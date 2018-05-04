Peter Hayman: After 32 years serving the village as churchwarden, Peter Hayman has finally been allowed to retire! Peter’s contribution to the life of the village has been recognised by HM the Queen, who awarded him the BEM, so the congregation’s gift of a bench was perhaps less impressive but probably more useful! Revd Rod White led the tributes to our much loved friend who has contributed so much to the church and over many years has been the person whose hard work and impressive knowledge has helped to make Northiam the place we enjoy today. We hope Peter‘s seat will allow him to sit and observe nature – and keep tabs on us all! Thank you, Peter, and we hope you will enjoy taking part in events without having to organise them!

Plant Sale: You have no need to live with gaps in your flowerbeds! The Horticultural Society’s Plant Sale is on Saturday at 2pm in the Village Hall. On sale at very reasonable price are over 1000 plants grown by Society members and Great Dixter students, including perennials, herbs, annuals and vegetables. Donations of plants can be taken to the hall in the morning

Plotters: I understand that there are vacancies on the allotments, as well as the newer option of individual raised beds which are available to be rented individually. These would be a fantastic introduction to gardening for anyone who fancies the joy of home-grown veg, with the bonus of help and advice from fellow gardeners workling alongside! Please call Linda 01797 253940 to find out more.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Women’s Institute: The WI meets on Tuesday 2-4pm in the Village Hall. This month is the Resolutions Meeting, Members will decide whether to support the resolution concerning mental health, which will be put to the national meeting in June. On a lighter note, this discussion will be followed by a master class in making crocheted granny squares – or there is the option of a beetle drive for those who would prefer it.

Cubs: Our Cub Pack is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Meetings are on Tuesdays at 6pm in Scout HQ Goddens Gill. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

Lace Making: On Wednesdays, the Lacemakers meet in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall 2-4pm. Call Pat (01580 762994) if this interests you.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest bank will be calling at a new time from this week – Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Parish Council: Meetings of the Parish Council are open to all residents, and this month’s meeting will be held in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall at 7pm on Thursday.

St Michael’s Hospice: On Saturday 12th May there will be the popular Coffee Morning in aid of St Michael’s Hospice in the Village Hall from 10am until noon. Entry by donation. The stalls that will be there are Cakes, a Tombola, books including some for children ,Plants and a grand Raffle. All donations for any of these stalls would be most welcome. Please contact either Linda Belton on 01797 252984 or Irene Taylor on 01424 212108

Quiz: Teams of 8 are welcome to take part in the Friends of St Mary’s Quiz on Saturday 26th May (call Barbara 253261). Places are £6 to include a Korkers baguette in the interval, and a there’s a special rate of £40 per table if booked in advance.

Keep Fit: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Saturdays, Yoga 10am, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Tuesday, Be Well Fit 6pm, Wednesdays, Junior Judo 6.45pm, Thursdays Pilates 6pm and Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Boogie Bounce 10am, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Short Mat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Step Up & Dance 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 7pm.

A new venture is the training on the Playing Fields each Sunday morning with whole families enjoying the challenge.

Church Services: 6th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am: Holy Communion.