for to make your Christmas go with a swing!! Foods, Drinks, Crafts, Decorations, Plants, Vegetables, all goodies pertaining to the festive season, and all under one roof! Entertainment will be provided by the Hooe Hand Bell Ringers at 7pm, the Hall’s Pop-Up Bar and Café will be open for lovely treats, Mulled wine and yummy refreshments. There will be a fantastic Hamper Raffle, so why not bring the family for a fun-filled, festive evening out, and meet up with friends, neighbours and support the Village community.

Christmas Services - For Your Diaries!!: Carol Service at St Oswald’s with Hooe Band. Wednesday 19th December, 7.30pm to ease parking at the Church, a bus will be available from the Red Lion Carpark.; leaving at approx. 6.50, 7.05 and 7.15pm.

Carols and Christingle: 3..30pm Sunday December 23rd at St Mary’s Ninfield

Christmas Eve: Parish Eucharist 6pm in St Oswald’s Hooe

Christmas Day: Parish Eucharist 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield and 11am St Oswald’s Hooe.

Church Services - For this Sunday 2nd December: Methodist Church 10.30am Advent Sunday Celebration with Jennifer Winnington

3pm - Lights of Love- Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance at St Mary’s Parish Church, Tree Decoration at 4pm Methodist Hall.

Parish Churches: 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield, Parish Eucharist, 11am St Oswald’s Hooe, Family Service.

Keep in Touch: Any news items, diary entries, funny stories or Christmas messages to me by 6pm on a Monday evening please!! Call 893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com

And finally; We always say, ‘they say’ this, or ‘they say’ that: Who are THEY? And how do we know they know more than we know, when we don’t know who THEY are...?! Mmm?