Apologies: Thanks to the French air traffic controllers strike, I am on my phone on a warm terrace rather than at my computer, so I shall be necessarily brief.

Festival: Northiam Bonfire Society’s Midsummer Festival is tomorrow (Saturday) on the Playing Fields. Registration for the Dog Show is from 10am and the Dog Show, Craft Fayre and everything else is ready to start at 11am.

Canine Capers: As well as entering your dog in one of the many fun classes, you can take part in the Terrier Racing or enjoy seeing the Beach Buddies - beautiful working New Foundlands.

Craft Fayre: There will be a wide range of craft stalls, and we will be pleased to see Jeff and Alex with their popular pop up garden boutique.

Falconry: Always a draw - we will have a falconry display and the chance to see these wonderful birds close at hand.

Food & Drink: A Festival of six local beers and two ciders will be complemented by the famous NBS barbecue, teas and Pimm’s tents and ice cream from Gate Court.

Live Music: The big draw this year is The Starrlite Beatles who will be playing from 1.30pm - and it’s free! Justly ranked as the South’s Premier Beatles tribute act, we have managed to lure them to Northiam. They will play songs from the entire Beatles catalogue - not to be missed!

There will also be the excitement of Bonfire Drumming from Ryebellion.

Family Fun: We hope you will find something to interest all the family, and given a bit of sunshine, I hope to see you there for a relaxed day out - without having to drive (or break the bank).

Footpath Walk: The Footpath group leave the surgery car park at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Budgerigars: The Budgerigar Society meets in the Jenkins Room at 7pm on Monday.

Church Services: 24th: 8am Holy Communion 10.30am Morning Praise