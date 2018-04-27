Coffee Morning: We start our week with the monthly Village Hall Coffee Morning today, Friday, where there will be stalls for Carole’s Cards and Chris’ Pet Foods. Everyone very welcome 9.30-11.30am.

Horticultural Society: Unfortunately, the rescheduled talk to the Horticultural Society by Dixter students has had to be cancelled, so the next gardening event is the annual Plant Sale on Saturday 5th May. The latest newsletter has been circulated, and includes the chance to book a trip to the Savill Gardens on 27th June, and the Summer Social on 30th June. If you have lost your newsletter, or would like other information, you can access the Society’s publications via the village website.

Plotters: I understand that there are vacancies on the allotments, as well as the newer option of individual raised beds which are available to be rented individually. These would be a fantastic introduction to gardening for anyone who fancies the joy of home-grown veg, with the bonus of help and advice from fellow gardeners working alongside! Please call Linda 01797 253940 to find out more.

Football: Congratulations to Northiam 75 First Team for reaching the ESFL Premier Travel Challenge Cup Final on Monday. Unfortunately, Rye Town were the victors on the night after a great match, with a good show from Northiam supporters. Contact Rob Deal 07876 741199 if you would like to play or help with the Club.

Badminton: Although the badminton match season is drawing to a close, our clubs in the Pretious Sports Hall continue throughout the year, offering an accessible way for aerobic exercise and developing badminton skills. Clubs meet at 7.30pm on Fridays and 5.45pm on Mondays, and both operate as pay and play – so just turn up.

Dance Club: On Friday evenings, the Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall at 7pm. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Quiz: Teams already booked for the Bonfire Society’s Quiz should get to the Village Hall for a 7.30pm start on Saturday evening. Don’t forget we have beer from Rother Valley on sale to kickstart your grey matter!

Peter Hayman: After a mere 32 years of serving the village in his role as Churchwarden, Peter Hayman is finally handing over the keys (and, I understand, a useful craft knife) and this momentous event will be marked with a special service in St Mary’s at 11am on Sunday, followed by a bring and share lunch. It’s only once people step down from a job that everyone begins to realise how much they have been doing, and Peter, in all his roles within the village, has proved that more than most. Thank you, Peter, for all you have done, and will continue to do.

Footpath Walk: Leave the surgery car park at 1.20pm on Sunday for a 5 mile walk with Northiam Footpath Group starting from Marsh Road car park in Ham Street at 2pm.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Cubs: Our Cub Pack is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Meetings are on Tuesdays at 6pm in Scout HQ Goddens Gill. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Boogie Bounce: There will be a Boogie-Bounce-a-thon on 7th May in Brede Village Hall in aid of a 4 year old boy with neuroblastoma. Tickets are £15.50 from bookwhen.com/1066boogiebounce26. If you’re not energetic enough for the bouncing, the kitchen will be busy!!

Quiz: Teams of 8 are welcome to take part in the Friends of St Mary’s Quiz on Saturday 26th May (call Barbara 253261). Places are £6 to include a Korkers baguette in the interval, and a there’s a special rate of £40 per table if booked in advance.

St Michael’s Hospice: On Saturday 12th May there will be the popular Coffee Morning in aid of St Michael’s Hospice in the Village Hall from 10am until noon. Entry by donation. There will be Cakes, a Tombola, books including some for children, Plants and a grand Raffle. All donations for any of these stalls would be most welcome. Please contact either Linda Belton on 01797 252984 or Irene Taylor on 01424 212108

Church Services: 29th : 8am Holy Communion, 11am Fellowship Service & Lunch