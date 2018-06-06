Allotments: Northiam Plotters’ Association are pleased to be able to offer two plots for rent, along with some raised beds, which would give anyone the chance to discover their green fingers. There’s a lively horticultural community at the allotments, always ready to help the novice, or swap tips between old pros. Call Linda (253940) if you are interested.

Iden & Frewen: The Iden and Frewen Educational Foundation make cash grants to students, clubs and societies. If you know of a young person who is studying – further or higher education, an apprenticeship or equivalent – or has achieved county level in sport, they might be eligible for a grant. This is on offer to any Northiam resident and is not means-tested. If you think you might be eligible, please contact Christine Browning, the Clerk to the Trustees (christinebrowning@gmail.com 01797 253254). At a time when studying is an expensive business, a small grant from their home village can be such a boost to a student’s morale. Christine is extremely helpful and will be able to talk applicants through the process – official forms have to be completed! Don’t miss out.

Badminton: Badminton continues through the summer as a convivial way to take a spot of exercise. Drop in sessions in the Pretious Sports Hall are at 5.45pm on Mondays and 7.30pm on Fridays.

Dance Club: On Friday evenings, the Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall at 7pm. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Messy Church: The next Messy Church will be on Sunday 10th, and the theme will be Boats in the Bible. There’s bound to be water involved! Come along at 4pm and find out how this theme can be stretched! An afternoon of activities and craft is rounded with tea, so afterwards all you need to do is put the children to bed and collapse in front of the telly.

WI: Note the change of day for the Women’s Institute this month: the meeting will be held on Monday 11th in the Village Hall at 2pm. The speaker will be June Felstead talking about Lowland Search Dogs, and she will be accompanied by her dog. The competition is something doggy – quelle surprise! – and the bookstall and sales table will be offering the option to browse and recycle.

Bonfire Society: Northiam Bonfire Society meets in the Rose & Crown at 7.30pm on Monday. Final arrangements are being made for the Midsummer Festival on June 23rd, and plans are in hand for the Bonfire & Procession on October 20th. If you would like to be part of this vibrant Society, just turn up – or call Judith (252114).

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Cubs: Our Cub Pack is open to boys and girls between 8 and 10½. Meetings are on Tuesdays at 6pm in Scout HQ Goddens Gill. Contact Akela (Sarah) on 07963 594217, to find out more or to register.

Footpath Walk: Natalie and Nick will be leading the Footpath Group on an 8 mile walk entitled Brede Deeply! on Wednesday. Meet in the surgery car park at 9.15am or at the Red Lion at 9.30am. Please make sure your dogs are on leads.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest bank will be calling on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Midsummer Festival: Invite friends and family over for Saturday 23rd June when the Bonfire Society will be presenting The Starrlight Beatles at the Midsummer Festival – and it’s free!! The usual treats will be on offer – the Fun Dog Show (registration from 10am), The Highwayman Beer Festival, Bonfire Boys’ Barbecue, Terrier Racing, Falconry Display, Newfoundland Display etc etc.

Chitiwiri: Release the bric-a-brac! Sally and Richard are ready to start hoarding your bric-a-brac for their garage sale, which will take place on Saturday 4th August this year (alongside Northiam Village Hall Trust’s Summer Fair). Call Sally (0790 333 8614) to clear your home and fill her garage!

Church Services: 10th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am: Morning Praise, 4pm Messy Church