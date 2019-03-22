Oh dear..!: Well, they say that life happens between your plans, but hey, after the week that’s just passed, can I just stick to the plans please....? ‘Cos the recent Life additions were rather terrifying, very emotional and extremely expensive! It’s been a very odd year so far, and, if I remember correctly, the Horoscopes over the New Year said that ‘Us Capricorns’ would have it tough for the beginning of 2019, with a marked and welcome improvement for the second half of the year. So, superstitiously inclined as I am, I now request a ‘fast forward’ to June the something-ish please - I’m not sure I can take much more of all the naff stuff!! The ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’ just alluded to,actually provided a welcome inconvenience, and allowed me to do a more comprehensive weekend shop at the Village Market in the Memorial Hall! The meats, veg, plants and pies were fresh and plentiful, and the atmosphere was extremely congenial with the Cafe’s coffee, cakes and cookies helping to relieve some of my stress! The Hall Committee were on hand to answer enquiries about the Hall Refurbishment project, and take interest and ideas on the proposed Film Nights. There is another fundraiser on the way, details below! But now- It’s another Saturday that is special to Ninfield - The Annual Spring Show, presented by the Ninfield Horticultural Society, and it’s an absolute jewel in the Spring Season so..

Saturday 23rd March; Ninfield Memorial Hall - the Annual Spring Horticultural Show -doors open at 2.30pm for the public to see all the marvellous exhibits. Judging will have been completed behind closed doors in the morning, but prize-giving will happen later in the afternoon, so do and support the participants, and the Horticultural Society members who work so hard to get these lovely shows together. Refreshments will be available, of course, including yummy home made cakes which will sustain you as you stalk the aisles and admire the many and varied classes- Flowers, Plants, Photographic, Baking, Handicrafts, Floral Art, Children’s sections, and much more besides! It’s a wonderful afternoon, See you there!

Men’s Sheds: Thursday 28th March 11am in Sparke Pavilion - Dave and the Chaps will be in the downstairs committee room with the kettle on, ready for other Chaps to join them for a cuppa and chat, and the chance to put the world to rights!! This nation-wide initiative has proved really popular in Ninfield, as part of the Village Health and Well Being groups. The idea is to provide some time for men who may have had a change in life’s circumstances, who may feel a little low or vulnerable, to come together for mutual support, empathy and some damn good Laughs! Do go and see Dave C (aka ‘Superman’, thank you) with a cup of tea, you’ll be made very welcome!

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday 4th April Methodist Hall, 7.15pm Full Council meeting. This will be the last one before the local Elections on Thursday 2nd May, and it will be a great opportunity for everyone to find out all the latest updates. There will be more information on how you can get involved with the creation of Ninfield’s proposed Neighbourhood Plan; and also, as the last date for registration of nominations will have been the day before, 3rd April, you will find out if enough people have put themselves forward for the Parish Council Elections, or whether there is the chance of it being lost completely. If you have a love for where you live, like to communicate, have a passion for the environment and enjoy discussions and debate, then apply NOW to the Clerk to the Council for a nomination pack, and stand for Election! Jackie Scarff, is the Clerk, call her on 07725843505 or email ninfieldpc@btinternet.com Your Village Needs You NOW!

Book Exchange Cafe: Friday 5th April, Methodist Hall 10am -12noon. This regular first Friday slot for the Book and DVD exchange is very well attended, with residents and friends enjoying the chance to catch up over a cuppa, browse for their next read, and creating impromptu social occasions! Money raised will support this, and other village activities which promote the health and well being of people in our community; also, two charities have received small, but very welcome donations so far, Mustard Seed ‘Love in a Box’ and Crisis at Christmas. The book and DVD stock is good, but donations of new items are always gratefully received, and, it is hoped that, soon, another Exchange will be set up purely for Children’s books, films and cartoons. This will hopefully be run, once a month, at school pick up time. More details will follow as soon as I have them so Watch This Space!

Quiz Night at the Memorial Hall! Saturday 6th April - doors open at 7pm for a prompt 7.30pm start! Teams of 6 please at £6 per head which will include a Ploughman’s Supper. Please bring your own nibbles and accoutrements, plus drinks and glasses, and, of course, a Sense of Humour! Remember, this is a REAL quiz! It’s time to start taking the Ginko Biloba, Vitamin B6, and start eating loads of Fish to get the maximum output from that Brain! With the Questions compiled by Jan and Martin Wood, and with Pete and Carol Holland on hand to keep it all in order, be prepared for another famous evening of dragging long forgotten information out of the ether, scratching the head in sheer desperation, followed by obligatory, bantering claims and counter-claims when the answers are eventually read out!! There will be a raffle, of course, as all funds raised will go the refurbishment project. Committee members will be on hand to talk about what is intended, and will be happy to receive any donations -however big or small- or consider any new ideas and thoughts for the future of the Hall. Call Jennifer Collett on 892878 to book, even if you haven’t got a full 6 people, tables can be made up on the night!

Church Services: Sunday 24th March Methodist Church 10.30am - Service of Worship and Praise.

Messy Church: Wednesday 27th March 3.30-5.30pm Methodist Hall -’Jesus changes the World’

Parish Churches: Sunday 24th March Ninfield - St Mary’s 9.30am Parish Eucharist - Hooe- St Oswald’s 11am Parish Eucharist.

And finally: At the Carnival meeting last week a small, but beautifully put together gathering made some great decisions and had loads of fun doing it! We have a new member starting next month, at the meeting on Wednesday 10th April, so why not come and join too, find out more how the family friendly, fun-filled event works, and create some new ‘Carnival Magic’ for July 2019!

P.S - to prove that this is NOT a good time...this whole column was deleted - for no apparent reason this afternoon...and I’ve just had to do it again - AAaaaGh!!!

Keep in Touch: If you have some thoughts or reports, views or reviews, please get in touch by 6pm on a Monday evening- Call 01424 893699, or text 07970650321 or email samanthaguard@btinternet.com Thank You!