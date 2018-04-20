Village Meeting: Once again we surprised our visitors by the large turn-out for the Annual Parish Meeting. Pete Sargent brought us up to speed with all the work done by the Parish Council through the year, and we also heard from the Police and the Village Hall Trust. I think it’s fair to say that the village is in good shape, with lively clubs and societies and people actively involved in planning for the future. The main issues were dog fouling and parking on pavements and verges. As I don’t imagine the inconsiderate people who do this are reading this column, I shall leave it there!

Sport: There are lots of opportunities for sport within the village – Northiam 75 Football Club are flying the flag for the village with two successful teams. Contact Rob Deal 07876 741199 if you would like to be considered for either team, or to help with the Club. Options in the Pretious Sports Hall and Village Hall can be seen on their websites, or clubs advertise on facebook.

Budgerigar Society: The next meeting of the Budgerigar Society will be held in the Jenkins Room at 7pm on Monday.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Cubs: Our Cub Pack is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Meetings are on Tuesdays at 6pm in Scout HQ Goddens Gill. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

NVHT: Northiam Village Hall Trust will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 24th April at 7pm. Volunteers to help on the committee, and run this asset to the village would be very welcome.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The NatWest mobile bank calls at the Village Hall car park each Thursday 1.15-2.15pm.

Library: Northiam library is still up and running and we hope it remains so. Northiam Parish Council have presented a proposal to ESCC, which, if accepted, will ensure the future of the library. Meanwhile the volunteers are still keeping the library open, so please use it - a village amenity worth saving

Quizzes: The Bonfire Society’s Quiz on Saturday 28th April is fully booked, so if your team is short we may be able to add to your number (call Judith 252114). Friends of St Mary’s will hold their Quiz on Saturday 26th May (call Barbara 253261). Both are in the Village Hall, for teams of 8.

Coffee Morning: The monthly Village Hall coffee morning will be held next Friday (27th) and we look forward to the St Michael’s Hospice Coffee Morning which will be held on Saturday 12th May.

Boogie Bounce: There will be a Boogie-Bounce-a-thon on 7th May in Brede Village Hall in aid of a 4 year old boy with neuroblastoma. Tickets are £15.50 from book when.com/1066boogiebounce26. If you’re not energetic enough for the bouncing, the kitchen will be busy!!

Midsummer Festival: Great news! The Starrlight Beatles, who many will remember with great affection from the Royal Wedding celebration, will be playing at Northiam Bonfire Society’s Midsummer Festival on Saturday 23rd June. Keep the day free and invite friends and family over for music, sunshine (fingers crossed), fabulous dog show, beer, food etc.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services: 22nd : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Praise