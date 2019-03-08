Next instalment!: The diary entries are still flowing in, so more details coming up; we’re marching on into Spring, and, Hussah! The Rugby is back this weekend! And, can’t wait for a relaxing evening with Showbiz friends over dinner...what on earth am I going to cook...!!!

Today! Friday 8th March: Community Film Afternoon at the Memorial Hall, doors open at 1.30pm with the film, Easter Parade, starting at 2pm. Entry is FREE! There will be refreshments available, lovely cakes, a Raffle and the chance to catch up with friends and neighbours; all films shown are dementia friendly and have subtitles and hearing loop facility.

Tonight! - Burlesque! 7pm - 8.15pm in the Memorial Hall, fabulous dancing to get fit and have fun!

Tonight! - Jo’s Jammas 7.30-9pm in the Methodist Hall, wonderful choral singing to join in and harmonise!

Super Saturday 9th March 1): Hooe Coffee Morning and Book Exchange, 10am -12noon, a great chance to meet with your local Councillors and fundraisers to discuss the Village Hall Project. The plans for the new build will be on display and the architect on hand to answer any questions; and also there will be the opportunity to browse the library, exchange a book and have a natter over a cuppa!

2): Ninfield Village Society Litter-Pick, Volunteers are invited to meet at Sparke Pavilion, on the recreation ground, at 10am, where you will be issued with Hi Viz, a litter-picker, and sacks! There will be refreshments provided and everyone is welcome to attend - supervised children too! This initiative is slightly earlier than the National campaign, but our Village Society want to get as much winter rubbish up as possible before the spring grass cuts start - thank you to them for taking the lead!.

3): Ninfield Flower Group Jumble Sale!, Memorial Hall with doors opening at 2pm.- If you still have some items that you’d like to donate, please take them up first thing in the morning! Call Jennifer Collett on 01424 892878 for all information on meetings, events and shows, or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com

Talking Point: - Tuesday 12th March - The NHS - 7-8.30pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane

Robertsbridge & District Motor Enthusiasts Club: Tuesday 12th March, The first Meeting of this new club, to take place in the Ostrich Pub, directly opposite Robertsbridge Station at 8pm. All enthusiasts are welcome to attend - even if you don’t own a Vintage or Classic motor car!

Ninfield Carnival Assoc: Wednesday 13th March, 8.15pm for a prompt 8.30pm start! Working Men’s Club, Bexhill Road. The next meeting of the Committee and friends, where more ideas will be explored, and decisions made on the Summer event planned for July 12th and 13th. There is always the need for more volunteers, more help on the day and more willing souls to take on tasks like Raffle prize sourcing, sponsorship, Auction, Craft Stalls liaison! So, please do come to the meeting on the 13th, or contact me on the numbers/email at the end of the column, and I’ll try and persuade you (not very gently!) to join us!!

Ninfield Village Market: Saturday 16th March 9.30-12 noon, at the Memorial Hall, this market has a regular 3rd Saturday slot, and becomes more popular every time! Another full house of stalls has been booked, with meats, pies, vegetables, cheese, bread, eggs, jams, cakes and juices all ready to stock your larder and fridge, plus the Pop-Up Cafe will be in situ for a refreshing cuppa to revive you while you browse and buy! Call Chris Hutchinson on 01424 893388 for more information or to book a stall.

Ninfield Horticultural Society: Monday 18th March, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, the next meeting of the Horti Society will welcome Sarah Page who knows all about ‘The History of the Sussex Trug’. Do go along to enjoy this evening, there will be refreshments and a Raffle. If you haven’t yet collected your schedule ready for the Annual Spring Show on Saturday 23rd March, there are copies in the Village Stores, and Rose will take some to the meeting. Regular and new members, plus visitors, are always welcome.

Hooe Parish Council: Monday 18th March, Hooe Village Hall, starting at 7.30pm, do go and meet the local government representatives, and find out more about what is planned for Hooe in the coming months. There will be updates on the Hall Project, as well as any recent planning/highway decisions. Call Sally Durman, Clerk to the Council, on 893007 for more information.

Ninfield Bonfire Society: Wednesday 20th March, 8pm in the Working Men’s Club, the next meeting of the society to discuss fundraising events and ongoing plans for the famous Fireworks Night in October. New members are always welcome, £10 per year, which allows the member to Process at the events. Call Chairman Pete Holland on 01424 892326 or see the website for more information.

Ninfield Local History Group: Thursday 21st March, 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall, speaker John Bishop will be entertaining the meeting with his talk entitled ‘A Farmer Moving South’. Light refreshments will be available.

Hooe History Group: Thursday 21st March,7.30pm in the Village Hall, Hooe, speaker Geoff Hutchinson will give a talk on Rudyard Kipling .

Diamond Celebration!!: Some really lovely news- local residents, Marjorie and Roger Sharp are due to celebrate their 60th Wedding anniversary on the 21st, and have decided to invite the whole village, and it’s friends, to join them! Venue - The Working Men’s Club, Time 2pm onward. The fabulous couple have been in Ninfield for many years; Roger came as a boy of 11, and Marjorie as a young bride of 20- if you can pop into the Club to wish them both many congratulations, they would be thrilled to see you!

Annual Spring Show: Saturday 23rd March, in the Memorial Hall. Private Judging in the morning, then Visitors are welcome to join from 2.30pm when tea and cakes will be available while looking at all the wonderful exhibits. There are classes for everyone, so do think about entering this year (see the Horti item in the column above!) But, either way, why not meet up with friends and have an enjoyable afternoon surrounded by wonderful flowers, plants, photos and cakes! Call Rose on 01424 892422 or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com for more information and advice for beginners’ entries!

Church Services: Sunday 10th March 10.30am, Methodist Church Service of Worship and Praise with Gillian Lambourne.

Parish Churches: Sunday 10th March, 9.30am - St Mary’s Church, Ninfield - Joint Parish Eucharist with St Oswald’s.- No service in Hooe.

Keep in Touch: Please send any information, anecdotes, reviews or reports to me by 6pm on a Monday evening, call 01424 893699, 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com Thank You!

And! by the way- don’t forget to start collecting all your 50p’s together.... in case the lights go out on the 30th March...?!!!