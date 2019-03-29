Fantastic Therapy!: Can you see an ongoing link in this column lately?! Well, to elucidate, I spent a fabulously therapeutic hour setting up my Floral Art entry in the Spring Show last Saturday at the Memorial Hall; working alongside the professionals, Pauline and Beryl, and probably getting in their way, and on their nerves, to a large extent!! But I really appreciated the calm and focus while creating “Strictly Come Dancing” using a glorious selection of flowers, mirror ball, trophy and a 34 year old pair of my dancing shoes! Although the design I had constructed in my head didn’t quite come to fruition on the display table, I was fairly pleased with the finished piece; which I hoped fulfilled the remit of Floral Art! Added to the piece of Glass I had painted for another entry, a petite Gold Floral arrangement, and photos of Norman-the-Newt (Pondlife), Daffodils (A Season) and Bramble-Kat (A Face- my best hope of a place, cos she’s beautiful!) - I left the Hall with a calm contentment, knowing that I’d done my best, and that taking part was absolutely the best thing! Rose was so organised, with Kaye helping, receiving a myriad of entries for the morning’s judging, and again later, when returning at 3pm after the weekly shop with Esteemed Mama, they were still buzzing around with prizewinning envelopes, and congratulations to all. The refreshments were flying out of the kitchen, the Hall was packed, the sound of chatter and exclamations pinged round, the sight and smell of the flowers lifted the spirits, and the Raffle did a constant trade. Rose’s Lemon Drizzle cake was to die for, and thank you to whoever did the lovely little Gluten Free butterfly cakes- quite delightful and so welcome for a change! The Horticultural Society’s Annual Spring Show really is a jewel in Ninfield’s Calendar; well done to all the committee members who made it so friendly and fun, and hopefully, so successful. Oh, and how did I do..? Well, I’m thrilled to say that four 2nds and a 3rd took me completely by surprise - yes, one short, but I’m not saying anything except - I gave Bramble-Kat the BIGGEST hug, ‘cos as I said, I think she’s BEAUTIFUL!

Ninfield Parish Council: Thursday 4th April, 6.45pm for Planning Meeting and 7.15pm for Full Council Meeting. There will be all the latest updates following the recent hearing of the Ingrams Farm - 55 houses- Reserve Matters Application at Wealden on the 28th March, at which Chairman Kaye Crittell and two residents were speaking. Plus, the recent information on the Local Plan, and how soon the Inspector will start looking though the documents. The proposed Ninfield Neighbourhood Plan will be discussed; John Cheshire will give his ideas for the next stage of its creation. The District/ Local Elections will be on the 2nd of May, and, as this is the last meeting before them, residents will be able to find out if there will be enough candidates to form a Parish Council for the coming term- the deadline for nomination forms to be submitted to Wealden’s Council Offices is Tuesday 2nd April- So, if you decide right now that you’d like to be more involved with your Village, and want to stand as a Parish Councillor, then please call Jackie Scarrf, Clerk to the Council on 07725 843505, and she will sort out some forms for you!!

Book Exchange Cafe: Friday 5th April 10am - 12 Noon- Methodist Hall, this regular first Friday slot is very well attended and hopefully, in the not too distant future, there will be another Exchange starting which will be aimed at the youngsters, and at school pick up time!. More details as soon as they become finalised! But, until then, do pop into the Cafe on Friday 5th at 10am - for a cuppa, a chat, a new read and a catch up with friends! Email David Swales dj_swales@hotmail.com, or call 892248 for more information, or to donate any books or DVDs.

Burlesque and Jo’s Jammas!: You can Dance and Sing your way around Ninfield fortnightly on a Friday! Next classes -5th April - Burlesque at the Memorial Hall 7pm - 8.15pm / Jammas at the Methodist Hall 7.30-9pm - Only in Ninfield!!!!

Hooe Spring Clean: Saturday 6th April- The Annual Clean-up will be starting from the car park at the Red Lion at 10am and continuing round the Village of Hooe until midday. Please bring Hi Viz if you have it, and protective gloves. Litter pickers will be provided, along with rubbish bags. Everyone Welcome!

Quiz Night at the Memorial Hall!: Saturday 6th April, doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 start! Teams of 6 please, at £6 per head, to include a Ploughman’s Supper- kindly arranged by the Ladies of the Hall Committee- bring your own cutlery, nibbles, glasses and drinks; and of course, your Brain and a Sense of Humour! This is always a great evening, and Proper Quizzers come to take part ‘cos the questions are - er, Challenging - to be truthful! There are topics that will make you think that you might actually know something, that will then make you play your Joker with naive confidence - but that will, ultimately, reduce you to a quivering wreck, with no answers forthcoming and blank white sheets of paper left shimmering in despair. Then, there’s that one question, that you spend the whole section deliberating over, to eventually get that essential ‘Light Bulb’ moment and ‘The Answer’! You see, its SO satisfying...! And that’s basically it in a nutshell; its tremendous fun, so get yourselves together, call Jennifer Collett on 892878 to book your places, raise some much needed funds for the Memorial Hall project’s next phase - New Kitchen and Toilets - and have a fun evening doing it!

Ninfield Carnival Association: Wednesday 10th April, 8.15pm in the Working Men’s Club, the next meeting to make decisions on this summer’s event, July 12th & 13th. The Carnival Friday has been confirmed, and we will be hosting a Pop Up Shop in the main Marquee, with another famous ‘Nearly New Clothes Sale’, starting at 6.30pm - 9.30pm, with food, and the bar open. This year’s general theme of ‘Sensational Sixties’ can be interpreted in several ways- the Love and Peace, Flower Power way of course, and also, in Who/What are 60 this year? For instance - Madonna, Kate Bush and Barbie are all 60 this year, so is the Mini Car, Triumph Bonneville- T.V-Bonanza, Rawhide, Juke Box Jury!- Films, Some Like it Hot, North by Northwest - there are so many inspirational options!! Come and join us at the Tin Hut on the 10th April and have your say, put your ideas into the mix and help create 2019 Carnival Magic! Call me on the numbers below for more information.

Church Services: Sunday 31st March - 10.30am Methodist Church Mothering Sunday Praise with Mrs Topsy Brice

Parish Churches: Sunday 31st March - St Mary’s Ninfield -9.30am Parish Eucharist Mothering Sunday; St Oswald’s Hooe- 11am Parish Eucharist Mothering Sunday.

And finally!: It’s Mother’s Day this Sunday 31st March, and I’m looking forward to spending the day with my E.M, and the O.H, plus Canines and B-K, having lunch at home, and relaxing for an hour or two. Have a lovely day, all Mums everywhere, and if I remember correctly, we also put the Clocks Forward too! Yuck! Call 893699 or text 07970650321 email samanthaguard@btinternet.com by 6pm Monday evening! Thank You!