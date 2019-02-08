Make Haste!: Yes, and, by doing so, sometimes we can overlook something, or not be completely accurate- So, it’s best to back up what you’re doing with a good proof-read through, or just a nice, relaxed, sit back and think it through type of moment! I’m afraid I did take a shortcut last week and took information from our just-delivered Parish Magazine, which unfortunately had a typo within that I unwittingly passed into the column! SO!! Big apologies to Rose and the Horti Society - and here is the amendment...Saturday 23rd March is the Ninfield Horticultural Society’s Annual Spring Show - NOT the Plant Sale (that is in April!!) More details in the sections below - but I will definitely make sure I check, and double check, the information given to me and/or sourced from now on!! Sorry again!

Burlesque!: Tonight! -Friday 8th February- 7pm for 7.15 - 8.15pm, Classes are every fortnight, and cost £5 per session, in Ninfield Memorial Hall! This is a great chance to learn something new, get fit, have fun, enjoy some fabulous music while moving to some brilliant dance routines! If you think ‘Chicago’ -the Musical? - then you’ll know what sort of style and character is involved! For Ladies who Love to Dance...! Call Sami on the numbers at the end of the column for more information!

Jo’s Jammas! Tonight! - Friday 8th February - 7.30-9pm. Sessions are fortnightly and cost £5.- in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. At the moment, this, and Burlesque (above) are on the same night, but will change to each other’s alternate at Easter - so you can Sing AND Dance in Ninfield! The Jammas are a wonderful local choir who have found their voices and have great fun while learning new harmonies and styles. They have performed in various places over recent months, and everyone loves to hear them sing; so, if you fancy finding your inner Adele or Aston, go along, enjoy and discover the love of singing!

Hooe Coffee Morning and Book Exchange: Saturday 9th February 10-12 in Hooe Village Hall. In their regular second Saturday slot; this is a fabulous opportunity to find out what’s been happening in the Village over the last few weeks, while having a cuppa and browsing/ exchanging a book. All funds raised go to the New Hall Project.

Dancercise!: Tuesday 12th February, and every Tuesday! 8pm in the Memorial Hall, Fun, Fitness, Fantastic music and a fabulous group of ladies who enjoy learning some wicked dance routines, in various different styles! All welcome, push your limits a little! Only £5 per session, call Sami on the numbers below for more information!

Ninfield Village Market: Saturday 16th February 9.30-12.30pm It’s the first one of the year, but there will be a full quota of stalls, with your favourites in situ, plus some new stalls to tempt you! The Pop Up Cafe will, of course, be up and running, with light refreshments and a Home-made Cake Stall attached - both raising money for the Hall Refurb Fund. Make this a regular Saturday diary entry each month - it’s a great way to catch up with friends and neighbours, while buying lovely local produce at lovely local prices! Call Chris Hutchinson on 01424 893388 for more information or to book a stall.

Ninfield Horticultural Society: Monday 18th February- 7.30pm in Ninfield Memorial Hall. The Members will welcome a new speaker, Dr John Feltwell, with his talk on Butterflies. This will be a lovely way to think ahead, leave the drear and dreich of February behind, and look forward to Spring and Summer, and encouraging beautiful Butterflies into our gardens! Regular and new members, plus Visitors, are always welcome; and, as usual, there will be refreshments available and a Raffle. Do call Rose on 01424 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com for all information on meetings, events and shows. And- Another reminder!! The Horti Annual Spring Show will be on Saturday 23rd March in the Memorial Hall!!

Ninfield Bonfire Society: Wednesday 20th February 8pm in the Working Men’s Club. The preparations for the year’s events start to take place from here on, so it’s a great time to go along and get involved! Membership is £10 a year, which covers insurances for processing at outside celebrations and events. Already in the diary are- a Dog Show in the Spring, the Music Festival at the end of July, Michaelmas in September, and, of course, the main Bonfire and Fireworks Night in October. Do look at the website or Facebook page for more information and contact details.

Ninfield Local History Group: Thursday 21st February, 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall -The next meeting of the NLHG, when Kevin Gordon will be giving a talk about Eastbourne Police and ...Eastbourne Murders!! Everyone is Welcome! And, another reminder...! The Resource and Archive Centre, based in Sparke Pavilion, is open on Monday mornings from 10- 12 midday, and all are welcome to go and view the photographs and documents depicting local history. And! 2019 Calendars are still available to purchase, as well as the recent publication of ‘Ninfield in the Nineties’.

Crafting! Every Friday morning in Ninfield Memorial Hall, from 10.30-12.30pm- a lovely couple of hours creating and crafting, knitting and nattering! Enjoy great company, coffee, tea, the odd biscuit..?!

Advance Diary Warning! - Friday 8th March- Community Film Afternoon, Ninfield Memorial Hall, Entry Free, Doors open at 1.30pm for a 2pm start- the Musical Matinee this time is ‘Easter Parade’, starring Judy Garland. There will be light refreshments, cakes and biscuits, and a Raffle. To book your seats please email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com or call Jackie on 892422. All films are Dementia friendly and have hearing loop facility and subtitles. Everybody welcome!

Saturday 9th March: Flower Group Jumble Sale - Memorial Hall, doors open to the public at 2pm, Call Jennifer Collett on 892878 for arranging pick up of Jumble if necessary!

Saturday 23rd March: Ninfield Horticultural Annual Spring Show, Memorial Hall .

Saturday 6th April: Memorial Hall Quiz Night!

Church Services: Sunday 10th February 10.30am - Methodist Church Service of Worship and Communion, with Rev.Cynthia Park.

Parish Churches: Sunday 10th February No Service at St Mary’s - 11am St Oswald’s Hooe, Joint Parish Eucharist.

Keep in Touch!: As always, it’s great to hear from people with their stories, comments, diary entries or corrections!! Please call 01424 893699, or text 07970650321 or email samanthaguard@btinternet.com - by 6pm on a Monday evening...!Thank You! (Now, back to the top for another read-through!)