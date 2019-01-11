Nose to the grindstone again!: It doesn’t take long to get back into the swing of things after the festive period...or back into the habit of trying to fit 30 hours into a 24 hour day! All grand thoughts of ‘taking more time out’...’not getting stressed’ and ‘more haste = less speed’... were excellent in theory, and resolutely embraced in the lengthening shadows of New Years Eve, but have since, in the last week, whipped and whizzed their way westwards, with a wicked, sardonic sideways glance! So! Everything Normal; All Systems Are Go, and the first event for Ninfield is on Saturday 19th January:- the Nearly New Clothes Sale and Fashion Show at the Memorial Hall....More details in the column below...of course! But first...

Saturday 12th January - Hooe Coffee Morning and Book Exchange: 10am - 12 Midday at the Village Hall - The regular second Saturday slot returns, with everyone invited to pop in for a cuppa, exchange some books and find out all the latest information on the ongoing fundraising for the New Hall Project.

Thursday 17th - Ninfield Local History Group: The next monthly meeting is at the Methodist Hall in Church Lane; it starts at 7.30pm, and will see Ian Everest as the guest speaker giving a talk about the Newhaven Fort. The Archive Centre in Sparke Pavilion has now re-opened on Monday mornings from 10-12 midday, and Members welcome anyone who would like to know more about their family’s, or general local history. Also, there are still Calendars for 2019 available, which have old photos of Ninfield and it’s groups and sports teams depicted throughout, and the latest revised publication of ‘Ninfield in the Nineties’ can be purchased. Don’t forget, the latest newsletter can be found on the NLHG website http:/ninfieldhistorygroup.org/

Saturday 19th - Hooe Beetle Drive: At the Village Hall, please arrive at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. There will be a soup and bread supper, a Raffle and you are asked to take your own drinks and glasses. Contact Sally Durman on 893007 or at hooepc2@btinternet.com to book your place, and the cost will be £5 on the door.

Saturday 19th - Nearly New Clothes Sale and Fashion Show: Ninfield Memorial Hall - Shopping from 6pm till 9pm! Come and join us for an evening of fashion and fun, and shopping at Charity Shop Prices! Making the most of Nearly New clothing, recycling unwanted garments, grabbing a bargain and raising funds for the Hall. Everyone is welcome! We are hoping to have a wide range of items on offer, including Ladies fashions, short Coats, Evening Wear, Shoes, Handbags, Hats, and Gentleman’s Jackets, Children’s items and some special Vintage and Designer pieces. The Pop Up Bar will be open throughout the evening, as well as light refreshments, nibbles and canapes. There will be a short Catwalk Show, with Nearly New Items being shown, from 7.30pm, and the evening will boast the appearance of a very special guest! Renowned Norman Hartnell Model, Barbara Wimbush, who appeared on many magazine covers in Hartnell’s distinctive designer wear, will be in situ with a display of photos, books, designs and gowns from her time with the Royal designer; and she will be very happy to chat about those heady days of high fashion! So! Please come and support this one-off fundraising event! A fabulous evening of Fun, Frocks, Fashion, and Bargains Galore!! All money raised in the Sales will go to the Memorial Hall Refurb Funds. Call Veronica on 01424 893638 or me, Sami, on 07970650321 if you’d like to donate any items, need them to be picked up, or can donate a clothes rail for the evening!

Monday 21st - Ninfield Horticultural Society: Memorial Hall 7.30pm, and the first meeting of the year sees guest speaker Dr Mick Lynn giving his talk on Bees and how we can encourage them into our gardens! For more information on all meetings, events and shows, call Rose Franks on 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com

Early Heads Up!: February will have the first Parish Council public Full Council meeting of the year, on Thursday 6th Feb in the Methodist Hall, 7.15pm, and everyone is encouraged to attend. Updates will be given on the latest planning applications - all public comments on Ingrams Green will have been submitted by 14th January, plus there will be more information on the Wealden Local Plan, and proposed builds in fields behind Church Path. District Councillor, Pam Doodes will be on hand to answer any questions you may have on this, or any other topics. As always, it’s vital that everyone knows firsthand exactly what is happening in their Village, so please do put this date, and every first Thursday, in your diaries. On Saturday 16th Feb it’s the restart of the Ninfield Village Markets, 9.30-12.30 in the Memorial Hall. 2018 saw a real surge in enthusiasm for these fabulous, friendly farmers markets and each one got bigger and better! People are having a great time buying local produce at reasonable prices, while meeting up with friends and neighbours, having a snack in the Pop Up Cafe and enjoying a good old catch up! All your favourite stalls are due to be at the market on the 16th, and new stallholders are always welcome too! Call Chris Hutchinson on 893388 for more information, a list of dates for the markets or to book a stall.

Church Services: Sunday 13th January 10.30am - Methodist Church Service of Worship and Praise with Revd. Dick Dengate.

Messy Church - Methodist Church Hall - Wednesday 30th January - 3.30-5.30pm

Parish Churches: Sunday 13th Jan- 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield - Joint Parish Eucharist; No Service in Hooe.

And finally!!: February again...On Wednesday 6th Feb, at the Working Men’s Club, 8.30pm,..there will be a meeting for anyone who wants to belong to, or join in with, The Ninfield Carnival Association. This is not the usual second Wednesday slot, so please put this special date in your diaries..!! The hope is that there will be enough keen participants to put an event on for the Village, on the second weekend in July as normal. Information will be on hand re the exciting Bexhill event also proposed for that time -’The 60’s Revolution’, as well as discussions over possible ideas for the Friday and Saturday night Entertainments, and to decide which Charity to support for the year. If you have an interest in making fun things happen in the Village, and would like to get involved, please either turn up at 8.30pm in the Tin Hut on 6th Feb, or call me on 893699, or text 07970650321 or email samanthaguard@btinternet.com - And, those are the same contact details for this Village Voice Column! So, any entries to me please by 6pm on a Monday evening - Thank You!