Short Month, short change, short pockets!: February is now on it’s last week, thank goodness; not for any wish-your-life-away reasons, it’s just generally a bit bleak, and, due to fewer working days, not very lucrative for the self-employed! Still, the sun has been out, Spring has peeped over the horizon, household ‘stuff’ has been started, garden ‘stuff’ equally, Valentines day was lovely, and everyone is starting to look forward to the next month’s events; So, the few negatives should really be sidelined, and the positives duly highlighted!

Friday 22nd, This Morning! Crafting - 10.30-12.30 in the Memorial Hall, a chance to meet up with friends and neighbours, to have a cuppa, a natter, and lots of fun while knitting, sewing and creating crafts! Every Friday morning; call Jane for more info on 01424 892428

Tonight!: Burlesque! 7pm -8.15pm in the Memorial Hall - a fantastic way to get fit while learning some wonderful routines, to well-known tracks, with silky, slinky choreography, and, have a great evening of laughter and fun! For Ladies who really LOVE to Dance, this is a Club to enjoy! Fortnightly Classes, £5, call Me, Sami, on the numbers at the end of the column

Again Tonight!: Jo’s Jammas! 7.30-9pm, in the Methodist Hall - an ideal opportunity to start finding that voice and learning some stunning songs and harmonies with this lovely local choir. A new repertoire of tunes is just being launched so do go along and join the team! Fortnightly sessions at £5 each; Call Kaye for more information, 01424 893883.

Tuesday 26th: Dancercise! 8-9pm Memorial Hall - Come and join the group of gorgeous girls who have great fun learning new dance styles, getting fit for the summer, and laughing all the way! Every Tuesday evening, £5 per class. Call numbers at the end of the column for more info.

March Marches in!: Mad as a March Hare? Having a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party? Lots of events are booked already for this month, in fact it’s difficult already to find a free Saturday! Group and Society Meetings are upping their frequency too, so, without further ado, please put the following in your diaries.!

Friday 1st March: Book Exchange Cafe - 10am-12 Noon, in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane. The regular monthly opportunity for people to catch up, and browse/exchange a book for 50p, over a cuppa and a piece of cake! For further information, email dj_swales@hotmail.com

Monday 4th March: Ninfield Flower Group: The Members welcome Gaenor Circus with her demonstration entitled -”Through the Ages”. Memorial Hall, 7.30pm, non-members are welcome at a small charge of £5, which includes refreshments. All flowers used in the demonstrations are raffled at the end of the evening.

Thursday 7th: Ninfield Parish Council, 7pm Planning meeting, Full Council Meeting at 7.15pm Methodist Hall. The meeting last month was well attended, by public and developers alike, all interested in the latest updates on the Wealden Local Plan. There will be all the recent communiques, and reports, from the Parish Councillors, District Councillor, East Sussex County Councillor and Schools’ Governors/ Representatives on Thursday 7th March, so it’s an ideal way to be ahead of the game and get all relevant information first hand. One of the agenda items will be the need for, and hopeful recruitment of, new Parish Councillors. The forthcoming Elections at the beginning of May will also include the decision on personnel for the next four years on Ninfield Parish Council. There is a need for volunteers to step forward and fill the vacancies available, there should be 9 P.Councillors; currently there are 7, and some have indicated that they will be stepping down at the end of this term. If you are interested in the Village where you live, like to reach out and communicate, have spare time to give to a team, who are custodians of the green spaces, Sparke Pavilion, consultees for the planning and development of Ninfield to WDC, and much more besides, then please do contact the Clerk to the Council, Jackie Scarff, at ninfieldpc@btinternet.com, and find out how you can get involved. Do not risk losing your Parish Council - it is a vital link between residents and the next layer of local Government at Wealden.!!

Friday 8th: Community Film Afternoon, Ninfield Memorial Hall - Doors open at 1.30pm for the film to start at 2pm. This Musical Matinee will be “Easter Parade”, starring Judy Garland, and everyone is welcome! Entry is FREE! But please call to book your places so you can be catered for in the Tea & Cakes line! There is a Raffle, which is always good fun, and all the films shown are Dementia friendly, and with a hearing loop and subtitles! Do come and have a relaxed, enjoyable afternoon with some lovely friends and neighbours- last month saw over 40 people singing along with ‘White Christmas’, so let’s see ‘Easter Parade’ top that! Call Jackie or Rose on 01424 892422, email jackie.langley1@btinternet.com and book NOW!

Saturday 9th March: Hooe Coffee Morning and Book Exchange- 10-12 Noon, the regular second Saturday slot for the Village of Hooe to get together, find out what’s been happening over the last month, see how the fundraising is going for the New Hall project and exchange a book while supping a cuppa!

Saturday 9th March: Ninfield Flower Group Jumble Sale, in the Memorial Hall - doors open at 2pm- anyone who is unable to attend but who would like to donate, please call Jennifer on 01424 892878 to arrange pick up.

Saturday 16th: Ninfield Village Market: 9.30am -12pm Don’t forget to pick up all that lovely local produce from the next Village Market, in the Memorial Hall. The Veg, Plants, Meats, Pies and Cakes are all absolutely freshly picked, cut and baked; the atmosphere is friendly and fun, and there’s always the chance to place an order for Easter, or another special occasion! Call Chris Hutchinson on 01424 893388 to book a stall, or for more information.

Saturday 23rd March: Ninfield Horticultural Society Annual Spring Show- Memorial Hall, times and more details next week; but, make sure you get your schedule from the Village stores, and enter something in one of the many categories! There is a new cooking section this time, as well as the regular, huge and varied range of plant, flower, craft and photographic competitions. Please call Rose Franks on 01424 892422, or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com for more details on all shows, events and meetings.

Church Services: Sunday 24th February 10.30am - Methodist Church Service of Worship and Praise

Wednesday 27th February - Messy Church- 3.30-5.30pm ‘Where I belong..’ Methodist Hall.

Parish Churches: Sunday 24th February Ninfield - St Mary’s Church 9.30am Parish Eucharist. Hooe - St Oswald’s Church 11am Parish Eucharist

Most Wednesdays- 10am - Holy Communion - please check the weekly sheet, this can be found on the Church website - http://www.ninfield.org.uk

Carnival Help Needed!! Don’t Forget! July 12th and 13th- Marquees are booked, as are the children’s rides, and other things are now underway! SO! Anyone who would like to join the fun, get involved and create Carnival Magic..?! Contact details below!!

Keep in Touch: All anecdotes, stories, funny jokes, comments, reviews, reports, and diary entries gratefully received, and by 6pm on a Monday evening please! Call 01424893699, or text 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com - Thank You!!