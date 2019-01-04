Happy New Year!: 2019- and here we go... As I write, it’s Monday 31st, New Year’s Eve, and, even if I don’t have a huge, glamorous, evening party planned..I am working all day, and will appreciate a couple of glasses of fizzy as soon as I’ve got this column in..!!! So! Not much preamble this week, just the list of necessary items for your diaries this month; and maybe a couple of Heads Up for February...Crikey, it’s like wishing your life away!!

Monday 7th January - N.L.H.G: The Ninfield Local History Group will re-open the Archive Centre in Sparke Pavilion at 10am - 12 midday, do go and see the latest additions to the local historical documents and photographs..

Monday 7th:- Ninfield Flower Group: - AGM at the Memorial Hall - 7.30pm.

Tuesday 8th- Dancercise: At the Memorial Hall - 8pm start - Everyone welcome, fabulous, fun, energetic dance based exercise- brilliant music, great routines, lovely people and lots of laughs! Start the New Year with a bang! Only £5 per class!

Friday 11th-Crafting: 10.30-12.30pm Memorial Hall, knitting, nattering, cosy crafting and a good old gossip- all over a cuppa if you want it!

Friday 11th- H.O.Gs: - The Lively Ladies of Hooe Open Group have their meeting at the Village Hall, 1.30-3.30pm - the revised winter hours, do go and join this fun-filled group!

Friday 11th & 25th - Burlesque: Memorial Hall 7pm for 7.15 start, till 8.15pm. The Ladies meet fortnightly and learn stunning, showy dances with me, Sami, and some amazing music and choreography! Wonderful exercise, great confidence building, and fantastic fun! Only £5 per class.

Saturday 12th- Hooe Coffee Morning: The regular ‘Second Saturday’ slot for everyone to get together and have cuppa and a catch up on all the latest events.

Thursday 17th- N.L.H.G: The Ninfield Local History Group have their monthly meeting at the Methodist Hall at 7.30pm, the speaker for the evening will be Ian Everest with his talk about the Newhaven Fort.

Friday 4th & 18th- Jo’s Jammas: Methodist Hall 7.30-9pm only £5 per session - Singing and much fun to be had every fortnight

Saturday 19th - Beetle Drive - Hooe: 7pm for a 7,30pm start - Soup and bread supper, Raffle, bring your own drinks and glasses, Contact Sally Durman to reserve your seats at hooepc@btinternet.com or 01424893007 Entry is £5 on the door.

Saturday 19th - Nearly New Clothes Sale -Ninfield: A Fabulous evening for bagging a bargain! Shopping from 6-9pm, Entry is FREE! Refreshments, Wine, Canapes, Nibbles, Fun Fashion Show at 7.30pm, Fabulous nearly new clothes at Charity Shop prices, Ladies Fashions, Coats, Shoes, Hats, Gents Jackets, Children’s items - if you want to have a clear out..and then find some new outfits...bring some friends and family for a fun, fundraising evening; all money raised from the Sales goes to the Memorial Hall Refurb Fund. Call Veronica on 893638 or Me, on the numbers at the end of the column, for arranging pick up of donated items, to lend clothes rails, or for more information!

Monday 21st -Ninfield Horticultural Society: Memorial Hall, 7.30pm Guest Speaker, Dr, Mick Lynn and his talk on Bees- and how they can be encouraged back into the gardens.

Church Services: Sunday 6th January 10.30am Methodist Church - Cafe Worship with breakfast.

Parish Churches: Sunday 6th January 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield- Parish Eucharist, 11am St Oswald’s Hooe - Family Service.

Early Heads Up!: February events will include the Village Markets restart, in the Memorial Hall, on the 16th February, and, prior to that, the Parish Council will start their 2019 meetings on Thursday 7th February, 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall- and there will be the latest news on the ongoing planning applications for proposed developments within, and with-out, the Village boundary - keep both dates free- your Village needs you!!.

Keep in Touch: Please get any events, anecdotes, thank-you’s, diary entries, funny stories... etc!?! -to me by 6pm on a Monday evening, by any of the following means...Call 01424 893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com. Thank You!

And Finally!: A huge thank you to all those who put their pennies-in-the tin for the impromptu Carol Singers who travelled round Ninfield on Sunday 23rd December, and who were invited into the Blacksmiths to entertain the diners that festive Xmas eve-eve! Everyone had a marvellous time apparently, much laughter, some seasonal tears, and over £100 was raised for Charity. Well done, and I think there’ll be a repeat performance next year!