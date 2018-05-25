Coffee Morning: The Village Hall is the place to be this morning (Friday) as it’s the monthly village coffee morning 9.30-11.30am.

Conservation Society: The Conservation Society holds its AGM on Friday 25th May in the Church Centre (opposite Douglas Maloney’s) at 7.30pm. This is a time when we need such a group to keep an eye on the way our village develops – the Society has always stood against mothballing the village. When so many decisions are made by outside agencies, we need people prepared to stand up for those of us who love Northiam. If you have an interest in history, community or just Northiam this could be your moment! Join the Society, join the committee and help shape our future.

Jumble Sale: Northiam Village Hall Trust will be holding a Jumble Sale on Saturday 26th May at 2.30pm. Time to have a clear out and make way for all your lovely summer clothes. Donations of jumble can be taken to the Village Hall between 10am and midday.

Quiz: The Friends of St Mary’s Quiz will be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 26th May (call Barbara 253261) starting at 7.30pm. Teams of 8 at £6 per person to include a Korkers baguette in the interval. Bring your own drinks and glasses.

Iden & Frewen: The Iden and Frewen Educational Foundation make cash grants to students, clubs and societies. If you know of a young person who is studying – further or higher education, an apprenticeship or equivalent – or has achieved county level in sport, they might be eligible for a grant. This is on offer to any Northiam resident and is not means-tested. If you think you might be eligible, please contact Christine Browning, the Clerk to the Trustees (christinebrowning@gmail.com 01797 253254). At a time when studying is an expensive business, a small grant from their home village can be such a boost to a student’s morale. Christine is extremely helpful and will be able to talk applicants through the process – official forms have to be completed! Don’t miss out.

Patients’ Group: A talk, organised by the Northiam and Broad Oak Patients Group, is to be given by Dr. Elena Mucci on Tuesday 5th June at Northiam Village Hall. Dr. Mucci is a consultant for Care for the Elderly at the Conquest Hospital, and is known to be a fine speaker. She will cover topics such as fall prevention and means of facilitating good health in later years under the title Holding Back the Years. The talk is at 6.30 for 7pm, and Northiam WI will be providing refreshments.

A Murder is Served: There will be a Murder Mystery Supper on Friday 8th June in St Mary’s Centre, Lion Street in aid of Family Support Work. Tickets are available from Chris Emson (01797 224174) and are £10 including supper.

Midsummer Festival: Invite friends and family over for Saturday 23rd June when the Bonfire Society will be presenting The Starrlight Beatles at the Midsummer Festival – and it’s free!! The usual treats will be on offer – the Fun Dog Show (registration from 10am), The Highwayman Beer Festival, Bonfire Boys’ Barbecue, Terrier Racing, Falconry Display, Newfoundland Display etc etc.

Church Services: 27th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am: Morning Praise