Shorter and sweeter!: No, nothing to do with Christmas, except that the time I might save keeping this column slightly more truncated, will hopefully allow me to get a little bit more organised and prepared for the fast approaching festive event!! I haven’t a clue why it’s so difficult to get motivated this year, or why the Xmas Spirit seems to have upped and flown orff!! I’m not panicking quite yet...after all there are still 10 days to go, the shops are open, the computer is working and the brain is still functioning - just. So, it will happen, inspiration will strike, and the jingle-bells jigsaw will just click together. And, if nothing has happened by this time next week, you’ll be the first to hear about it!! First thing has to be To Get The Tree Up...the boxes are down from the loft so that’s a positive, I’ll just have to wait for the Decorating Fairies to get them opened and adorned... ?! Or not..! Anyway, as I said last week, there is nothing new to report or advertise for the next few weeks, so it’s a list of dates, times and venues for Christmas services and the first few items for the New Year; and, next week, if I can put it together, there’ll be a Christmas Poem for all to enjoy!

Ninfield Local History Group: Monday 17th December- 10.00-12 noon Sparke Pavilion Archive and Resource Centre- the last session for this year, and the members invite everyone to join them for Coffee/ Tea and Mince Pies. There will also be some new items to view which will be added to their collection. The centre will re-open on the 7th January 2019.

Church Services: Methodist Church, Sunday 16th December, 10.30am Service of Worship and Praise with Margaret Bickerdike

Parish Churches: Sunday 16th December - 9.30am St Marys Ninfield Family Eucharist, St Oswald’s Hooe, 11am Parish Eucharist.

Hooe Carol Service:- Wednesday 19th December, St Oswald’s Church, with the Hooe Band, starting at 7.30pm. To help ease the parking problems, there will be a bus service from the Red Lion carpark leaving at approx. 6.50, 7.05 and 7.15pm.

Family Carol Service: Sunday 23rd December, 10.30am Methodist Church with Revd. Tricia Williams

Carols and Christingle: Sunday 23rd December, 3.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Ninfield

Christmas Eve: Candlelight Crib Celebration 4 - 4.45pm- Methodist Church- a service for all, led by Revd Tricia Williams- please come along and enjoy this amazing time together, followed by light refreshments.

Christmas Eve: St. Oswald’s Church Hooe 6pm Christmas Eucharist

Christmas Day: St Marys; Ninfield 9.30am Parish Eucharist, 11am St Oswald’s Hooe Parish Eucharist

January 2019- Friday 4th- Crafting in the Memorial Hall 10.30am - 12.30pm .

Jo’s Jammas: Friday 4th 7.30-9pm Methodist Hall,

Monday 7th - Ninfield Flower Group - AGM - Memorial Hall, 7.30pm.

Saturday 12th - Hooe Village Coffee Morning and Book Exchange.10- 12 noon

Saturday 19th January- Beetle Drive - Hooe Village Hall 7 for 7.30pm start. Soup and Bread supper, Raffle, bring your own drinks and glasses, Contact Sally Durnham to reserve your place, 01424 893007 hooepc@btinternet.com Entry is £5 on the door.

Saturday 19th January - ‘Nearly New Fashion/ Clothes Sale’ - 6-9pm -Ninfield Memorial Hall, Wine and canapes and light refreshments. Catwalk Fashion Show with second-hand items, the evening will be opened by a very special guest, there will be a display of original designer drawings, outfits and gowns from Royal Designer Norman Hartnell. The Scouts are doing a collection over the next few weeks for all your unwanted garments, or call me on the numbers below, or Veronica on 893638, to pick up any donations of good / nearly new clothes, dresses, evening wear, short coats, shoes, handbags, men’s suits, children’s items. And, if anyone has clothes rails to lend for the evening we’d be very grateful!, All funds raised will go to the Hall Refurbishment fund.

