Messy Church: Wonderfully Made – there will be a stick puppet show featuring the creation story, and the craft will involve making junk creatures at Messy Church this Sunday at 4pm. Whilst the activities might be aimed at children, Messy Church is for everyone and is great fun – all very welcome.

Toddlers: Northiam Tadpoles baby & toddler group meet every Tuesday 9.15 - 11.15am at Pretious Sports Hall, Main Street (the hall between the primary school and nursery.) The session is £2.50 per family (to cover costs) for age 0-5’s which includes a healthy snack for the children, drinks and biscuits for the parents/carers, there are lots of toys out for all ages and finishes with song time.

WI: On Tuesday, the WI will meet for their annual Strawberry Tea. If you have been thinking of joining, this might be an occasion to meet the gang – call Margaret Hinds (253341) if you are interested in joining.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Parish Council: Parishioners are welcome to attend Parish Council meetings held each month in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall. This month’s meeting as at 7pm on Thursday.

Keep Fit: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Saturdays, Yoga 10am, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Tuesday, Be Well Fit 6pm, Wednesdays, Junior Judo 6.45pm, Thursdays Pilates 6pm and Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Boogie Bounce 10am, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Short Mat Bowls 2pm, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Step Up & Dance 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Shortmat Bowls 2pm, Fitness 7pm.

There is also Fitness training on the Playing Fields each Sunday morning with whole families enjoying the challenge.

Chitiwiri: Sally and Richard are hoarding bric-a-brac for their garage sale in aid of Chitiwiri which will take place on Saturday 4th August this year (alongside Northiam Village Hall Trust’s Summer Fair). Donations can be anything from small pieces of furniture to unwanted things around your house and garage – anything that you think might have a life elsewhere! Call Sally (0790 333 8614) to clear your home and fill her garage!

Summer Fair: Northiam Village Hall Trust will be holding their Summer fair on the Playing Fields on Saturday 4th August. Along with stalls from village societies, there will be the big boot fair and classic cars and bikes on display. Contact the Village Hall Trust through their website for bookings.

Church Services 8th: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am: Morning Praise, 4pm: Messy Church