Race Night: The Bonfire Society are holding a Race Night in the Rose & Crown on Saturday 24th March. Horses are on sale over the bar in advance, with an auction on the night for the last race, which has a purse of £120! Bets are just 50p. Race prizes have been generously donated by local businesses. Check out the Bonfire website or facebook page for details.

Quiz: The Bowls Club Quiz Night is also on Saturday, in the Village Hall. Tickets are £8.50, to include a fish and chip supper. Please book with Jackie 252287. Teams of 8. Open evenings for anyone interested in taking up Bowls, will start on Monday 23rd April from 5.30pm.

BST: And summer is on its way! Don’t forget to put your clocks forward on Saturday night! Has anyone told the weather?

Palm Sunday: We move into Holy Week with Palm Sunday. A collection of non-perishable food and toiletries will be made for Family Support Work – there will be a box by the side door of the church on Sunday morning.

Footpath Walk: The Footpath Group are heading Over the Border on Sunday, leaving the surgery car park at 1.45pm. This 5 mile walk would be a good way to get the blood circulating after too many days huddled in front of the fire – and a nice opportunity to have a chat. Call Janette (366977) for more information – or just turn up.

Budgerigar Society: This month’s meeting of the Budgerigar Society will be held on Monday in the Jenkins Room starting at 7pm. New members are very welcome.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Cubs: Our Cub Pack is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Meetings are on Tuesdays at 6pm in Scout HQ Goddens Gill. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

Hist & Lit: It’s members (and their guests) only on Tuesday evening when the Historical and Literary Society will be having their Film Night featuring Picnic at Hanging Rock. Entry is £4, and you are invited to bring your own refreshments.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Maundy Thursday: There will be a short service of Holy Communion in St Mary’s on Thursday evening at 7pm.

Good Friday: An Hour at the Cross – a service of reflection – will be held in St Mary’s at 2pm on Good Friday, followed by a concert of Tudor Church Music from Cantemus at 7.30pm.

Pretious Hall: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Saturdays, Yoga 10am, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Tuesday, Be Well Fit 6pm, Wednesdays, Junior Judo 6.45pm, Thursdays Pilates 6pm and Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Village Hall: Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Boogie Bounce 10am, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Short Mat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Step Up & Dance 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 7pm.

Blue Cross: Every household should have received a leaflet and voting form from the Parish Council regarding the sale of the Blue Cross lands. Please, please, do respond to the questionnaire, and if you have inadvertently swept it away with junk mail, contact the Parish Office. There are strong feelings on both sides, so it would be really good to have a clear majority vote. The vote will be counted on April 8th, so please get your form back, in its sealed envelope, to the Parish Council.

Church Services: 25th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise.