The Waterworks: We found a very interesting place on Saturday – the Waterworks in Rye, which used to be the water pumping station, and latterly the town’s public toilets, has been turned into a lovely micro pub. I’m sure it will be very popular with lovers of Real Ale (oh that’s me) as Dave Roder has made the decision to source beers and ciders from a radius of 20 miles - which surprisingly includes a lot of breweries. As so many of us have said – wouldn’t it be lovely in Northiam....?

A Murder is Served: More news from Rye, there will be a Murder Mystery Supper on Friday 8th June in St Mary’s Centre, Lion Street in aid of Family Support Work. Tickets are available from Chris Emson (01797 224174) and are £10 including supper.

Budgies: The Budgerigar Club meets in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall on Monday at 7pm.

Open Gardens: There is a new Open Garden this week in aid of St Michael’s Hospice – Balmoral Cottage in Benenden 11-4, entry £5. Balmoral Cottage’s garden is principally a topiary garden made by the current owners over the last 35 years. All the box hedging and box topiary were grown from cuttings and the yew topiary developed from young plants slowly shaped over the years into birds, balls, tiered forms and some creatures. The garden is sheltered by 100 year old pinus radiata trees, there are lawns, herbaceous borders, a vegetable garden seating in many places and a pond. The owners manage it all organically and like to share the garden with a wide variety of wild life.

Conservation Society: We are going through a period when we need our Conservation Society more than ever, so please do consider whether you might be able to offer to serve on the committee. The AGM will be held on Friday 25th May in the Church Centre (opposite Douglas Maloney’s). After many years of active and inspiring leadership, Mervyn Hayes has decided to stand down as Chairman, so a new Chairperson and active committee members are needed. If you have an interest in history, community or just Northiam this could be your moment!

Jumble Sale: Northiam Village Hall Trust will be holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday 26th May at 2.30pm. Time to have a clear out and make way fpor all you lovely summer clothes. Donations of jumble can be taken to the Village Hall between 10am and midday.

Quiz: There are still a couple of spaces for the Friends of St Mary’s Quiz on Saturday 26th May (call Barbara 253261). Teams of 8 at £6 per person to include a Korkers baguette in the interval, and a there’s a special rate of £40 per table if booked in advance. Bring your own drinks and glasses.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest bank will be calling on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Midsummer Festival: Invite friends and family over for Saturday 23rd June when the Bonfire Society will be presenting The Starrlight Beatles at the Midsummer Festival – and it’s free!! The usual treats will be on offer – the Fun Dog Show (registration from 10am), The Highwayman Beer Festival, Bonfire Boys’ Barbecue, Terrier Racing, Falconry Display, Newfoundland Display etc etc.

Church Services: 20th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am: Come Praise