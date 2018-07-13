Footpath Walk: Sue and Michael will be leading a 7½ mile circular walk from Cranbrook on Wednesday. Meet in the surgery car park at 9.30am for a 10am start from Cranbrook central car park. There will be a break for lunch at Sissinghurst, with the option of the tea room or taking a picnic. Call 01797 253428 if you would like to join up with this friendly group.

Open Garden: South Grange, Quickbourne Lane will be opening on Wednesday 18th July under the National Garden Scheme 2-5pm. Entry is £5, and there is signposted off-road parking, and wheelchair access. Northiam WI will be providing the teas and there will be plants for sale.

Leavers: A bittersweet moment when we say bon voyage to year 6 from Northiam Primary School. The Leavers’ Service will be at 10am on Thursday in St Mary’s Church. Lots of interesting things are happening at the school – new tortoises and inflatable play equipment are the latest things to catch my eye – and I understand that we have some budding countrymen and women coming up through the ranks with interests in animals, gardening and forestry. Our best wishes to all the leavers as they move up to Secondary School – carry on enjoying learning!

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Keep Fit: Sporting options in the Pretious Sports Hall are: Fridays, Badminton 7.30-9.30pm, Saturdays, Yoga 10am, Mondays, Badminton 5.45pm, Tuesday, Be Well Fit 6pm, Wednesdays, Junior Judo 6.45pm, Thursdays Pilates 6pm and Karate 7pm. The best way to find out about these clubs is to call into a class, or phone the Sports Hall on 01797 252297 (evenings).

Sporting/keep fit options in the Village Hall are: Friday, Boogie Bounce 10am, Sequence Dance Club 7pm, Monday, Pilates 6.30pm, Tuesday, Line Dancing 10am, Wednesday, Pilates 9am and 10am, Fitness 7pm.

There is also Fitness training on the Playing Fields each Sunday morning with whole families enjoying the challenge.

Open Gardens: Four Northiam gardens will be opening in aid of St Michael’s Hospice on Tuesday 24th July. South Grange and Rose View, on Quickbourne Lane, as well as Frewen College and Glebe House. Between them they boast a mixture of topiary, wildlife ponds, fruit trees, vegetable plots and an arboretum. Opening 10.30am – 4pm, entry is £6, with refreshments available. For details of this year’s Open Garden schedule, look at their website: www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens.

Chitiwiri: Sally and Richard are hoarding bric-a-brac for their garage sale in aid of Chitiwiri which will take place on Saturday 4th August this year (alongside Northiam Village Hall Trust’s Summer Fair). Call Sally (0790 333 8614) to clear your home and fill her garage!

Summer Fair: Northiam Village Hall Trust will be holding their Summer fair on the Playing Fields on Saturday 4th August. Along with stalls from village societies, there will be the big boot fair and classic cars and bikes on display. To book craft, charity and boot sale pitches call 01797 253112 or 252152.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services: 15th : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am: Come Praise