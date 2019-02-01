February Already!: And, even though the daffodils think that ‘Spring has Sprung, the Grass is Ris’ - the wind chill, ice and threat of snow firmly keep the home fires burning, the heating on and all home comforts close at gloved-hand! There aren’t that many new listings or events to flag up for the next week or so, but those that have already been advertised will be promoted again, plus any meetings that have slipped into consciousness via the invaluable Parish Magazine!! Do you know, in this multi-media age, there are still people who don’t read any Newspapers, Parish Mags.,Notice Boards, look in Shop windows, or check Facebook pages, Websites, Twitter...it’s extraordinary, and quite nonplussing to be told ‘Oh, I didn’t know anything about it...’ when the ‘Why didn’t you come..?’ question is asked. I’m beginning to think that the old fashioned ‘Car-with-loud-hailer-on’ should come back into action, plus the Town / Village Crier - Or! Why not raise some funds for a football pitch style running advertising hoarding; with bright red illuminated writing scrolling across on a constant loop, flashing up the local itinerary! Popular? I guess not! Anyway, to those few, who are manfully perusing this column, stoically reading through every word, on this freezing February day, “Here are This Weeks’ Notices!!”

Book Exchange Cafe: Today! Now! Friday 1st Feb- 10-12 noon, Methodist Church Hall, do pop in and exchange/browse some books for 50p, and have a cuppa with cake and a natter!

Ninfield Local History Group: Monday 4th, and 11th, Feb.-The Members of N.L.H.G will be running a slide show featuring notable buildings within the Village. The presentation will run from 10.30 - 12 Noon in Sparke Pavilion, everyone is welcome and there will be free refreshments available.

Ninfield Flower Group: Monday 4th February, in Ninfield Memorial Hall, commencing at 7.30pm there will be a Workshop with the theme -’Twigs and Greenery’.. On the 4th March, the group welcome Gaenor Circus, with her demonstration entitled, “Through the Ages”, starting at 7.30pm as always, and all flowers used will be raffled at the end of the evening. The next Flower Group Jumble Sale will be on Saturday 9th March. 2pm -more details in the next few weeks!

Dancercise!: Tuesday 5th Feb.- Memorial Hall 8pm - 9pm - Every Week- Fun, Fitness, Fantastic music, and a great group of fabulous ladies who love to move, and learn some wicked Dance routines! All welcome! Push the limits a little! Find your inner Arlene or Astaire! Call Sami on the number below for more information!

Ninfield Carnival Association: Wednesday 6th Feb- 8.15 for an 8.30pm start at the Working Men’s Club, off Bexhill Road. There should be notices up around the Village inviting people to come and have their say as to whether Ninfield wants a Summer Carnival event this year or not. Decisions have to be made, as Marquee bookings are on hold, and lots of preparations have to be set in motion- so please come and see if you would like to join the small, happy band who are still ready to create Carnival Magic in July 2019! Bring Ideas! Bring Enthusiasm! Bring a couple of quid for cheap drink, and sit by a roaring fire having a laugh with good friends...! Call Robin on 07970184858 or Sami on the numbers below for more info!

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday 7th Feb 6.45pm- Planning Meeting, 7.15pm- Full Council Meeting at the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. As said previously, and over the weeks and months past, it’s the ideal way to garner relevant information, and knowledge, first hand.There are always rumours circulating, and Chinese whispers that, in time honoured fashion, get largely distorted the more they are passed on. BUT, if there is smoke, there might be fire, so Go And Get The Real Facts from the representatives of the Parish Council, your District Councillor and East Sussex County Councillor. There are only 3 more P.C meetings until the Elections at the beginning of May, and there are going to be some major changes in personnel. Ninfield becomes a larger Ward within Wealden, due to Boundary Changes, and will be electing 2 District Council reps., and there will be new faces standing for Parish Council too, so do go and get to know what is on the agenda a) for the meeting and b) for Ninfield for the foreseeable future. Contact the Parish Council via Facebook page, the Website, The Community Facebook page, or via the Parish Clerk, Jackie Scarff ninfieldpc@btinternet.com or tel 07725 843505.

Burlesque!: Friday 8th Feb, 7 for 7.15pm start- 8.15pm Classes every fortnight at the Memorial Hall, and a chance to learn some wonderful routines, while getting fit and having huge fun at the same time! If you want more of a clue...think ‘Chicago’! For Ladies who love to Dance! Call Sami on the numbers below for more details.

Jo’s Jammas: Friday 8th Feb, 7.30-9pm Methodist Hall.-The next gathering of this lovely local Choir, and then every fortnight! Do go along and join in, it doesn’t matter if you’ve never sung before, everyone’s welcome!

Hooe Coffee Morning and Book Exchange: Saturday 9th Feb, 10-12 in Hooe Village Hall. The regular second Saturday slot, and an ideal time to pop along for a cuppa, find a new book and catch up on what’s been happening in the Village! All profits go to the New Hall project.

Ninfield Village Market -Saturday 16th Feb;9.30- 12.30pm a full quota of stalls, some of your favourites and some new ones to tempt you! Lovely local produce at lovely local prices, and the chance to browse and buy at your leisure. The Pop-Up Cafe will be open for business, with a fabulous Cake stall along side, raising money for the Memorial Hall Refurb funds. Call Chris Hutchinson on 893388 for more info or to book a stall!

Church Services: Sunday 3rd Feb - 10.30am Methodist Church- Family Cafe Worship with Breakfast.

Parish Churches: 9.30am- St. Mary’s Ninfield - Parish Eucharist - 11am St Oswald’s Hooe - Family Service.

Early Head’s Up!: Coming up over the next few months, all these events will be advertised in full detail as they come nearer to date.

Friday 8th March- Ninfield Community Film Afternoon- Free Entry- Musical Film Matinee - “Easter Parade”; Memorial Hall 1.30pm film starts at 2pm Afternoon Tea and a Raffle, to book your place call Jackie on 01424 892422- email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com

Saturday 9th March - Flower Group Jumble Sale Memorial Hall -2pm

Saturday 23rd March - Ninfield Horticultural Society Annual Plant Sale Memorial Hall

Saturday 6th April - Ninfield Memorial Hall Quiz Night.

Keep in Touch: Call 01424 893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthguard@btinternet.com Thank You!