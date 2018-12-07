The Countdown begins..!: And really, with only a fortnight to go, I should be far more organised than I actually am! Christmas I mean; there’s a distinct lack of enthusiasm this year for some reason, possibly because Xmas Day is a Tuesday which creates a sort of ‘festive hiccup’ in the working week rather than a nice, sparkly semi-holiday when the big day coincides with a weekend. Of course, for some, working over Xmas is just the norm, no matter where it falls; and for others, well, there’ll be the creative extended extension of the 27th and 28th taking the festivities right up to the next weekend, which in turn will need Monday 31st to recover and regroup, in order for the New Years Party to be fully enjoyed- and then the 2nd will have to be added for detoxification and the start of the new year’s resolutions: and really, why then do the 3rd and 4th, when it’s probably far easier to start the new working year on Monday 7th...?!! I wish...! Anyway, as far as this column is concerned, there are less items now to report; most of the events have been advertised already and the Church services are in the diaries. I’ll repeat things for this weekend’s edition, but will curtail a little for the following two up to 22nd December; and, rather than spend part of Christmas Eve at the computer, there’ll just be a Seasonal Good Wish for the 28th edition, with service returning to semi-normal a week later, on the 5th January 2019!! Is that ok with you!?! I hope so! Now, onwards...

Film Review!: The organisers would like to say how thrilled they were to see 42 people enjoying the Musical classic, ‘White Christmas’. while eating seasonal cakes, at the Ninfield Community Film Afternoon, in the Memorial Hall on Friday 30th November. There was spontaneous applause at the end of the film, with everyone saying what a lovely time they’d had and when was the next one! Answer? - Friday 8th March, when the film will be ‘Easter Parade’, so please don’t hesitate to book early and save your seat! Entry is free, there will be afternoon tea and seasonal cakes again, and a Raffle- email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com for more information and to book your places!

Hooe Christmas Market: This Saturday! 8th December in Hooe Village Hall from 10.30am - 3pm.There will be teas and coffees, soup and bread, mince pies and mulled wine, and a variety of stalls selling seasonal goodies and Christmas gift ideas; not forgetting the Raffle!

Ninfield Horticultural Society Christmas Evening: Monday 10th December, from 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall. All members are welcome! The committee will provide drinks and games, but everyone is invited to bring nibbles on the night! It’s a fun-filled evening, so do go and enjoy some Festive Horti Cheer!

Men’s Sheds: Tuesday 11th December at Sparke Pavilion from 11.30-1pm- Dave, Robin and Jon would like to invite the Men of Ninfield to join them for Christmas drinks and Mince Pies. Men’s Sheds is a Community project with the aim of promoting men’s health and well-being though social interaction and practical activity. Go along and find out more, and have a cheery chat with the chaps!

Christmas Carols at Ninfield Memorial Hall: Tuesday 11th December 7 for 7.30pm. Enjoy Festive Music with Hooe Silver Band, the lovely voices of Ninfield Primary School Singers, all your favourite Christmas Carols and Songs to join in, fabulous Festive food and drink from the Hall’s Pop-Up Bar plus Mulled Wine and Mince Pies. Entry £3 with donations going to the School and Hall refurb Funds.

Ninfield Village Evening Christmas Market: Wednesday 12th December 6-9pm in the Memorial Hall. After last year’s success with this special Evening Festive Market, this year’s event will boast over 30 stalls offering everything you might wish for to make your Christmas go with a Swing!! Foods, Drinks, Crafts, Decorations, Plants, Vegetables...all goodies pertaining to the festive season, and all under one roof!! Entertainment through the evening will be provided by the Hooe Hand Bell Ringers at 7pm; and the Hall’s Pop-Up Bar and Café will be open for lovely treats, Mulled Wine and yummy refreshments. There will be another fantastic Hamper Raffle, so why not bring the family for fun-filled, fantastic evening out, and meet up with friends and neighbours, supporting the Village Community.

Church Services: Sunday 9th December Methodist Church 10.30am Service of Worship and Communion with Revd. John Hope

Parish Churches- Sunday 9th December - No service in Ninfield - 11am Joint Parish Eucharist at St Oswald’s Hooe.

Christmas Services: Wednesday 19th December- Carol Service at St Oswald’s with Hooe Band, 7.30pm. To ease parking at the Church, there will be a bus available from the Red Lion car park leaving at approx. 6.50, 7.05 and 7.15pm

Carols and Christingle: Sunday 23rd December 3.30pm St Mary’s Church Ninfield.

Christmas Eve: 6pm St Oswald’s Church Hooe -Parish Eucharist

Christmas Day: 9.30am - St Mary’s Ninfield - Parish Eucharist and 11am - St Oswald’s Hooe.

Early Heads up!!: For January 2019! - Well we’d like to get you all the mood for the next Weekend Wonder! On Saturday 19th January, from 6-9pm in the Memorial Hall, there will be a ‘Nearly New Fashion Clothes Sale’! The evening will have shopping at bargain prices, with Wine and Canapes as you browse and buy! There will be a Charity Fashion Catwalk / Show, with second-hand clothes, which will be opened by a very special guest, and the opportunity to look at some amazing original designer gowns, and water-colour designs, by world famous Royal Fashion Designer, Norman Hartnell. Everyone is welcome to come and meet up with friends and family for a fantastic, fun, evening.The whole event is raising money for the Memorial Hall refurbishment, and enables people to make the most of nearly new clothing, recycling unwanted items and creating new outfits. The Scouts are collecting items in the run up to Christmas, and just after (see flyers for details), but you can bring things to the Hall on the day if you wish. If you have items to donate, please call me on the numbers below, or Veronica Sargent on 01424 8936638, and if you have any dress rails or hangers we can use - that would be great!!

K.I.T: Call 893699, or text 07970650321 email samanthaguard@btinternet.com -Thank You!