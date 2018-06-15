Badminton: Badminton continues through the summer as a convivial way to take a spot of exercise. Drop in sessions in the Pretious Sports Hall are at 5.45pm on Mondays and 7.30pm on Fridays.

Dance Club: On Friday evenings, the Sequence Dance Club meets in the Village Hall at 7pm. Call Tony (253287) to find out more – the evening is 7-10pm with a break for tea and chat.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

Over 60s: Jane Cobley from Save the Children will be speaking to the Over 60s at 2pm on Tuesday in the Village Hall. New faces always welcome.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park. In the Village Hall, Natwest Bank staff will be on hand this week from 3.30-4.30pm to advise on fraud and scams. Just turn up to get professional advice. And in the meantime – if it looks dodgy, ignore it!

Allotments: Northiam Plotters’ Association are pleased to be able to offer two plots for rent, along with some raised beds, which would give anyone the chance to discover their green fingers. There’s a lively horticultural community at the allotments, always ready to help the novice, or swap tips between old pros. Call Linda (253940) if you are interested.

Midsummer Festival: Invite friends and family over for Saturday 23rd June when the Bonfire Society will be presenting The Starrlite Beatles at the Midsummer Festival – and it’s free!! The usual treats will be on offer – the Fun Dog Show (registration from 10am), The Highwayman Beer Festival, Bonfire Boys’ Barbecue, Terrier Racing, Falconry Display, Newfoundland Display etc etc.

Chitiwiri: Release the bric-a-brac! Sally and Richard are ready to start hoarding your bric-a-brac for their garage sale, which will take place on Saturday 4th August this year (alongside Northiam Village Hall Trust’s Summer Fair). Call Sally (0790 333 8614) to clear your home and fill her garage!

Church Services: 17th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am: Come Praise