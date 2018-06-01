Quiz: In the sweltering heat before the most spectacular thunderstorm I can remember, we had a full house for FOSM’s first quiz, which was won by Home and Away, who also managed a magnificent score in the picture round, being able to recognise most of the churches and cathedrals of the UK (they all looked the same to me!!). Thanks to everyone who supported the quiz, most notably Nigel from the Spar who continues to help so many village organisations, and Thursday Seniors for lending their catering kit.

Footpath Walk: Enjoy our lovely countryside at its best, with a 5½ mile walk with the Footpath Group. Meet in the surgery car park at 1.30pm on Sunday to start at Sedlescombe car park at 1.50pm. You don’t have to be a member to join in, and walking is always nicer with good company.

Over 60s: An outing – all the way to Just Roses – for the Over 60s this week! Followed by tea in the Village Hall, this might be a good time to introduce yourself if you are new to the area. Over 60s meet on Tuesdays twice a month at 2pm in the Village Hall.

Patients’ Group: A talk, organised by the Northiam and Broad Oak Patients Group, is to be given by Dr. Elena Mucci on Tuesday 5th June at Northiam Village Hall. Dr. Mucci is a consultant for Care for the Elderly at the Conquest Hospital, and is known to be a fine speaker. She will cover topics such as fall prevention and means of facilitating good health in later years under the title Holding Back the Years. The talk is at 6.30 for 7pm, and Northiam WI will be providing refreshments.

Parish Council: This month’s Parish Council meeting will be on Thursday 7th June, when there should be a report on a meeting held with representatives from the Blue Cross. Parishioners are welcome to attend – 7pm in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall.

Thursday Seniors: You can hear the cheerful buzz from the car park – yes, it’s Thursday Seniors! I haven’t popped in for a long time and had forgotten what a jolly crew this is! Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest bank will be calling on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

A Murder is Served: There will be a Murder Mystery Supper on Friday 8th June in St Mary’s Centre, Lion Street in aid of Family Support Work. Tickets are available from Chris Emson (01797 224174) and are £10 including supper.

Iden & Frewen: The Iden and Frewen Educational Foundation make cash grants to students, clubs and societies. If you know of a young person who is studying – further or higher education, an apprenticeship or equivalent – or has achieved county level in sport, they might be eligible for a grant. This is on offer to any Northiam resident and is not means-tested. If you think you might be eligible, please contact Christine Browning, the Clerk to the Trustees (christinebrowning@gmail.com 01797 253254). At a time when studying is an expensive business, a small grant from their home village can be such a boost to a student’s morale. Christine is extremely helpful and will be able to talk applicants through the process – official forms have to be completed! Don’t miss out.

Midsummer Festival: Invite friends and family over for Saturday 23rd June when the Bonfire Society will be presenting The Starrlight Beatles at the Midsummer Festival – and it’s free!! The usual treats will be on offer – the Fun Dog Show (registration from 10am), The Highwayman Beer Festival, Bonfire Boys’ Barbecue, Terrier Racing, Falconry Display, Newfoundland Display etc etc.

Church Services: 6th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am: Holy Comuunion