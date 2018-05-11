Summer: What a joy to have good weather over the Bank Holiday! It was such a treat to have breakfast in the garden on Sunday morning, with the sun shining and the church bells ringing – what a lovely place to live!

St Michael’s: This week’s big community event is the Coffee Morning in aid of St Michael’s Hospice, which will be held in the Village Hall on Saturday morning – 10-12. Entry is by donation and there will be a range of stalls - Cakes, a Tombola, Books including some for children, Plants, Bric-a-Brac and a grand Raffle. All donations for any of these stalls would be most welcome. Please contact either Linda Belton on 01797 252984 or Irene Taylor on 01424 212108.

Beckley School: Celebrating its 200 years, Beckley School will be holding an illustrated talk on Saturday evening at 7.30pm in Beckley Village Hall. Entry is free, but donations to the 200th anniversary fund would be welcome. The talk is in two halves – Beckley Boys and Beckley School. There will be a further celebration at the Village Fair on Saturday 30th June - Beckley’s Big Day Out.

Messy Church: All ages are welcome to take part in Messy Church in St Mary’s on Sunday at 4pm. There are always interesting craft projects, music, Bible story – and food. This month’s theme is God: 24/7.

Over 60s: Northiam’s love of a good quiz continues at the Over 60s, who will be holding their Brain of the Over 60s at this week’s meeting in the Village Hall at 2pm on Tuesday – new brains always welcome.

Footpath Walk: Join with the Footpath Group for an 8 mile walk on Wednesday. Kissing Gate Heaven. Leave the surgery car park at 9.15am to start at Singleton Lake at 10am. Bring a picnic to sustain you!

Bank: The mobile Natwest bank will be calling on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Conservation Society: We are going through a period when we need our Conservation Society more than ever, so please do consider whether you might be able to offer to serve on the committee. The AGM will be held on Friday 25th May in the Church Centre (opposite Douglas Maloney’s). After many years of active and inspiring leadership, Mervyn Hayes has decided to stand down as Chairman, so a new Chairperson and active committee members are needed. If you have an interest in history, community or just Northiam this could be your moment! Call Mervyn (253443) to be enthused.

Quiz: There are still a couple of spaces for the Friends of St Mary’s Quiz on Saturday 26th May (call Barbara 253261). Teams of 8 at £6 per person to include a Korkers baguette in the interval, and a there’s a special rate of £40 per table if booked in advance. Bring your own drinks and glasses.

Keep Fit: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Saturdays, Yoga 10am, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Tuesday, Be Well Fit 6pm, Wednesdays, Junior Judo 6.45pm, Thursdays Pilates 6pm and Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Boogie Bounce 10am, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Short Mat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Step Up & Dance 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 7pm.

A new venture is the training on the Playing Fields each Sunday morning with whole families enjoying the challenge.

Midsummer Festival: Invite friends and family over for Saturday 23rd June when the Bonfire Society will be presenting The Starrlight Beatles at the Midsummer Festival – and it’s free!! The usual treats will be on offer – the Fun Dog Show (registration from 10am), The Highwayman Beer Festival, Bonfire Boys’ Barbecue, Terrier Racing, Falconry Display, Newfoundland Display etc etc.

Church Services: 13th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am: Morning Praise, 4pm Messy Church