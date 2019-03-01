Your Month Ahead!: Yes, lots of diary entries for the month of March, so I’ll list as many as poss, in basic format below, and add all the sumptuous details as each week, and each event, gets nearer!

Today! Friday 1st March:- The Book Exchange Cafe is open in the Methodist Hall from 10-12 noon. It’s great seeing people take advantage of these monthly sessions, with the opportunity to have a fun social occasion as well as find a new book to read! Held on the first Friday of every month, all monies raised will help support this, and other village activities, all encompassed in promoting the health and well-being of people in our community. The Book stocks are good, and DVDs will soon be added to the range of choice; if you have any donations, please contact David on 01424 892248 or at dj_swales@hotmail.com.

Monday 4th March: Ninfield Flower Group - Memorial Hall 7.30pm - Demonstration by Gaenor Circus entitled “Through the Ages”. Non-members welcome at a small charge of £5 to include refreshments; all flowers used will be raffled at the end of the evening.- See Below for details of the N.F.G Jumble Sale!!

Tuesday 5th March: St Oswald’s Pancake lunch- St Oswald’s Church invites everyone to join them for a Pancake Lunch with Soup, in the Hooe Village Hall between 12 and 2pm. No Tickets required, just drop in! Any donations to the Church please.

Thursday 7th March:- Ninfield Parish Council, Methodist Hall 7.15pm: Here is an important agenda item- the need for new Parish Councillors. You will see notices on Facebook, the Website, notice boards and in the Village Stores with the following plea..”Are you - Interested in the future of our Village and community, a team player, a good listener, a good communicator,able to draw conclusions and make decisions that will serve the whole community? Can you- explore and expand ideas that benefit the Village, build consensus, build relationships across a broad range of groups and individuals, become a voice for your community? Ninfield needs new Parish Councillors, new ideas, new views. You do not need to have previous experience of local government, just a passion for your village and it’s future. There is NO political affiliation, the role of parish councillor is to listen and represent their local community when discussing council business and working with outside bodies. For more information contact Jackie Scarff, Clerk to the Council, on 07725 843505, or email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com, or speak with one of the current councillors. Time is running out- With no Parish Council, all decision making will revert to external parties, that being the principal authority, usually the district Council - in our case, Wealden District Council, with no interest in, or knowledge of, our Village. Take the next step, become a Parish Councillor at the forthcoming Elections. Ninfield Needs You! Closing date for application - 26th March. And please..!! COME TO THE MEETING ON THE 7TH!!

Friday 8th March; Community Film Afternoon- Memorial Hall, doors open at 1.30pm; Film starts at 2pm. The Musical Matinee will be ‘Easter Parade’, starring Judy Garland. The afternoon, with Raffle and refreshments is free of charge. It is both dementia and hearing loss friendly, and a great chance for friends, families and neighbours to get together and enjoy a wonderful time at the movies! Please call or email to book your place, so numbers can be gathered for refreshments etc. 01424 892422, or jackie.langley1@btinternet.com.

Saturday 9th March: Hooe Book Exchange;- Village Hall Hooe from 10am - 12 Noon, come for a coffee and a natter, while upgrading your reading material! Every second Saturday of each month!

Saturday 9th March: Flower Group Jumble Sale! Memorial Hall, doors open at 2pm, Anyone unable to attend but who would like to donate items, please call Jennifer on 892878 to arrange pick up, or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com for more information on all events, shows and meetings.

Saturday 9th March: Ninfield Village Society have their annual Litter Pick arranged for Saturday 9th March, with volunteers meeting at Sparke Pavilion on the Recreation Ground at 10am. Earlier than the Spring Clean advertised in all the press, the Village Society believe it’s vital to get the rubbish which has accumulated over the winter months, before the grass mowing season commences. Refreshments will be provided, and there is a good supply of reflective vests, sacks and litter-pickers to be used. Supervised Children are very welcome- Your Village Needs You!!.

Tuesday 12th March: Talking Point- 7-8.30pm - Methodist Hall- Subject- ‘The NHS’.

Tuesday 12th March: Robertsbridge and District Motor Enthusiasts Club- This will be the inaugural meeting of this new club, on Tuesday 12th, in the The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge, commencing at 8pm. The Ostrich Pub is directly opposite the Rail Station next to the level crossing! All motor car enthusiasts are welcome to attend. If you don’t own a Vintage or Classic motor car, but have an interest, please go along and see what this new society is proposing! - This came to me for inclusion in this week’s column from Michael Hennessey -Thank You!.

Wednesday 13th March - Ninfield Carnival Association- 8.15pm at Ninfield Working Men’s Club- The next meeting to really pin down some of the vital details, and create more Carnival magic! Please come and get involved..it’s great fun, lovely people. and fab way to meet like-minded souls who just want the best events for the Village! Can you help on the day - Saturday 13th July? Can you sponsor a Raffle prize? Could you give some time to man a stall/ game or the Bar?! Can you make a Cake for the Tea Tent? Please let me know on the numbers/email at the end of the column. Thank You!

Saturday 16th March; Ninfield Village Market 9.30am - 12 midday- every 3rd Saturday, enjoy browsing and buying, then coffee, cake and a natter in the Pop Up Cafe! Call Chris on 893388 for more info or to book a stall.

Monday 18th March- Ninfield Horticultural Society - Memorial Hall, 7.30pm - speaker Sarah Page, who is the local expert on Sussex Trugs and their history.

Monday 18th March- Hooe Parish Council Meeting, Hooe Village Hall, 7.30pm

Wednesday 20th March - Ninfield Bonfire Society meeting, 8pm in the Working Men’s Club

Thursday 21st March - Ninfield Local History Group - meeting in the Methodist Hall, 7.30pm - speaker John Bishop with a film show ‘ A Farmer moving South’

Thursday 21st March: Hooe History Society: Village Hall, Hooe 7.30pm- Speaker Geoff Hutchinson, ‘Rudyard Kipling’,

Ninfield Horticultural Society -Annual Spring Show:- Saturday 23rd March Memorial Hall, - viewing from 2.30pm,refreshments and prize-giving, schedules are in the Village Stores- please try and enter one of the many and varied classes! Call Rose on 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com for more information.

Church Services: Sunday 3rd March 10.30am Methodist Church- Family Cafe Worship, with breakfast

Parish Churches: Sunday 3rd March - St Mary’s - Ninfield 9.30am- Parish Eucharist.- St.Oswald’s- Hooe 11am - Family Service.

