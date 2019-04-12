Big News!: Yes, straight in this week as there’s a lot of interesting items to list and Easter events to mention too...So!

Ninfield Horticultural Society Plant Sale and Coffee Morning: Saturday 13th April, Memorial Hall 9-11am - and people are advised to get to the Hall EARLY to grab the best goodies! Any donations of plants should be delivered to the Hall at 8.30am. There are always lots of wonderful plants to buy, and some yummy home made cakes to purchase too, so pop down to the Hall for this popular Horti spring event!

Hooe Coffee Morning and Book Exchange: Saturday 13th April, 10-12 noon, Hooe Village Hall; a great chance to catch up with all the latest news in the village,while deciding on your next read!

Ninfield Bowls Club Open Day: Sunday 14th April, from 2.30pm, in the Bowls Clubhouse. Good to hear from Carole with the news that the Club season is up and running again and New Members are welcome! Do go along on the 14th to see if you have an eye for the game, take flat shoes or trainers, and tuition will be given to those who would like to try the bowls. Afternoon Tea will also be served and everyone is welcome!

Traditional Passover Meal: Monday 15th April, 5pm in St Oswald’s Church, Hooe. Led by Alison Marchant, Lay Reader. This is a fun, family event and everyone is welcome. Enjoy a hot meal together, and explanation on the history and traditions from Alison, with experiences from her time in Jerusalem. Tickets to include the meal and wine are £6 per head (children half price) available from Janet Pattisson 845087, jandspattisson@btinternet.com or Margaret Rist on 892576.

Ninfield Horti Society Meeting: Monday 15th April, 7.30pm in the Memorial Hall; the last meeting of the Spring Season and the speaker will be Ann Watts from the Woodland Trust. A raffle and refreshments will be available, and thoughts and ideas will be flying around for the Summer Show on August 17th! Call Rose on 892422, or email rose.franks1@btinternet.com for more information in all shows, meetings and outings!

Ninfield Bonfire Society: Wednesday 17th April, 8pm in the Working Men’s Club - the next meeting of the group to discuss the Ninfield Music Festival; Proms & Gig 26th/27th July, Michaelmas Fayre September 29th, Bonfire Night October 12th. Call Chairman Pete Holland on 892326 for more info, or try the Ninfield Bonfire Society website!

Ninfield Local History Group:Thursday 18th April, 7.30pm in the Methodist Hall and the members will hold their AGM followed by an interesting and informative talk about Medieval and Tudor English Cookery by Jan Black, in Costume and with samples! Everyone welcome!

Hooe History Society: Thursday 18th April, 7.30pm, Village Hall. Speaker Peter Hayward is in the hot seat with his talk on the Hooe Schools -Plural! Peter is a member of the Hooe History Society, and has had access to the school log books from when they started in 1871 until it closed in 1963, when he was a pupil there. His talk will explore how the school interacted with the village; the teachers and the multitude of problems that were faced on a regular basis, and its accompanied by pictures and photographs, many from the earliest days: a fascinating story!

Ninfield Village Easter Market: Saturday 20th April, Memorial Hall, 9.30-12pm - lots of stalls, boasting your favourite, gorgeous goodies; meats, pies, vegetables, eggs, bread, cakes, plants, juices, jams etc...AND, as it’s Easter weekend, there will be lots of extra Easter yumminess on offer. The Memorial Hall Committee will be running an Easter Egg Tombola, and, at time of writing there were already over 60 donated chocolate eggs to win! Bring some sensible, sizeable receptacles for all your purchases..boxes or tins...as there will be lots to choose from and buy! The Pop Up cafe will be open for business, for refreshments while you browse and...

Memorial Hall Refurbishment - The Plans- will be on view at the Market, in the Hall, on Saturday 20th April. Pete Holland and Richard McAfee will be on hand to discuss them and, along with other committee members, will be happy to take ideas and suggestions for discussion. If you’d like to donate to the Funds for the new Kitchen and Toilets, please pop up to the Hall on the 20th or call Carol Holland, Treasurer, on 892326.

Film Night at the Memorial Hall: Saturday 27th April, doors open at 7, for a 7.30 film start,Tickets £5 per head. The first film to be shown will be Bohemian Rhapsody, and there will be a bar and refreshments. Now all licenses are in place, this hopefully will be the start of regular monthly Film Shows in the Hall, and money raised at these evenings will go towards the pre-mentioned Refurbishments. See posters for details, or call Carol as above!

Ninfield Flower Group- Flower Festival at St Mary’s & The Methodist Church; May 4th,5th,6th - the theme for this lovely Festival is taken from the hymn written in 1864 by Folliott S Pierpoint -”For the Beauty of the Earth”. The Festival opening times are 10.30am - 4pm Saturday and Monday, 11am - 4.30pm Sunday. Entrance fee £2, with all proceeds going to the two Churches. At St Mary’s Church- 7pm Saturday 4th - Concert with Jonathan Marten and Friends. Sunday 5th- 5pm Songs of Praise with the Choir of St Peter’s, Bexhill. Both events followed by refreshments and retiring collection.There will be Clay Sculpting on the Saturday in the Reading Room, with local potter Anna Thompson; and over the three days there will be stalls to browse and buy from, wonderful guided Woodland Walks in Church Woods, refreshments, Tombola and Raffle. This fabulous Festival sounds too good to miss! Please support the Ninfield Flower Group, and the two Churches, over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Church Services: Sunday 14th April - Methodist Church-10.30am Palm Sunday Worship & Praise with Mrs Jill Sayers.

Messy Church: Wednesday 24th April 3.30-5.30pm- ‘For the Beauty of the Earth...’ and there will be activities planned by members of the Ninfield Flower Group in readiness for the forthcoming special Flower Festival in the two Churches in Ninfield on 4,5,6th May.

Parish Churches: Sunday 14th April - St Mary’s, Ninfield 9.30am - Parish Eucharist Palm Sunday. St Oswald’s, Hooe 11am - Parish Eucharist Palm Sunday.

See Flyers! - for all the forthcoming fundraising events for the Memorial Hall, or the two Churches, and also for the Carnival - July 12th & 13th - where we need volunteers on the days to help set up, or run stands... And!! Big Announcement!! - The Band for the 13th July in the Main Marquee will be ...’The Spiffing Good Eggs’ - followed by a Club/ Dance set from DJ’s Tony and Mark! This is great news for Carnival 2019; a popular, local band, plus support, so get the word out and book your Carnival Party Night Now!!

Keep in Touch: 893699, 07970650321, samanthaguard@btinternet.com Thank You!