Blue Cross: Please do respond to the Blue Cross questionnaire by the end of today (Friday). The vote will be counted at 2pm on Sunday 8th April.

Spring Show: Now we’ve got some sunshine and flowers, it’s time for Northiam Horticultural Society’s Spring Show. Look online for a Schedule, or phone the Show Secretary, Alison Kirk (252525). You don’t need to be a member, and you can take part with as little as a single daffodil, so you really don’t need to be an expert to join in, and there’s always someone around to show you the ropes. Ours is one of the oldest horticultural societies in the country – and one of the best!! Entries need to be staged between 9 and 10.30am on Saturday, with the Show at 2.30pm, and prizegiving at 4pm.

Messy Church: Join in with Messy Church on Sunday at 4pm – this month celebrating Jesus is alive! with various egg-based activities such as egg on a spoon, eggball skittles, eggball cans etc. Messy Church ends with a tea together.

WI: Michelle Wynne-Jones will be the speaker at the Women’s Institute on Tuesday 2-4pm. Her topic is Colour me Gorgeous, and the competition is My Favourite Colour. Visitors and prospective members are very welcome to the meetings which are held in Northiam Village Hall on the second Tuesday of each month.

Footpath Walk: Meet in the surgery car park at 9.30am on Wednesday, heading to Appledore for a 6 mile walk starting from Appledore Village Hall at 10am, ending with a pub lunch.

Lace Making: On Wednesdays, the Lacemakers meet in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall 2-4pm. Call Pat (01580 762994) if this interests you.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Parish Meeting: The Annual Parish Meeting will be on Thursday 12th April in the Village Hall at 7.30pm, with the opportunity to speak to our Parish, District and County Councillors, and find out more about what’s going on in the village. I’m sure the result of the Blue Cross referendum will be a talking point.

Pretious Hall: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Saturdays, Yoga 10am, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Tuesday, Be Well Fit 6pm, Wednesdays, Junior Judo 6.45pm, Thursdays Pilates 6pm and Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Village Hall: Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Boogie Bounce 10am, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Short Mat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Step Up & Dance 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 7pm.

Library: Northiam library is still up and running and we hope it remains so. Northiam Parish Council have presented a proposal to ESCC, which, if accepted, will ensure the future of the library. Meanwhile the volunteers are still keeping the library open, so please use it - a village amenity worth saving

Dementia Care: The AGM for Rye and District Dementia Action Alliance will be held on Wednesday 18th April 6-8pm at ARCC, Rye Creative Centre TN31 7LS. There will be information stands, speakers and refreshemnets. For more information or to register your attendance, please ring: 07737350896 or email: rddaa@outlook.com

Quizzes: Two quizzes are on offer - from the Bonfire Society (call Judith 252114) on Saturday 28th April, and Friends of St Mary’s (call Barbara 253261) on Saturday 26th May. Both in the Village Hall, for teams of 8.

Church Services: 8th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise, 4pm Messy Church