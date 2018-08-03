Water: All my water-butts are full! Sadly that makes me a very happy bunny. It’s amazing how quickly we have changed from people who moan about the rain to enjoying standing in the drizzle with our faces to the sky! However, we are promised clear blue skies again in time for our..

Village Hall Fair: The main event this weekend is the Village Hall Trust’s Summer Fair on the Playing Fields in Saturday. The Boot Fair starts at 8am, with the main fair opening at 10am. With the weather as it is, common sense will have to prevail when it comes to the Dog Show, but all being well there will be a Fun Dog Show, Classic Car & Bike Show, The Ukelele Group, Rep Tylers, Food Wagon, Bar, Sahebs, WI teas, face painting, bric-a-brac, and a variety of stalls. This is also a great opportunity to get an update on village organisations, most of which will be manning a stall eg The Library will be able to bring you news of future plans, and The Plotters will be selling excess produce in aid of Chitiwiri.

Chitiwiri: At the entrance to the Playing Fields, Forge House will be hosting this year’s Bric-a-brac sale in aid of Chitiwiri from 9am until 4pm (assuming stocks last). As well as loads to buy, there is the opportunity to sponsor a slot in the calendar for the feeding programme in Chitiwiri which feeds 1000 children each day for £45!

Thursday Seniors: Every Thursday, Seniors’ Club meets in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £8 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked two course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Ann 252343 or Joan 252568 to find out more as a member or a helper.

Bank: The mobile Natwest Bank calls on Thursdays, 2.45-3.30pm in the Village Hall car park.

Fitness: With some clubs having a break for August, it’s worth checking whether your sporting choice is operating. But don’t break the habit!

Helping Hands: Don’t forget that Helping Hands is there to offer just that on occasions when a little extra help is needed. If you need help, big or small, call 07522 473173 and the person at the end of the phone can let you know if it’s something they can help with, and what they can do.

Fashion Show: Make a note in your diary – there will be a Fashion Show in the Village Hall on Thursday 13th September in aid of Family Support Work. Travelling Trends bring high street clothing, with this season’s fashions at greatly reduced prices. Tickets will be on sale mid-August, but make a date to come along, have some fun and grab a bargain.

Church Services: 29th : 10.30am Holy Communion with Revd Dick Dengate (no 8am service)