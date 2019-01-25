Thank You!: To everyone who came to the Nearly New Clothes Sale and Fashion Show at the Memorial Hall on Saturday last; and to all who helped put out such a massive range of fabulous items! As soon as the doors were opened, right from the word Go, there was a great buzz from the ladies and gentlemen who rummaged determinedly through the rails and tables; then there was lots of laughter and whoops of delight when a bargain was found and pounced upon. The Pop-Up Bar was a much appreciated addition to the proceedings, with canapes, nibbles and glasses of Prosecco, aiding and abetting new fashion decisions! The Catwalk lit up with 10 wonderful models; from lovely little Hannah, Eloise and Annabel, to elegant Jackie, Tracey, Kaye, Shona, Sophie and Madeleine; and then there was Robin Fookes - who stole the show with his two appearances modelling Menswear, and finished everyone off with his alter-ego ‘Shirley’ modelling a fetching Grey Dress and Accessories...the audience were in fits, heartily applauding the entertaining Fashion Show; then they bought up all the garments shown! Stunning special guest, Barbara Wimbush delighted the crowd with a few words about her display of memorabilia from her modelling days with Royal Designer, Norman Hartnell; the additional, but obligatory Raffle, was also well supported, and all in all, this inaugural event was heralded a great success. Funds raised from the Sales and Raffle totalled nearly £700, added to the Bar profits and the donation box, taking the figure up to £800 plus- a fabulous sum to put towards the Refurbishment Fund for the Memorial Hall. Huge thanks go to Carol and Pete on the Bar, and Veronica and the team from the 1st Ninfield Scouts, who had an impressive 24 hours with the ‘Big Breakfast’ starting the day. Phew! So, that’s that one done...and who said ‘until next year..’?!

Men’s Sheds: The next meeting of the Chaps will be on Thursday 31st January, in Sparke Pavilion,11am. This fantastic new initiative is becoming very popular, and is part of Ninfield’s Health and Wellbeing Group. It enables men who may feel a bit alone or isolated to get together, make new friends, find support and care, have a cuppa, a chat and a laugh, all without fuss and in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. If you’d like more information, please call Dave on 01424 893883, he’d be very happy to hear from you!

Book Exchange Cafe: Friday 1st February, 10am-12 Noon, in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane, do call in and browse/ exchange books for 50p and enjoy a cup of tea/coffee, some biscuits or cake and a natter! For further information contact David Swales on 892248, or email dj_swales@hotmail.com

Ninfield Carnival Association: Wednesday 6th February, 8.15pm for an 8.30pm start, in the Working Men’s Club. There are big decisions to be made, and more people needed to help make them!! The first question will be Does Ninfield Want a Carnival This Year!?! And, if the answer turns out to be YES, then WHO can come on board and help make it happen! Please come to the meeting, get involved, create Carnival magic, have some fun, a nice cheap drink and enjoy the roaring fire... There are lots of ideas, lots of friendly enthusiastic people and lots of local projects and charities to support if the go ahead is agreed..So, see you there on the 6th, or call Robin on 07970184858 or me, Sami on the numbers at the end of the column for any more information and persuasion!

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday 7th February, 7pm Planning meeting, 7.15pm Full Council meeting in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. There have been speculations and rumours over the Xmas break, and a lot of uncertainty regarding the Wealden Local Plan, it’s current stage of publication, and it’s strength or weakness when having to deal with cavalier applications from developers, for massive house building in fields surrounding the Village, that are OUTSIDE the new proposed boundary. Recently, while walking to the end of my garden, I discovered in the field behind my hedge, a young woman with a clip board, making wildlife /ecology notes on behalf of an Eco Company in Exeter; employed by the landowner of the field she was standing in. It is extremely unnerving to suddenly find that your quiet status-quo is being discussed, dismissed and possibly destroyed by someone who fancies trying their luck and building 150 houses in your back yard. Please come to the next Parish Council meeting, on the 6th, 7.15pm latest, to get involved in the process of gathering information and knowledge, and having your say. WDC have a lack of housing supply, and with their added problem of the 18 month delay in producing the essential Local Plan, the consequential worry is that speculative applications will fly in for big new housing estates, and if passed, could double the size of the Village without any thought or provision for improved infrastructure, school places or employment. Contact the Parish Clerk at ninfieldpc@btinternet.com for more information.

Ninfield Village Market: Saturday 16th February, Memorial Hall 9.30am -12.30pm. The year starts with a full quota of stalls, with all your favourite goodies to browse and buy, and some new stalls to entice you into spending a few pennies more! Great local produce, great local people and fantastic local prices! Plus the Pop Up Cafe will be in situ, for a coffee, cake and catch up! Call Chris Hutchinson for more information or to book a stall on 01424 893388

Church Services: Sunday 27th January 10.30am - Methodist Church, Service of Worship and Praise with Revd. Malcolm Peach

Messy Church - Wednesday 30th January 3.30- 5.30pm Methodist Hall

Parish Churches: Sunday 27th January 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield - Parish Eucharist. 11am St Oswald’s Hooe - Parish Eucharist.

And Finally!: As I write it’s Monday 21st January - or Blue Monday as it’s called. It’s the day when everyone is theoretically at their lowest, with festive credit card bills coming in, and the crashing to earth of our collective mood after all the Xmas fun drifts into memory. Then there’s the added drear of Brexit-Mania- good grief, the uncertainty is just so dispiriting, and then that series on BBC1.. Les Miserables, without music and with added ‘drama’... Crikey, all doom and gloom.. nothing jolly happening anywhere then...! Well, the Lunar Eclipse was extraordinary- absolutely stunning, the Fashion event was brilliant and showed how people can find fun in the most bizarre bazaar, and raise huge amounts for Charity, and, most amazing of all, I managed to survive getting a year older, in fair humour, and I thank my marvellous E.M, the extraordinary O.H and fabulous friends for their lovely cards and gifts!

K.I.T; Call 01424 893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com - by 6pm on a Monday evening, Thank You!