Easter: Services in St Mary’s to celebrate Easter are: An Hour at the Cross – a service of reflection – at 2pm on Good Friday. There will be a concert of Tudor Church Music from Cantemus at 7.30pm, also on Good Friday. On Easter Day, there will be Holy Communion at 8am and 10.30am.

Badminton: There will be a badminton club night in Pretious Sports Hall on Good Friday – 7.30-9.30pm. If you or your visitors for the weekend fancy a game, you would be very welcome.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Blue Cross: Every household should have received a leaflet and voting form from the Parish Council regarding the sale of the Blue Cross lands. Please, please, do respond to the questionnaire, and if you have inadvertently swept it away with junk mail, contact the Parish Office. There are strong feelings on both sides, so it would be really good to have a clear majority vote. The vote will be counted on April 8th, so please get your form back, in its sealed envelope, to the Parish Council by Friday 6th April.

Spring Show: Now we’ve got some sunshine and flowers, it’s time for Northiam Horticultural Society’s Spring Show. Look online for a Schedule, or phone the Show Secretary, Alison Kirk (252525). You don’t need to be a member, and you can take part with as little as a single daffodil, so you really don’t need to be an expert to join in, and there’s always someone around to show you the ropes. Ours is one of the oldest horticultural societies in the country – and one of the best!!

Library: Northiam library is still up and running and we hope it remains so. Northiam Parish Council have presented a proposal to ESCC, which, if accepted, will ensure the future of the library. Meanwhile the volunteers are still keeping the library open, so please use it - a village amenity worth saving

Parish Meeting: The Annual Parish Meeting will be on Thursday 12th April in the Village Hall at 7.30pm, with the opportunity to speak to our Parish, District and County Councillors.

Dementia Care: The AGM for Rye and District Dementia Action Alliance will be held on Wednesday 18th April 6-8pm at ARCC, Rye Creative Centre TN31 7LS. There will be information stands, speakers and refreshemnets. For more information or to register your attendance, please ring: 07737350896 or email: rddaa@outlook.com

Quizzes: Following the excellent Bowls Club Quiz last Saturday, you can keep your little grey cells active with quizzes from the Bonfire Society (call Judith 252114) on Saturday 28th April, and Friends of St Mary’s (call Barbara 253261) on Saturday 26th May. Both in the Village Hall, for teams of 8.

