Is it just Me?!: Or are we living through one of the most extraordinary, ghastly, self destructive, unprecedented periods in our Country’s political history; with it’s subsequent side-effects causing a general malaise, depression and irritation that is willingly exacerbated by never-ending, self indulgent T.V speculation, supposition and spin! Aaaagh! How on earth have we got into this state?! And, how on earth are we going to get out of it! And...how can we cope with this National debacle? Why is everyone continually just talking ‘Brexit’! I would seriously suggest that there should be some sort of compensation for all the headaches and hair-tearing we have had to put up with over the last 1000 odd desperate days, and personally, I think that it should come in the guise of Free Prosecco, on tap, at will, and ad infinitum...!! It may not solve anything, but the constant, catastrophic clamour will be a little more fuzzy with fizzy! Anyway, here, in the real world...i.e The Village, there are lots of lovely things to contemplate over the next few weeks and months, starting from...

Friday 5th April: Book Exchange Cafe- Today! Now! Methodist Hall 10am -12 Noon, do pop along , with your copy of the Paper!, and have a cuppa, a chat and browse for your next preferred Read! It’s a great way to catch up with friends, and put the world to rights!

Friday 5th April: Tonight! Song & Dance in Ninfield! - its the only Village around where you can learn to Sing in one Hall or learn to Dance in another! Burlesque! in the Memorial Hall, 7-8.15pm, and Jo’s Jammas! 7.30-9pm in the Methodist Hall. After Easter, there will hopefully be a chance to go back to the alternate fortnights for the two groups, so watch this space for details!

Saturday 6th April: Hooe Spring Clean- the Annual clean up will start from the Red Lion Car Park at 10am, and continue around the Village until midday. If you have Hi Viz please bring it along, plus protective gloves; litter pickers and rubbish bags will be provided. Everyone is welcome!

Quiz Night at the Memorial Hall!:- Saturday 6th April- doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. If you haven’t booked your place, don’t panic! You will still be made very welcome if you just turn up on the door! £6 per head, to include your Ploughman’s Supper, but please bring your own nibbles, cutlery, drinks and glasses, and of course your brain and a sense of humour! There will be lots of fun and banter, some proper quizzing questions, a lovely Raffle and the chance to make a donation to the Memorial Hall next phase of refurbishment fund - the upgrade of the Kitchen and Toilets! So come on down and have a great evening!

Ninfield Carnival Association: Wednesday 10th April, 8.15pm in the Working Men’s Club, Bexhill Road. It would be great to see everyone at this next meeting, when lots of ideas will be discussed, and decisions made, re the Summer event on 12th & 13th July. It’ll be here before we know it, and there is always a lot to do, but even though its always a challenge, the rewards are huge when so many families and friends come up to the Carnival to enjoy all the many and varied events, sideshows and attractions. The theme of ‘Sensational Sixties’ is proving very popular, with all variations on the theme being explored. The ‘Nearly New Clothes Sale’, with Food and the Bar on the Friday evening, is causing much excitement, with a ‘Vintage and Retro’ section being promoted, and the entertainment on the Saturday night in the main marquee will include sets from a local Band followed by a Club set by a well known, popular DJ. Do come to the next meeting and get involved; as I keep saying, it’s time to make some 2019 Carnival Magic!

Village Society AGM: Thursday 11th April, 7pm in the Methodist Hall. This brilliant group keep Ninfield looking good, with litter picks and street by street maintenance; they also are the keepers of Church Woods, making sure that this wonderful, spiritual sanctuary is always at it’s best to be enjoyed by residents young and old alike. The annual fee to join the Village Society is minimal at a few pounds, and the benefits are huge, so why not go along, meet new people and help keep Ninfield looking wonderful!

Hooe Coffee Morning and Book Exchange: Saturday 13th April Village Hall, Hooe, 10am - 12 noon - a chance to find out all the latest news over a cuppa!

Ninfield Horticultural Society Plant Sale & Coffee Morning: Memorial Hall - 9am-11am, and regular visitors will recommend that you arrive EARLY to get the best selection of goodies! Delicious homemade cakes will be on sale while you browse and buy, and any donations of plants will be gratefully received from 8.30 in the morning!

Ninfield Bowls Club - Open Day: Sunday 14th April, from 2.30pm. New Members are welcome, please wear trainers or flat shoes, and bowls will be provided. Tuition will be given to anyone who is interested, and Afternoon Tea will be served too, so do go along and see what playing Bowls is all about- everyone is welcome; it’s really good to hear from the Ninfield Bowls Team again!

Ninfield Horticultural Society Meeting: Monday 15th April, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall, the last meeting of the season and the speaker will be Anne Watts from the Woodland Trust. Raffle and Refreshments as usual! And! It’s time to start thinking about the Summer Show on August 17th - Tempus Fugit!

Ninfield Exhibitions: 1) Ninfield Local History Group - Saturday 22nd June in the Memorial Hall, and if anyone would like to have stall at the event, please contact John Cheshire either by phone 07989373336 or email johncheshire@btinternet.com. The Memorial Hall Committee will be having a display within this Exhibition, to present the history of the Hall and promote the future improvements; if your group or society would like to celebrate their achievements, and do the same, please contact John, he will be very pleased to hear from you!.

2) Ninfield And District Art Society- will be showing a fabulous array of of local art, sculpture and design from Friday 25th - Sunday 27th October in the Memorial Hall. Following their successes from last year, the Society is looking forward to an even bigger and better show this Autumn, and cordially invites everyone to attend!! Please put both these Exhibition dates in your diaries NOW!

Church Services: Sunday 7th April Methodist Church 10.30am Family Cafe Worship with Breakfast - ‘Love in a Box’

Parish Churches: Sunday 7th April 9.30am St Mary’s Ninfield - Parish Eucharist. 11am St Oswald’s Hooe - Family Service.

And Finally! After a lovely Mothering Sunday, we will have celebrated Esteemed Mama’s birthday on Wednesday, which happily coincides with a lunch for the Sussex Mayors Association, that is marking 80 years in existence. E.M is their charming Chairman at present, and we’re hoping that everyone will have had a marvellous time - news next week!

K.I.T: Call 893699, or text 0797050321 email samanthaguard@btinternet.com Thank you!