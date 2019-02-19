Diary Entries! Saturday 16th February- Ninfield Village Market:- Memorial Hall 9.30 - 12pm, A full quota of stalls will be in situ at this first Market of the year. There will be your favourites there, some newbies too, and the Pop Up Cafe will have the usual range of refreshments, plus a Cake Stall, raising money for the Memorial Hall refurbishment fund. Lovely Local Produce at Lovely Local Prices! And, the opportunity to catch up with friends over a cuppa! Call Chris on 893388 for more info.

Monday 18th Feb - Ninfield Horticultural Society: Memorial Hall 7.30pm - the Members welcome new speaker, Dr John Feltwell, and his talk on Butterflies. Everyone is welcome, there will be refreshments and a raffle. Don’t forget, the Annual Spring Show is on Saturday 23rd March!

Wednesday 20th Feb - Ninfield Bonfire Society: Working Men’s Club 8pm - do go and see what details are emerging for the events planned through the year. A dog show, Music Festival, Michaelmas Fayre and the Fireworks Night, all start getting organised from now on! Membership is only £10 per year, and everyone is welcome to join. Helpers and volunteers are also needed for the many and varied events. Call Carol on 893326 for more info, or look at the Facebook page and Bonfire Soc. website.

Thursday 21st Feb- Ninfield Local History Group: 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall. The Speaker for the evening is Kevin Gordon, who will be giving a presentation on Eastbourne Police and Eastbourne Murders! All welcome, refreshments available!

Friday 22nd Feb: Burlesque! 7 - 8.15pm Memorial Hall and Jo’s Jammas! 7.30-9pm Methodist Hall

Reports & Reviews!:

A lot has happened in the last week or so, concerning Ninfield’s societies and groups, which will affect the Village throughout the following six months at least. Crikey! That sounds ominous, they say! Well, it’s best to grab the attention, and get the ears and eyes tuned in, in readiness for some very important diary information!

1) Ninfield Carnival Association: The meeting on the 6th, saw a few new faces, which was great, joining some of the old ones who were hoping for a good discussion and positive outcome. And..drum roll please...the decision that eventually came forth was..YES! There WILL be a Carnival this year in July, on Saturday 13th, our usual weekend! Hussah!! The theme for the Floats is ‘Sensational 60’s’ - so there is the opportunity to work a little in tandem with the Bexhill event on the same day. So, Ninfield Carnival will have Masterchef again, Tea Tent, Bar and BBq as always, a Raffle with a difference, plus an evening Auction in the Band break, maybe 2 Bands, and Mr Bumble has been booked for late afternoon. The recreation ground will have stalls, events and sideshows, plus lots of rides etc for the youngsters - Everything is a GO! So, please put Friday 12th and Saturday 13th July in your diaries NOW! And, if you want to get involved and can help in any way, please call the numbers at the end of the column!!

2) Ninfield Parish Council: At the meeting on the 7th, there was a good turnout of residents to hear the updates, literally hot off the press, concerning the latest information on the Wealden Local Plan. District Councillor Pam Doodes gave a comprehensive report which was very well received, and, the Chairman of the P.C gave details of a meeting held between Cllrs. and a specialist Planning Consultant. The knowledge gained on all counts was invaluable, most specifically, the new figure reached by WDC for the Land/Housing supply for the area, which has been published at 5.69yrs. The Local Plan has now been sent to the Inspectors, and, just before the meeting, notification was sent that our Govt. Planning Inspector had been allocated, along with the Programme Organiser. As soon as the timetables have been agreed, the plan will start to be dissected; Ninfield P.C are determined to be at the round-the-table discussions, and will be lobbying to that end from now on. Please contact the Parish Clerk for more information at ninfieldpc@btinternet.com, or look at the website, or Facebook page for minutes of the meetings. Its vital to keep receiving the updates first hand, so do look for notices on the next Parish Council meetings.

3) Neighburhood Plan: Also at the P.C meeting on the 6th, it was agreed that Ninfield would now press ahead with formulating a Neighbourhood Plan. There have been some Village Plans completed already in the area; it takes time, commitment and a good working link with residents, local businesses and groups and societies to achieve the best results that will last for 10-20 years hence. So, here is the official announcement that will be posted on all sites, Facebook pages, notice boards and media,-please look out for it!

-The Parish Council have agreed that having a Neighbourhood Development Plan (NDP) in place would be a useful way for our community to keep more control of how our village develops over the next 20 years.

An NDP will guide decisions about where any new housing goes but it is much more than this. The Plan would influence what shops, businesses and other infrastructure are needed to support any development. It is also a key way to protect the natural environment of the village and it’s surroundings including green spaces, Church Wood etc.

An NDP will also link in with other aspects of local life, like traffic management, flood risk and community well-being.

We want this to be a Village initiative, not just the Parish Council, so if you are interested in joining in with this project, have skills that would be useful or just want to find out more about an NDP, please come along to a drop in session at the Methodist Church Hall, Saturday 16th March, from 12.30-4pm

4) H.O.Gs: The Ladies of Hooe Open Group met as usual on the second Friday of the month, in Hooe Village Hall. Despite the very inclement weather there was a greater turnout than expected, to participate in, and enjoy, the relaxing demonstration, based on Yoga, that concentrates the mind and body. Conducted by Juliet Hammond, a Master in the art, she instructed members in the practice of gentle exercises, achieving physical and mental well-being, using a series of gentle movements while seated in a kitchen-type chair. The session lasted an hour, with refreshment break part way through, and at the end there was a general feeling of calm, with a few aches and pains which is only to be expected. The next meeting of HOGs will be on the 8th March, now back to the 2.30pm start. If you’d like to join the Lively Ladies of H.O.G, please either call Edna on 01424 842591, or just turn up- you’ll be made very welcome!

Early Warnings! Friday 6th March- Community Film Afternoon, Memorial Hall, Doors open 1.30pm for film start 2pm - Musical Matinee ‘Easter Parade’, Entry free, refreshments, raffle, call 10424 892422, email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com to book your place. Dementia and Hearing loop friendly!

Saturday 9th March - Flower Group Jumble Sale 2pm in Memorial Hall

Saturday 16th March - Ninfield Village Market 9.30-12.30pm Memorial Hall

Saturday 23rd March- Ninfield Horticultural Society Annual Spring Show Memorial Hall

Saturday 6th April Quiz Night! Memorial Hall. 7 for 7.30pm- Teams of 6, Ploughman’s Supper, £5 per head, bring own drinks, glasses, cutlery and nibbles!

Church Services: Sunday 17th Feb 10.30 am Methodist Church - Worship and Praise with Christine Thacker.

Messy Church Wednesday 27th Feb 3.30-5.30pm- ‘Where I belong..’

Parish Churches: Sunday 17th Feb 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield - Family Eucharist. 11am St Oswald’s Hooe - Parish Eucharist.

K.I.T: Call 893699, or text 07970650321 email samanthaguard@btinternet.com - by 6pm on Monday eves. Thank You!