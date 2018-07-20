Pets: The Village Hall will be full of furry friends on Sunday when the Rabbit and Cavy Club has its Show 10.30-4pm. On Monday, the Budgerigar Society holds it’s monthly meeting in the Jenkins Room at 7pm. There is Dog Training in the Village Hall on Monday at 7.45pm, and Canine Performers on Tuesday at 10am.

Open Gardens: Four Northiam gardens will be opening in aid of St Michael’s Hospice on Tuesday 24th July. South Grange and Rose View, on Quickbourne Lane, as well as Frewen College and Glebe House. Between them they boast a mixture of topiary, wildlife ponds, fruit trees, vegetable plots and an arboretum. Opening 10.30am – 4pm, entry is £6, with refreshments available. For details of this year’s Open Garden schedule, look at their website: www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens.

Citizens Advice: The Citizens Advice Bureau visits Northiam during the Thursday Seniors’ Club this week. At the CAB, the public can get free, independent and confidential advice on a range of subjects from Benefit Claims, Employment Rights, Consumer Matters, Debt Problems and many others. All the Advisers are volunteers who are highly trained with a good central support network. For further information and advice on the wide range of services that are provided, please telephone (01424) 215055 or 734549.

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Coffee: The monthly Village Hall Coffee Morning will be next Friday (27th) for a chance to meet and catch up.

Fellowship Sunday: On Sunday 29th, St Mary’s Church invites you to join in a worship service at 10.30am followed by a Village Treasure Hunt and Picnic in the Park (by which I imagine they mean the Playing Fields, which isn’t quite as alliterative!).

Chitiwiri: Contact Sally and Richard to dispose of your bric-a-brac for their garage sale in aid of Chitiwiri which will take place on Saturday 4th August this year (alongside Northiam Village Hall Trust’s Summer Fair). Call (0790 333 8614) to clear your home and fill her garage!

Summer Fair: Northiam Village Hall Trust will be holding their Summer fair on the Playing Fields on Saturday 4th August. Along with stalls from village societies, there will be the big boot fair and classic cars and bikes on display. To book craft, charity and boot sale pitches call 01797 253112 or 252152.

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Church Services: 22nd : 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am: Morning Praise