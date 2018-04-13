Spring Show: What a joy to go to the Village Hall on Saturday and see such an abundance of Spring joie de vivre! Fabulous flowers, wonderfully creative arrangements, beautiful paintings and photographs and all the other excellent offerings from small children to veteran gardeners. Thanks to everyone who took part – and special congratulations to at least two new entrants who took home first prizes at their first attempts! Ours is one of the oldest horticultural societies in the country – and one of the best!! Make a note to join in the Autumn Show on 8th September – you’ll enjoy it.

The cup winners are: Lt Col Bagnall Perpetual Challenge Cup – Averil Phillips & Lynne Pomfret. Norman Lamford Perpetual Challenge Cup – Sue Gunther. Society’s Perpetual Challenge Bowl – Linda Whiting. Margaret Williams Memorial Salver – Rosemary Husey. Elsie Prior Perpetual Challenge Cup – Linda Whiting. Congratulations to all.

Blue Cross Vote: Northiam Parish Council has been given a new mandate to proceed with a Government loan application to enable it to bid for the Blue Cross site. The vote was counted on Sunday: Yes 391, No 206. I understand that the sale is not expected for another year, but the Council will now investigate all avenues in preparation for our bid. People with experience in such issues would be an asset, so if you can help, please contact the Parish Office.

Pretious Hall: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Saturdays, Yoga 10am, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Tuesday, Be Well Fit 6pm, Wednesdays, Junior Judo 6.45pm, Thursdays Pilates 6pm and Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Village Hall: Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Boogie Bounce 10am, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Short Mat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Step Up & Dance 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 7pm.

Boogie Bounce: There will be a Boogie-Bounce-a-thon on 7th May in Brede Village Hall in aid of a 4 year old boy with neuroblastoma. Tickets are £15.50 from bookwhen.com/1066boogiebounce26. If you’re not energetic enough for the bouncing, the kitchen will be busy!!

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Over 60s: Carol Muller will be speaking on Living Independently. Meetings are at 2pm in the Village Hall.

Cubs: Our Cub Pack is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Meetings are on Tuesdays at 6pm in Scout HQ Goddens Gill. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

Dementia Care: The AGM for Rye and District Dementia Action Alliance will be held on Wednesday 18th April 6-8pm at ARCC, Tilling Green Community Centre, Rye TN31 7BE. There will be information stands, speakers and refreshments. For more information or to register your attendance, please ring: 07737350896 or email: rddaa@outlook.com

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Library: Northiam library is still up and running and we hope it remains so. Northiam Parish Council have presented a proposal to ESCC, which, if accepted, will ensure the future of the library. Meanwhile the volunteers are still keeping the library open, so please use it - a village amenity worth saving

Quizzes: Two quizzes are on offer - from the Bonfire Society (call Judith 252114) on Saturday 28th April, and Friends of St Mary’s (call Barbara 253261) on Saturday 26th May. Both in the Village Hall, for teams of 8.

Midsummer Festival: Great news! The Starrlight Beatles, who many will remember with great affection from the Royal Wedding celebration, will be playing at Northiam Bonfire Society’s Midsummer Festival on Saturday 23rd June. Keep the day free and invite friends and family over for music, sunshine (fingers crossed), fabulous dog show, beer, food etc.

Church Services: 15th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Come Praise